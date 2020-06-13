 Skip to content
Everything is bigger in Texas. Including the number of people hospitalized for Covid-19
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The stars at night, are big and bright...

*ventilators beeping*
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If this keeps up they'll have to house people in the basement at the Alamo
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I like the guy that's claiming the hospitalizations are actually way down because they're higher.  Nice try dumbfark.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does the confirmed vs suspected distinction actually matter?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What are the pneumonia numbers?

Meanwhile, my family. My parents, in their seventies, are doing alright, but going to restaurants and eating outside with masks. Not a great idea, but okay. (This is Austin area.) He was a longtime smoker with heart problems, she has developed asthma and uses a CPAP machine to sleep. They've been pretty smart, for conservatives.

My sister's kids are starting to visit them once in a while, which is nice. Used to be waves through glass, including my nephew's birthday. I assume my sister's been smart, because she works for a health insurance company, but can't leave alone. She just told me my nephew has been enjoying his basketball camp. I'm like... WTF???

Just worried.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: If this keeps up they'll have to house people in the basement at the Alamo


Just move the bike out of the way.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They didn't think it mattered because the only people getting it were persons of color, and stupid, poor, white people.

Narrator: But they were stupid, poor, white people.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Until tomorrow. And then the next day.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, fully 1/3 of their hospitalizations have been in the past 3 weeks... and this pandemic is in its fourth month now.  No, there's no problem with reopening so quickly!  It'll be fine!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stay healthy and weird, Austin.

/the rest of you stay healthy too
//maybe you can give weird a try someday
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More people are being tested for CV-19 so of course the numbers are going up but the death rate is going down.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knock knock.
Who's there?
No one, because we're not isolating.


Meanwhile, deep in the heart of Texas...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: Knock knock.
Who's there?
No one, because we're not isolating.


Meanwhile, deep in the heart of Texas...
[Fark user image image 240x210]


Probably better than the 60 year stranglehold by people who grew up huffing leaded gas fumes.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

borg: More people are being tested for CV-19 so of course the numbers are going up but the death rate is going down.


Not in Texas.

Plus, you are wrong. The % of the tests coming back positive is also climbing.

For your theory to be valid, The number coming back positive as a percentage of total tests should be falling.

It's not.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: The stars at night, are big and bright...

*ventilators beeping*


DEEP IN THE HEEEEART
OF TEXAS
*code blue*
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We're going to start calling it the "Freedom Cough", and all Texans should feel pride if they get it because it shows that they aren't going to live under the tyranny of social distancing and mask wearing.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ya try to warn people and they don't listen. Ya can't fix stupid
 
YouWinAgainGravity
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone send them some postcards explaining that if they die, they only account for a tiny percentage of the world population anyway so it doesn't matter. Give them back their own propoganda.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

borg: More people are being tested for CV-19 so of course the numbers are going up but the death rate is going down.


I can Maths too!

They do more testing, which has lead to more hospitalizations!

Math I did it.

The only reason more people have been admitted now is because of testing.  Not because there are more cases, but because testing.

Math!

I really don't want to get tested for covid because then I'll be hospitalized.  Gotchyu libs.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We live in a country with a strong libertarian bent, and this informs the policy choices/behavior. I have been designated a "mission critical" employee, and have worked onsite for months while many of my peers work from home. I am not a hero. No extra money. I am no martyr. I am just dealing with it. I only say this to say ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. We either by choice or not, have decided there are going to be acceptable losses until there is either some level of herd immunity or an effective treatment and/or vaccine. My guess is the acceptable losses is around 1/10 of 1% of the population. You're all on your own.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: What are the pneumonia numbers?

Meanwhile, my family. My parents, in their seventies, are doing alright, but going to restaurants and eating outside with masks. Not a great idea, but okay. (This is Austin area.) He was a longtime smoker with heart problems, she has developed asthma and uses a CPAP machine to sleep. They've been pretty smart, for conservatives.

My sister's kids are starting to visit them once in a while, which is nice. Used to be waves through glass, including my nephew's birthday. I assume my sister's been smart, because she works for a health insurance company, but can't leave alone. She just told me my nephew has been enjoying his basketball camp. I'm like... WTF???

Just worried.


My condolences in advance. My 85 year old grandmother, with stage 4 congestive heart failure, barely made it after contracting COVID-19. Her healthy eating habits, not being a smoker and having a healthy weight most likely saved her life.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: We live in a country with a strong libertarian bent, and this informs the policy choices/behavior. I have been designated a "mission critical" employee, and have worked onsite for months while many of my peers work from home. I am not a hero. No extra money. I am no martyr. I am just dealing with it. I only say this to say ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. We either by choice or not, have decided there are going to be acceptable losses until there is either some level of herd immunity or an effective treatment and/or vaccine. My guess is the acceptable losses is around 1/10 of 1% of the population. You're all on your own.


Correct. The political economic elite of the USA view upwards of 4M Americans dying as acceptable.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everyone who goes out is poor and or dumb. Yes, even you.
 
