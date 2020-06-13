 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   The unusual happenstance of Hero trumping the Florida tag   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
24
    More: Hero, United States, Government, State, Public relations, Request for Comments, health department, new dashboard, Florida's official coronavirus dashboard  
•       •       •

2082 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2020 at 9:35 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, the feminine version of 'hero' is (albeit anachronistic now) 'heroine,' so it's still sufficiently Floridian in its own way.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She ain't from round here.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has she become an actual scientist in some relevant field, or is she still a (literally) glorified HTML editor?
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dork Gently: Has she become an actual scientist in some relevant field, or is she still a (literally) glorified HTML editor?


Yeah. So initially I was all with her. But now it's coming out that she's mixing active case data with antibody data to increase posture numbers.

But as essentially EVERYONE now knows, the antibody tests mean squat. So using that fur anything is just inflating numbers.

I don't want numbers purposefully quashed. I don't want them inflated.

Just give me the raw data.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
paywall
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dork Gently: Has she become an actual scientist in some relevant field, or is she still a (literally) glorified HTML editor?


If our are editing HTML to put new numbers on your dashboard you are most assuredly doing it wrong.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The included video of people protesting gym closures by exercising without a gym was a nice touch.

Stay stupid, Florida.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stibium: Dork Gently: Has she become an actual scientist in some relevant field, or is she still a (literally) glorified HTML editor?

If our are editing HTML to put new numbers on your dashboard you are most assuredly doing it wrong.


I believe she was using one group's visualization platform and templates to display some other group's data.  So she probably edited at least a bit of JavaScript, although may not have work much from scratch.  She was fired (most recently) for insubordination by publishing data that the scientists with relevant backgrounds thought was misleading, and then making unauthorized public statements about it, so it's hard to rate her as a hero.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Has she become an actual scientist in some relevant field, or is she still a (literally) glorified HTML editor?


She's a PhD with relevant academic and work experience in data science.

How does that compare to your degree in anonymously sneering and pissing on people who do actual work?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Well, the feminine version of 'hero' is (albeit anachronistic now) 'heroine,' so it's still sufficiently Floridian in its own way.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is artificially inflating the total test count to include untested samples. This lets people see that.

It's as much of a fix as someone can make based on public information. Florida is still failing to account for presumptive cases from people who have died of pneumonia but were never tested.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Has she become an actual scientist in some relevant field, or is she still a (literally) glorified HTML editor?


It may be a low bar, but she's a hell of a lot more qualified than the politicians who fired her.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

paulleah: Dork Gently: Has she become an actual scientist in some relevant field, or is she still a (literally) glorified HTML editor?

Yeah. So initially I was all with her. But now it's coming out that she's mixing active case data with antibody data to increase posture numbers.


Apparently whomever told you that lied to you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: paywall


And yet we ponder why our population is so ignorant. Well, information is a luxury, they have to pay for.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: allears: paywall

And yet we ponder why our population is so ignorant. Well, information is a luxury, they have to pay for.


Corporate media. Nothing of value was gained or lost.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She made her OWN dashboard. With blackjack. And hookers. And actual factual information.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: sirrerun: Well, the feminine version of 'hero' is (albeit anachronistic now) 'heroine,' so it's still sufficiently Floridian in its own way.

[i.imgflip.com image 850x477]


Remember the episode when she was hanging upside down by a rope on her boot?
I was mesmerized to the Zenith on that one!
I just KNEW them titties was gonna pop out!!!!!
/Still disappointed
//Still watch it on the internet hoping they do
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Dork Gently: Has she become an actual scientist in some relevant field, or is she still a (literally) glorified HTML editor?

She's a PhD with relevant academic and work experience in data science.

How does that compare to your degree in anonymously sneering and pissing on people who do actual work?


How is a PhD in geography relevant to epidemiology?  What actual data science has she done, beyond importing data and tweaking somebody else's plotting engine?

I'm going to sneer at insubordinate miscreants with criminal records for assault and a history of dating students who later got restraining orders against them pretty much any time the usual holier-than-thou crowd decides to glorify them.  By the time I was her age, I had done significantly more actual science than she has.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: jaytkay: Dork Gently: Has she become an actual scientist in some relevant field, or is she still a (literally) glorified HTML editor?

She's a PhD with relevant academic and work experience in data science.

How does that compare to your degree in anonymously sneering and pissing on people who do actual work?

How is a PhD in geography relevant to epidemiology?  What actual data science has she done, beyond importing data and tweaking somebody else's plotting engine?

I'm going to sneer at insubordinate miscreants with criminal records for assault and a history of dating students who later got restraining orders against them pretty much any time the usual holier-than-thou crowd decides to glorify them.  By the time I was her age, I had done significantly more actual science than she has.


LOL.
And, you spend your free time online commenting?

/
If I ever own a Lamborghini, I won't be eating MacDonald's and drinking Starbucks. WTF?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Well, the feminine version of 'hero' is (albeit anachronistic now) 'heroine,' so it's still sufficiently Floridian in its own way.


We're calling female heroes... well, heroes now.

Feel free to join us in the 21st century whenever.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: She made her OWN dashboard. With blackjack. And hookers. And actual factual information.


intellectual hookers ?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

invictus2: iheartscotch: She made her OWN dashboard. With blackjack. And hookers. And actual factual information.

intellectual hookers ?


They got paid for something they would have given out for free.  Not sure what the problem is with that.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't get past the paywall presently, does anyone have a reader's digest version?  As a BI developer/data scientist, this interests me.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this the same person who has two stalking charges against her (which were upheld) and has no degree in epidemiology?

I can't wait to hear from the janitor with an arson record too!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.