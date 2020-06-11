 Skip to content
(Reporter Newspapers)   Lake Forest Dr. vs Lake Forrest Dr.   (reporternewspapers.net) divider line
    Ku Klux Klan, Lake Forrest Drive, Racism, city of Atlanta, Brink Dickerson, Nathan Bedford Forrest, prior renaming efforts, Mayor Rusty Paul  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
At a glance, I thought it was the punctuation - "Dr." vs "Dr" - kind of like the Dr Pepper thing.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Forrest was born near the small town of Greenbow, Alabama, on June 6, 1944. His father was absent during his life, and his mother said he was "on vacation." His mother named Forrest after their ancestor Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Scotch-Irish American and a noted Confederate general in the American Civil War and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. She intended his name to be a reminder that "sometimes we all do things that, well, just don't make no sense."
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
Dr.Fey: At a glance, I thought it was the punctuation - "Dr." vs "Dr" - kind of like the Dr Pepper thing.

I can see why you thought that.  What happens is, when someone submits a headline to Fark, if they have a period at the end, it gets automatically deleted.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
Dr.Fey: At a glance, I thought it was the punctuation - "Dr." vs "Dr" - kind of like the Dr Pepper thing.

Well...nevermind...looks like the admin added a period at the end of the headline now.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
Lake For Rest
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
Reservoir Woods Dr.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
Dead for Tax Reasons: Lake For Rest


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
