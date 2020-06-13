 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Fox News fails to see the violence inherent in the system   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pull the other one
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Help, I'm being repressed!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Refuses, not fails. It is a choice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only mirror they have is from a failed fun house that closed in 1937.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


That joke is about 40 years old. Republicans are still catching up to Ministrel show jokes from 1845.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not obscure on Fark, or to many generations of people*. But obscure to Fox News. Do their anchors weigh the same as a duck?

*My wife and I went to the wedding for a friend's daughter. Somehow I wound up walking downstairs to the reception behind the wedding attendants. There was some mild disagreement going on amongst them. I automatically went for "This is supposed to be a 'appy occasion." Two of the girls joined in on, "Let's not bicker and argue about 'ooo killed 'ooo."
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't an Onion piece this time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Help, I'm being repressed!


BLOODY PEASANT!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/​


Yes but as soon as someone says that Fox shouldn't be treated as a news org. Every single journalist will leap to their defense.

Presumably because there is nobody more stupid than journalists.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fusillade762: At least it wasn't an Onion piece this time.


Wouldn't that be a bad thing in this case?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.


User name checks out.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/​


It's not getting better
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, now we know that nobody at Fox is also a FARK member.

Nobody here would have missed that.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.


Look at me! I said both Monty Python and Fox are bad. Aren't I edgy?
 
wandererobtm101 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/​


Link is says 404... got a working link? or a link to the tweet?
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.


...

Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries!
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/

Yes but as soon as someone says that Fox shouldn't be treated as a news org. Every single journalist will leap to their defense.

Presumably because there is nobody more stupid than journalists.


They get that thing where a society is judged by how you treat your stupidest people. Or however that quote goes?
 
imbrial
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/

Yes but as soon as someone says that Fox shouldn't be treated as a news org. Every single journalist will leap to their defense.

Presumably because there is nobody more stupid than journalists.


Not if they continue trying to pass off fake photos for real.

That gets serious in newsrooms.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As mentioned in another thread where this was brought up:

Either the people at Fox News are unfamiliar with Monty Python and The Holy Grail

or

They understood the context and decided to go with the report anyway and treat it as a serious thing because they know their audience gets off on being scared of liberals.

I'm not sure which is worse.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But it's the side that consumes most of the propaganda that is so quick to label anything else "fake news".

We're screwed as a democracy.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This new learning amazes me.  Explain again how sheep's bladders may be employed to prevent socialism.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/​


So they hired the VFX monkey who toned down the orgy scene in Eyes Wide Shut?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.


I fart in your general direction!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This brings me joy.
 
solcofn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm 37. I'm not old.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/

It's not getting better



And it's refusing to get on the cart.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for some moistened bint to lob a scimitar at me.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: I'm still waiting for some moistened bint to lob a scimitar at me.


Have you tried looking your scimitar at them? Seems to work for the president.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.


Also, the Beatles suck and Nirvana is overrated.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.


BSABSVR?

Alrighty then.
 
awruk!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.

Look at me! I said both Monty Python and Fox are bad. Aren't I edgy?


No.... just satirically challenged.
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone needs to photoshop him into this
CHELLSQUEST
Youtube QbR962ixkz8
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump makes an appearance at CHAZ:

"Be quiet! I order you to be quiet!"

"Order?  Who does he think he is?"

"I am your PRESIDENT!"

"Well I didn't vote for you!"
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whoever at Fox scooped that from Reddit is not a journalist - he's a very naughty boy!

/wait wrong movie
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

solcofn: I'm 37. I'm not old.


You'll be stone dead in a moment. Don't be such a baby. Just get on the cart.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/

So they hired the VFX monkey who toned down the orgy scene in Eyes Wide Shut?


The plane orgy in _Wolf of Wall Street_.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: As mentioned in another thread where this was brought up:

Either the people at Fox News are unfamiliar with Monty Python and The Holy Grail

or

They understood the context and decided to go with the report anyway and treat it as a serious thing because they know their audience gets off on being scared of liberals.

I'm not sure which is worse.


Who are you, who are so wise in the ways of science?

It's more likely that some people knew - interns and junior staff news writers and whatnot, all of whom are basically the same very young, starving, five-to-an-apt ink-stained wretches of the press as have existed for lo, these past few centuries - because they have little and like peasants everywhere, make fun of everything and throw monkey wrenches when they can.

And their higher-ups, being older, hurried and also management at Fox News and thus: as humorless a bunch of self-righteous goose-stepping po'-faces as have ever plagued this civilization, probably didn't catch it at all.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/​


It's only a model.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/​


Nothing new.

businessinsider.comView Full Size


businessinsider.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: FatherChaos: I'm still waiting for some moistened bint to lob a scimitar at me.

Have you tried looking your scimitar at them? Seems to work for the president.


At $135k each.  Not many can afford that libido as [current.wife] recovers from delivering [++child].
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: duckpoopy: I'm torn. Fox news sucks, but Monte Python is almost never funny.

Also, the Beatles suck and Nirvana is overrated.


Pffft I don't even own a TV!  Let me tell you about my vegan lifestyle and CrossFit.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now someone make one about the People's Front of Seattle and those splitters in the Seattle People's Front
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skyotter: Walker: FOX News now photoshopping sh*t and passing it off as real:

[Fark user image 850x670]
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/politics/fox-news-runs-digitally-a​ltered-images-in-coverage-of-seattles-​protests-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone/

It's only a model.


Shhhh!
 
