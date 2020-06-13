 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Canada -US border is closed, yet those pesky Americans are still coming across   (calgary.ctvnews.ca)
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arrest them, confiscate their vehicles, drop them at the border crossing where the Alaska Highway crosses into Canada.  Never let them back into Canada again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mollari: Arrest them, confiscate their vehicles, drop them at the border crossing where the Alaska Highway crosses into Canada.  Never let them back into Canada again.


Yes, but first detain them for months and months while the bureaucracy determines how to deport. Makes sure to separate their children from them their parents for their protection and, as always, any teenage family members are automatically guilty of terrorism until proven otherwise.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn border jumpers. Destroy their water and food supplies
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of them, I assume, are good people.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what Americans are like. Harder to keep out than mice.  Stop the drugs and the guns, and the people will take care of themselves.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stand it when those disease-carrying foreigners cross the border illegally.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One suggestion I heard snowballed around a year or so ago was to just put up "sniper towers" along the Texas/Mexico border. Whenever I hear a dumb suggestion like that, I imagine how it could go up on the Canada/Minnesconsin border.

"Boom... sorry... headshot..."
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build a wall to keep the shiathole people out
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build the wall, and make them pay for it.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hanky: Build a wall to keep the shiathole people out


Texas isn't quite a shiathole. At least not all of it.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: Arrest them, confiscate their vehicles, drop them at the border crossing where the Alaska Highway crosses into Canada.  Never let them back into Canada again.


Don't forget stripping their kids from them, keeping them in cages for a while, then surreptitiously shipping them to remote areas of Canada for adoption by good but stern Christian families & re-educating them in the wonders of peameal bacon & maple taffy.

The ones that live, anyway.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Hanky: Build a wall to keep the shiathole people out

Texas isn't quite a shiathole. At least not all of it.


Some of it is quite flat, so more of a shiat-floor.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We aren't sending our best.
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: [Fark user image image 320x240]


You get a smart and a funny!
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Execute them.  Problem solved.  If you execute Illegal aliens they can't try again.  And then dump the bodies just over the border so their people can see what happens to border jumpers.  Do this at all the borders.  Including those trying to get our of or into the CHAZ.  Do it at the Canadian border, the honduran mexico border, the border between Germany and france.  All of them.  Make sure those entering your country or autonomous zone are up to the standards of what your zone or country demands.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we treat them like America treats people who illegally cross its southern border.

Which they shouldn't mind, right? Those aren't baby jails, they're "tender age facilities" right?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But are they sending their best, some may be good people is suppose?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mollari: Arrest them, confiscate their vehicles, drop them at the border crossing where the Alaska Highway crosses into Canada.  Never let them back into Canada again.

Don't forget stripping their kids from them, keeping them in cages for a while, then surreptitiously shipping them to remote areas of Canada for adoption by good but stern Christian families & re-educating them in the wonders of peameal bacon & maple taffy.

The ones that live, anyway.


You forgot the part about deliberately not keeping any records of which children you sent where.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...It's the only way to be sure. 

//And I wouldn't blame canada a bit, eh...
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: One suggestion I heard snowballed around a year or so ago was to just put up "sniper towers" along the Texas/Mexico border. Whenever I hear a dumb suggestion like that, I imagine how it could go up on the Canada/Minnesconsin border.

"Boom... sorry... headshot..."


What's so stupid about putting up sniper towers along the Canadian border?  If the goal is to stop people from entering Canada illegally, Executing them from 1000 yards seems like a solution that would work.  I say also land mines and punji stick traps.  Any that are caught alive are fed to polar bears in the canadian north.  Stake them down and hobble them.  Let the bears eat them.  Film it and broadcast it over the border as a warning to those who wish to illegally cross.

Not sniping them doesn't seem to be working, because we have tfa, which says people from the US keep trying to cross.  Time to try something else.  I suggest snipers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Like rats through a sewer pipe....So are the Days of Our Lives
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mollari: Arrest them, confiscate their vehicles, drop them at the border crossing where the Alaska Highway crosses into Canada.  Never let them back into Canada again.


This.

F*cking selfish plague rats.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"... in a statement the Canadian Border Services Agency says, 'Healthy, non-symptomatic foreign nationals travelling for non-discretionary purposes...'"

Healthy Non-Symptomatic Foreign Nationals is the name of my weekly trivia night team.

... we meet each week at a pub in Banff.
 
wiredtolain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They can't spread it around in their country anymore so it only makes sense they take their shiat show on the road
 
dustman81
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lying to federal law enforcement, which includes the CBSA, is a crime in Canada.
 
dave0821
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dustman81: Lying to federal law enforcement, which includes the CBSA, is a crime in Canada.


We're Canadian our laws apparently aren't covered in their precious constitution
So I guess they don't have to follow them
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would have thought this could be managed.

"Welcome to Alberta! You do know Canada is closed, right?"
"But we're headed to Alaska!"
"Okay, including an overnight stop and fuel and comfort breaks that drive will take forty eight hours. If we don't check your car out at the Alaska border by that time we'll put out a warrant for you and you'll be arrested. And we'll need the name of the hotel you'll be staying at Fort Nelson so we can call them to check you checked in. And when you leave Canada to cross into Alaska we'll be checking your mileage and you'll need to keep your fuel receipts and show them to the border guards."
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dustman81: Lying to federal law enforcement, which includes the CBSA, is a crime in Canada.


see - that's where our countries are different.  here in the US - lying to federal law enforcement may just get you elected President
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mollari: Arrest them, confiscate their vehicles, drop them at the border crossing where the Alaska Highway crosses into Canada.  Never let them back into Canada again.


Mark them and concentrate them in some sort of place or park. There is no possible way our leaders are incorrect about the threat they pose to the true and pure Canadian land. Move one of your appendages in some direction to demonstrate your concern for this just cause citizens. It is the only way to save your land that was stolen from the original inhabitants of what your rulers decided to call Canada. Those inhabitants probably didn't even ask what pronouns to use when addressing their future conquerers.  Stay vigilant and please report those that conflict with your perceptions so you and yours remain safe.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give them a immediate, compulsory, free ride to Alaska.
Drop them at the Hyder, AK border crossing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If we want to be civil about it, put a magnetic GPS tracker on their vehicle that they pay a deposit for. If they stray off the agreed route, dawdle, or disable the tracker an arrest warrant will be issued. They get their deposit back at the Alaska/Canadian border when they return the tracker if they aren't overdue.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

poconojoe: dustman81: Lying to federal law enforcement, which includes the CBSA, is a crime in Canada.

see - that's where our countries are different.  here in the US - lying to federal law enforcement may just get you elected President


At the very least you get to claim that them asking you questions that they already knew the answer to just to see if you'd break the law by lying to them is unfair.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh, I like American money - bring it on.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: One suggestion I heard snowballed around a year or so ago was to just put up "sniper towers" along the Texas/Mexico border. Whenever I hear a dumb suggestion like that, I imagine how it could go up on the Canada/Minnesconsin border.

"Boom... sorry... headshot..."


I'm not saying we should. But, if we're not going to jail people for using illegals. Why not do snipers? And if it causes a war? Good? I mean, when we stole Texas, maybe we should have just annex all of Mexico? All these are questions. I'm not suggesting any of them. but, at the end of the day we only punish illegals so that is nothing. There isn't anything a  civilized first Nation can do to people fleeing the 3rd world that those places aren't already doing. So jail America CEOs and HR and outsourcing ppl. Give a coyote life in prison. because otherwise I'm left thinking this is just a make believe issue. Because it's so one sided.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: [Fark user image image 850x551]
...It's the only way to be sure.


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
awruk!
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


OK, I'm sealing this one, and you can't stop me :).
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt's idea posted a few minutes before mine is even better, that can be done by change in procedure without any delay in procuring widgets.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh I wish the border closing would come to an end. We in Buffalo miss the Canadians coming over to spend their money...by the bus load, I might add. We even forgive their erratic driving habits. Golly, stuff is expensive in Canada. Like clothing and such.  Why is that?
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know, I was hoping to emigrate within the year. Legally. While obeying the quarantine or whatever methods are in place at the time. (Hopefully more tests will become available for all.)

The fact that the quarantine guidelines are being updated/extended month-to-month is really messing with me. Abuses like this are going to make them more strict by the time we'd be able to make the move.

Thanks, Texassholes in TFA and others, for ruining it for everyone.
 
dustman81
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

billybobtoo: Oh I wish the border closing would come to an end. We in Buffalo miss the Canadians coming over to spend their money...by the bus load, I might add. We even forgive their erratic driving habits. Golly, stuff is expensive in Canada. Like clothing and such.  Why is that?


The USD/CAD exchange rate is tilted to the USD. 1 USD = 1.36 CAD
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeLurk: You know, I was hoping to emigrate within the year. Legally.


My uncle was born in America. But he was one of the lucky ones. He managed to escape in a balloon during the Jimmy Carter presidency.

/Obscure?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Mollari: Arrest them, confiscate their vehicles, drop them at the border crossing where the Alaska Highway crosses into Canada.  Never let them back into Canada again.

Yes, but first detain them for months and months while the bureaucracy determines how to deport. Makes sure to separate their children from them their parents for their protection and, as always, any teenage family members are automatically guilty of terrorism until proven otherwise.


Preach it brother!

It's too hard to change the law that precipitated our southern neighbors to force people off their family lands and concentrate them in cities with little hope for the future. fark those people we need cheap automobiles, batteries and other widgets.

Blaming others for the apathy is way easier. Plus you get to let others know you have feeling. Because, in the end, feelings are what matter, right?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Happening in Northern Ontario too, not sure if they are claiming to go to Alaska, it's pretty far from here.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

billybobtoo: Oh I wish the border closing would come to an end. We in Buffalo miss the Canadians coming over to spend their money...by the bus load, I might add. We even forgive their erratic driving habits. Golly, stuff is expensive in Canada. Like clothing and such.  Why is that?


Clothes are for pussies!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: I can't stand it when those disease-carrying foreigners cross the border illegally.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ocelot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Urmuf Hamer: Hanky: Build a wall to keep the shiathole people out

Texas isn't quite a shiathole. At least not all of it.

Some of it is quite flat, so more of a shiat-floor.


Some places you can get away from everything.And people have an accent as thick as the gravy on the biscuit
Need road trip
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Clothes are for pussies!


Unfortunately
 
