(Mother Jones)   A utopia was built in a Minneapolis Sheraton, until the eviction came   (motherjones.com) divider line
60
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't have that sort of thing, no one is making a profit!
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they pave it and out up a parking lot?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In communities across the country, there's an air of wanting to scrap the system and start over, of the impossible suddenly becoming possible, of a door opening-as the writer Rebecca Solnit wrote in a 2009 book about altruism in the wake of disaster-"back into paradise, the paradise at least in which we are who we hope to be, do the work we desire, and are each our sister's and brother's keeper."

Remember this moment, "Christians."
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. Love it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, squatting doesn't usually lead to happily ever after.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like i told my Dad:"If you can't pay, you don't stay". I know it sounds dickish, but even communism doesn't work, it removes all incentive better oneself. Even The leninist uptopia of a super productive employee doesn't work. You have to offer some type of incentive to boost productivity.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utopia?
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Can't have that sort of thing, no one is making a profit!


So we're all meeting up at your place from now on?  Sorry, I ate that mac and cheese in the fridge, and I absolutely destroyed the downstairs shiatter.  Don't worry, all this spray paint will scrub right out.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Cuba.  I know many Cubans, and the story doesn't end well.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who was paying the rent?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Yea, squatting doesn't usually lead to happily ever after.


Texas, much?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are so funny. I have said it before, this is nothing but the "Occupy" movement all over. Patronize them, and leave them to their own volitions. It fails. It will fail. Idiots. Their being played and think they are winning. That's why they keep losing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ex-Texan: Like i told my Dad:"If you can't pay, you don't stay". I know it sounds dickish, but even communism doesn't work, it removes all incentive better oneself. Even The leninist uptopia of a super productive employee doesn't work. You have to offer some type of incentive to boost productivity.


Hierarchy of needs, much?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a libertarian utopia.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Yea, squatting doesn't usually lead to happily ever after.


I think dying of a heroin overdose technically counts as happily ever after.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ex-Texan: Like i told my Dad:"If you can't pay, you don't stay". I know it sounds dickish, but even communism doesn't work, it removes all incentive better oneself. Even The leninist uptopia of a super productive employee doesn't work. You have to offer some type of incentive to boost productivity.


There is no perfect system.  Humans do not make them.  That's why we take the parts of each system that works right.  Extreme capitalism works no better than extreme socialism (i.e. communism).

I think making money has its place.  The problem right now in the USA is the only things we will do are things that make money.  All these public goods, like health care, education, etc.. are being taken over into things to make money.  Not everything has to make someone a ton of cash.  Some things can just be done because it is the right thing to do.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: These people are so funny. I have said it before, this is nothing but the "Occupy" movement all over. Patronize them, and leave them to their own volitions. It fails. It will fail. Idiots. Their being played and think they are winning. That's why they keep losing.


It's all true,
The only way society can exist is with capitalism and god.
We need a church, synogogue, mosque or Mason lodge on every other corner from coast to coast and every damn person here better be in it for the money.
It's God's will.
/Rule Zion
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Utopia?


It was really more of a real world example of an anarcho-syndicalist commune with no executive officer and no bi-weekly meeting.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: Ex-Texan: Like i told my Dad:"If you can't pay, you don't stay". I know it sounds dickish, but even communism doesn't work, it removes all incentive better oneself. Even The leninist uptopia of a super productive employee doesn't work. You have to offer some type of incentive to boost productivity.

There is no perfect system.  Humans do not make them.  That's why we take the parts of each system that works right.  Extreme capitalism works no better than extreme socialism (i.e. communism).

I think making money has its place.  The problem right now in the USA is the only things we will do are things that make money.  All these public goods, like health care, education, etc.. are being taken over into things to make money.  Not everything has to make someone a ton of cash.  Some things can just be done because it is the right thing to do.


Get out there and do it then!
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Utopia?

It was really more of a real world example of an anarcho-syndicalist commune with no executive officer and no bi-weekly meeting.


Do you want Fox News-is?  That's how you get Fox News-is.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming Soon: Ghost Ship 2: Electrical Fire Boogooloo.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Utopia?

It was really more of a real world example of an anarcho-syndicalist commune with no executive officer and no bi-weekly meeting.


Oh, now we can see the violence inherit in the system!
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DippityDoo: bfh0417: These people are so funny. I have said it before, this is nothing but the "Occupy" movement all over. Patronize them, and leave them to their own volitions. It fails. It will fail. Idiots. Their being played and think they are winning. That's why they keep losing.

It's all true,
The only way society can exist is with capitalism and god.
We need a church, synogogue, mosque or Mason lodge on every other corner from coast to coast and every damn person here better be in it for the money.
It's God's will.
/Rule Zion


Is what I said not true?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Food donations filled the kitchen and the walk-in fridge.
The hotel teemed with volunteers, part of an ever-shifting collection of 120 servers, artists, medics, librarians, social workers, and others. From the start, the operation was democratic and decentralized-there was no hierarchy, no fund for donations, no spokesperson, not even a name (one suggestion was the "Share-a-Ton""

Sounds a lot like the community outreach many churches do. What these people did is all well and good. They need their own building and staff. Eventually the volunteers get tired and eventually leadership has to form.

We've had thousands of years. If free everything and decentralized everything worked we would be doing it that way.

Heck, the people at CHAZ are only surviving out of the kindness of others. Eventually they will run out of food and supplies. Already are.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.

He could have kicked them out on day one.  And he was getting in trouble with the property management company for the squatters using drugs and for trash.

I'm surrrre they left his hotel in the condition they found it in.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Jones...lol. Might as well be Jezzabell (or how ever you spell it) what's the difference? Hate spewing people.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbyjoebobby: "Food donations filled the kitchen and the walk-in fridge.
The hotel teemed with volunteers, part of an ever-shifting collection of 120 servers, artists, medics, librarians, social workers, and others. From the start, the operation was democratic and decentralized-there was no hierarchy, no fund for donations, no spokesperson, not even a name (one suggestion was the "Share-a-Ton""

Sounds a lot like the community outreach many churches do. What these people did is all well and good. They need their own building and staff. Eventually the volunteers get tired and eventually leadership has to form.

We've had thousands of years. If free everything and decentralized everything worked we would be doing it that way.

Heck, the people at CHAZ are only surviving out of the kindness of others. Eventually they will run out of food and supplies. Already are.


Occupy. It failed and so will this.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dems run cities. Lol. The news can't get enough and Fark believes it's the majority. Lol.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DippityDoo: bfh0417: These people are so funny. I have said it before, this is nothing but the "Occupy" movement all over. Patronize them, and leave them to their own volitions. It fails. It will fail. Idiots. Their being played and think they are winning. That's why they keep losing.

It's all true,
The only way society can exist is with capitalism and god.
We need a church, synogogue, mosque or Mason lodge on every other corner from coast to coast and every damn person here better be in it for the money.
It's God's will.
/Rule Zion


????
Capitalism is actually a sin. Odd how people don't see that.
Same thing with war.
Meh.
See u all in hell, ppl.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I picture the Vegas hotel room that HST and his lawyer lived in for weeks?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pipe dream goes up in smoke?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Mother Jones...lol. Might as well be Jezzabell (or how ever you spell it) what's the difference? Hate spewing people.


LOL, want?

Good guy type, typing detected.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.

He could have kicked them out on day one.  And he was getting in trouble with the property management company for the squatters using drugs and for trash.

I'm surrrre they left his hotel in the condition they found it in.


He probably kept the place from being torched by his actions, so...
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut off the electricity and water.  Let them build their own power grid and find  their own water supply.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: In communities across the country, there's an air of wanting to scrap the system and start over, of the impossible suddenly becoming possible, of a door opening-as the writer Rebecca Solnit wrote in a 2009 book about altruism in the wake of disaster-"back into paradise, the paradise at least in which we are who we hope to be, do the work we desire, and are each our sister's and brother's keeper."

Remember this moment, "Christians."


Part of it is "The Catholic Workers Movement". Hadn't heard of them until this article. Described as anarchist Catholic extremists. I thought their guiding philosophy was fairly in line with the Bible.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catho​l​ic_Worker_Movement

I'm agnostic, but the Bible and other holy texts do provide some guidance philosophically. Granted, you have to consider the times in which they were written by humans.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Cut off the electricity and water.  Let them build their own power grid and find  their own water supply.


Solar panels?
Bicycle powered?

/
Sadly collecting rain water is illegal.

But that is on ppl like u
FYFFH!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Utopia?


Yes we should all live like this. Happily ever after

Every Sheraton should convert to this right away
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: These people are so funny. I have said it before, this is nothing but the "Occupy" movement all over. Patronize them, and leave them to their own volitions. It fails. It will fail. Idiots. Their being played and think they are winning. That's why they keep losing.


How does it feel to not have hope for better things?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Utopia?

It was really more of a real world example of an anarcho-syndicalist commune with no executive officer and no bi-weekly meeting.


It's not like they picked a leader based on some tart in a lake throwing a sword at someone.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, but then why are homeless tent camps and slums in general always full of garbage and filth?  They're the epitome of an unregulated and uncoordinated community.  I'm sure if this hotel thing was allowed to continue the external organizers would lose interest, and this would become one more filthy shiathole with hallways full of used needles and trash bags.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: DippityDoo: bfh0417: These people are so funny. I have said it before, this is nothing but the "Occupy" movement all over. Patronize them, and leave them to their own volitions. It fails. It will fail. Idiots. Their being played and think they are winning. That's why they keep losing.

It's all true,
The only way society can exist is with capitalism and god.
We need a church, synogogue, mosque or Mason lodge on every other corner from coast to coast and every damn person here better be in it for the money.
It's God's will.
/Rule Zion

????
Capitalism is actually a sin. Odd how people don't see that.
Same thing with war.
Meh.
See u all in hell, ppl.


Capitalism isn't necessarily a sin, but usury is... Which is the basis of bank interest vs. citizen borrower interest in the US.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Utopia?

Yes we should all live like this. Happily ever after

Every Sheraton should convert to this right away


Aside from the owners who to be hurt?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 136-room hotel had been transformed into a pop-up homeless shelter of sorts, with no staff and virtually no rules. The hotel's typical guests had been ordered to evacuate when the protests in Minneapolis heated up. In their place now were between 200 and 300 previously unhoused people-no one knew exactly how many-with more arriving each day to be put on a waitlist.

In other words, hippies chase paying customers out of a hotel, take it over and invite vagrants to squat there.
Sounds like your typical leftist "utopia".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: waxbeans: DippityDoo: bfh0417: These people are so funny. I have said it before, this is nothing but the "Occupy" movement all over. Patronize them, and leave them to their own volitions. It fails. It will fail. Idiots. Their being played and think they are winning. That's why they keep losing.

It's all true,
The only way society can exist is with capitalism and god.
We need a church, synogogue, mosque or Mason lodge on every other corner from coast to coast and every damn person here better be in it for the money.
It's God's will.
/Rule Zion

????
Capitalism is actually a sin. Odd how people don't see that.
Same thing with war.
Meh.
See u all in hell, ppl.

Capitalism isn't necessarily a sin, but usury is... Which is the basis of bank interest vs. citizen borrower interest in the US.


You're confusing commerce with capitalism
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Ok, but then why are homeless tent camps and slums in general always full of garbage and filth?  They're the epitome of an unregulated and uncoordinated community.  I'm sure if this hotel thing was allowed to continue the external organizers would lose interest, and this would become one more filthy shiathole with hallways full of used needles and trash bags.


Lack of trash cans and garbage removal infrastructure. The extreme example of trash/ garbage removal excellence is Disney World.

https://www.waste360.com/waste-reduct​i​on/look-walt-disney-world-s-undergroun​d-trash-tubes

I'm not suggesting that here. I'm just pointing out that there are better levels of service.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: baron von doodle: waxbeans: DippityDoo: bfh0417: These people are so funny. I have said it before, this is nothing but the "Occupy" movement all over. Patronize them, and leave them to their own volitions. It fails. It will fail. Idiots. Their being played and think they are winning. That's why they keep losing.

It's all true,
The only way society can exist is with capitalism and god.
We need a church, synogogue, mosque or Mason lodge on every other corner from coast to coast and every damn person here better be in it for the money.
It's God's will.
/Rule Zion

????
Capitalism is actually a sin. Odd how people don't see that.
Same thing with war.
Meh.
See u all in hell, ppl.

Capitalism isn't necessarily a sin, but usury is... Which is the basis of bank interest vs. citizen borrower interest in the US.

You're confusing commerce with capitalism


Arguing the difference between the two in modern banking/ stocks is kinda pointless.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: The 136-room hotel had been transformed into a pop-up homeless shelter of sorts, with no staff and virtually no rules. The hotel's typical guests had been ordered to evacuate when the protests in Minneapolis heated up. In their place now were between 200 and 300 previously unhoused people-no one knew exactly how many-with more arriving each day to be put on a waitlist.

In other words, hippies chase paying customers out of a hotel, take it over and invite vagrants to squat there.
Sounds like your typical leftist "utopia".


The new occupants didn't kick out the previous. The city told everyone to evacuate.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waxbeans, I would like to know your argument though. I accept that I may be wrong.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. On one hand, as a collective idea that would have been a good deed on a mass scale to make sure those affected by the protests had food and shelter.

On the other, That's not the kind of thing that can last indefinitely. Property Tax, Utilities, etc still need to be paid in a modern civil society.

Ignoring the oft-repeated argument that some homeless are homeless by choice (a small fraction), Maybe it's time or way past time to step up as a society to create more formalized places that cater. For the amount of money we spend on Defense, Policing, and tax break subsidies for corporations that should be allowed to fail - we could easily build a much better system of compassionate relief for homelessness. We could put folks to work a la the great works projects during the depression. It's ridiculous that we're perfectly willing to keep someone on the street and marginalize them, and then barely blink at billions spent to bail out a company or design and test a new missile system.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Ok, but then why are homeless tent camps and slums in general always full of garbage and filth?  They're the epitome of an unregulated and uncoordinated community.  I'm sure if this hotel thing was allowed to continue the external organizers would lose interest, and this would become one more filthy shiathole with hallways full of used needles and trash bags.


To continue that thought, it does raise the question of why homeless camps are this way.  Is it even fair to expect homeless people to organize themselves into something resembling a functional community?  A lot of people become temporarily homeless for reasons beyond their control, so I'm not treating homelessness itself as a cause, but many chronically homeless people have behavioral and/or substance abuse issues.  Is it reasonable to expect a group of people, many of who can't even manage their own lives from one day to the next, to manage a community?

It begs the question: what would happen if you formed a collective community like this but it wasn't almost entirely made up of people with behavioral disorders, and the organizers lived in the community?  You'd have a kibbutz, and those worked out pretty well.
 
