Put the Florida tag at half mast: the Orlando Sentinel will no longer publish mug shots
    More: Florida, Genre, Stereotype, Crime, major crime stories, Stereotypes, little journalistic value, negative stereotypes, context  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Still; gonna put a crimp in the live Dumb People Town shows*

* - near 100% of Florida Men and (?women?) that are featured are white trash.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got a lot of greenlights from the roundups, and had a lot of fun with PS in the threads

/minkatt could rock those things
//Ah, the good old days...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We've come to realize that without context, the galleries have little journalistic value and may have reinforced negative stereotypes."

Then provide the context. But first, explain what you mean by "negative stereotypes."
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Hate:


Thank you.

/hate to say that I only got it on the 2nd post.
 
solobarik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: "We've come to realize that without context, the galleries have little journalistic value and may have reinforced negative stereotypes."

Then provide the context. But first, explain what you mean by "negative stereotypes."


Let's not kid ourselves, it was mostly blacks being arrested.  Whether or not they did what they were arrested for is for the courts to decide.  Up here in Gainesville two hours north of Orlando it's the same thing, mostly blacks being arrested for crimes and ending up on the Alachua county sheriff's office website.  I don't know if proportionally blacks are doing more crime than whites but I do know a white homeless man did in fact break into my business and steal more than $1000 in cash and caught him on camera doing so.  My boss  just a week prior gave him $200 to clean up the property and this is how he repays us.

I still think it's a good idea to publish photos of anyone who has been arrested to warn others of what not to do.  I've never been arrested.  That because I don't put myself in situations of any sort where danger of arrest is possible.  Maybe everyone regardless of race should do the same.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Then provide the context


I've never seen a mugshot in my local newspaper that doesn't have context such as "Arrested for (insert charge[s])" or "Wanted for (insert charge[s])."
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At best, it's tacky.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't recall the specific websites, but a lot of them will post mugshots/variously misleading images next to completely different articles.

Here's an article about a nice white Midwest Country Club with a Covid viral outbreak due to their own stupidity... "and enjoy this slideshow of Chinese people huddling under a tarp in Bejing... we're not saying it's the Asian's fault of course, but if you want to jump to that conclusion we won't stop you" kind of nonsense.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked at a small town newspaper, I was adamant that the word "allegedly" appeared in the arrest records.

We did not publish mugshots.

I never could get my Publisher to agree to print the names of people who were acquitted.
I thought that was only fair since we put their name out into the community--that we clear it when the courts did.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solobarik: WastrelWay: "We've come to realize that without context, the galleries have little journalistic value and may have reinforced negative stereotypes."

Then provide the context. But first, explain what you mean by "negative stereotypes."

Let's not kid ourselves, it was mostly blacks being arrested.  Whether or not they did what they were arrested for is for the courts to decide.  Up here in Gainesville two hours north of Orlando it's the same thing, mostly blacks being arrested for crimes and ending up on the Alachua county sheriff's office website.  I don't know if proportionally blacks are doing more crime than whites but I do know a white homeless man did in fact break into my business and steal more than $1000 in cash and caught him on camera doing so.  My boss  just a week prior gave him $200 to clean up the property and this is how he repays us.

I still think it's a good idea to publish photos of anyone who has been arrested to warn others of what not to do.  I've never been arrested.  That because I don't put myself in situations of any sort where danger of arrest is possible.  Maybe everyone regardless of race should do the same.


I think they just do it for voyeuristic purposes.  If you want to publish the mugshots after a guilty plea or conviction that is fine but lets face it a lot of people look at an arrest as being guilty.  The papers never follow up and say which ones had the charges dropped or were found not guilty except in higher profile cases.  Their mugshots without that context are just sensationalism.

TLDR I wish more news outlets did this.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I got a lot of greenlights from the roundups, and had a lot of fun with PS in the threads

/minkatt could rock those things
//Ah, the good old days...


Why don't we do those Friday roundups any more? Man I miss those
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Hate:


Okay, NOT at half-mast here.  And because I am..

okay... drunk as fark on kvass and vodka, and got sidetracked by the delivery guy dropping off Chinese and I had to find my wallet to give a $20 tip even though I am 90% sure that I went for a 20% tip with online pay, because delivery jobs farking suck and them people need all the appreciation they can get..

Where was I?

/weclometofark.jpg
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I got a lot of greenlights from the roundups, and had a lot of fun with PS in the threads

/minkatt could rock those things
//Ah, the good old days...

Why don't we do those Friday roundups any more? Man I miss those


You cant unwoke people
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Seasons I'v Withered: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I got a lot of greenlights from the roundups, and had a lot of fun with PS in the threads

/minkatt could rock those things
//Ah, the good old days...

Why don't we do those Friday roundups any more? Man I miss those

You cant unwoke people


Several police forces have tried with night sticks, cs gas, and rubber bullets.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still have People of WalMart to mock, I guess.

But sometimes they just make me sad for the state of American mental health care. And the electorate.
 
ex_dilbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came across a link on the local paper to our local weekly mugshot gallery a few months ago. I started checking it occasionally because once in a while i would recognize someone.

Viewing it on a regular basis has done more to melt the ice of this conservative heart than anything prior. It's hard to argue against BLM when 90% of the mugshots are Native American, black, Hispanic, Asian or other minority - our last census showed the "metro" of 150k was over 90% Caucasian.

My youngest has a very diverse group of friends. For some reason, she gets pulled over frequently for minor things when her black friends are driving her car, but not when she is. . .
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
saying that it reinforces negative stereotypes, actually reinforces negative stereotypes .....

that says it all.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ex_dilbert: I came across a link on the local paper to our local weekly mugshot gallery a few months ago. I started checking it occasionally because once in a while i would recognize someone.

Viewing it on a regular basis has done more to melt the ice of this conservative heart than anything prior. It's hard to argue against BLM when 90% of the mugshots are Native American, black, Hispanic, Asian or other minority - our last census showed the "metro" of 150k was over 90% Caucasian.

My youngest has a very diverse group of friends. For some reason, she gets pulled over frequently for minor things when her black friends are driving her car, but not when she is. . .


Are we still allowed to inline the Chris Rock "how not to get your azz kicked by the police" video? If so, I submit it as evidence your honor.
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WTP 2: saying that it reinforces negative stereotypes, actually reinforces negative stereotypes .....


If cops are racially profiling (narrator: cops are racially profiling) then that means minorities will be over-represented in arrests. (narrator: minorities are over-represented in arrests).

Therefore, showing mugshots of over-represented minorities results in increased negative stereotypes and increased profiling.

Also, fark you.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "We've come to realize that without context, the galleries have little journalistic value and may have reinforced negative stereotypes."

Then provide the context. But first, explain what you mean by "negative stereotypes."


"People with tattoos."
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Sheriffs here quit posting them.  I agree with it even though some were quite interesting.  They were arrested and that's it.  You wouldn't see postings of found not guilty most likely months later.  It put someone's face out there and later the charges might be dropped.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least one of the county jails here in Maine was caught doing repeat strip searches, with photography, of young women who would get picked up for looking cute or whatever. But did we see those photos in the papers? Noooooo.
 
Tinderlicious
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's just because too many pigs are on there now.  They'll restore it to a minority Wall of shame board once the cops aren't being focused on.
 
