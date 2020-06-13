 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   So much for "Ashes and Embers". Leaked CDC Document shows 36% Increase in COVID Cases in one week. FARK: The USA is now the top worst of all countries fighting the disease   (businessinsider.com) divider line
209
    More: Followup, Donald Trump, Johns Hopkins University, new US cases, Memorial Day weekend, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, US states, President Donald Trump  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Any.day.now
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Instead of the top worst, I like to think of us as the bottom best.

See? Positive thinking.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Point of order, "The USA is now the top worst of all countries fighting the disease," facts not in evidence.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How is this a leaked document, this is public data isn't it? Also it's no surprise, we knew this from the public data. I has a confuse.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's going to be a loooong summer
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

a particular individual: Instead of the top worst, I like to think of us as the bottom best.

See? Positive thinking.


the glass half full of bleach kind of thing
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So you're saying that we are #1 in virus production?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By my calculations, the US is the 16th worse.  This is new cases per 1 million people in descending order:

1    Qatar    540
2    French Guiana    423
3    Bahrain    355
4    Chile    353
5    Oman    219
6    Armenia    207
7    Peru    181
8    Panama    145
9    Sweden    124
10    Kuwait    122
11    Brazil    114
12    Saudi Arabia    113
13    Mayotte    103
14    Moldova    91
15    San Marino    88
16    USA    82
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or if you go by new deaths per 1 million, the US is 10th:

1    Chile    11.62
2    Ecuador    6.13
3    Peru    6.04
4    Mexico    4.56
5    Armenia    4.39
6    Brazil    3.97
7    Sweden    3.96
8    UK    2.98
9    Moldova    2.48
10    USA    2.39
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Top worst"?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
36% increase in the past week?  Huh... let's see what happened 2-3 weeks ago?

Pretty much all states reopened, with no social distancing and most people not wearing masks
Memorial day holiday weekend, with packed beaches and pools
Riots/protests over the George Floyd murder

I'm surprised it's *only* 36%.  But based on the way COVID works, I'm guessing it'll be even higher next week
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cagey B: "Top worst"?


Schnitzel's, down the street; "our wurst is our best!"
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Covid was canceled by BLM
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a particular individual: Instead of the top worst, I like to think of us as the bottom best.

See? Positive thinking.


I prefer "worst" to "top worst", since "top worst" is what people write when they fail freshman English.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM


lol it hasn't been long enough for those number to be realized yet. and most of the BLM protesters were wearing masks. even then they represent such a small number of the total population that it's not going to be that significant. no these numbers are because everyone relaxed and thought it was okay to get out and mingle again. hit the beaches, restaurants etc. things re-opened way too early
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Besides either subby is too lazy to read even the first bullet point in his/her own submission or really did fail English in the 9th grade:
Out of the ten countries worst-hit by the coronavirus, the US recorded the biggest jump in new cases within a 72-hour period this week.

So yeah, other countries have more cases per million, or more deaths, but out of the top 10 overall, we're doing the "top worst".
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a particular individual: Instead of the top worst, I like to think of us as the bottom best.

See? Positive thinking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ashes, ashes, we all fall down?
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hobodeluxe: Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM

lol it hasn't been long enough for those number to be realized yet. and most of the BLM protesters were wearing masks. even then they represent such a small number of the total population that it's not going to be that significant. no these numbers are because everyone relaxed and thought it was okay to get out and mingle again. hit the beaches, restaurants etc. things re-opened way too early


And masks are 100% effective. Keep spouting of this bs.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're Number One! We're Number One!

dammit
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a particular individual: Instead of the top worst, I like to think of us as the bottom best.

See? Positive thinking.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM


This.  Tens of thousands of people got within inches of each other for hours in some cases and entered buildings by the dozen,  but it must be the people who were feet away from each other at lakes and beaches who drove this increase.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a very important article, with very important numbers and letters.  There was a very important takeaway from this article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Hobodeluxe: Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM

lol it hasn't been long enough for those number to be realized yet. and most of the BLM protesters were wearing masks. even then they represent such a small number of the total population that it's not going to be that significant. no these numbers are because everyone relaxed and thought it was okay to get out and mingle again. hit the beaches, restaurants etc. things re-opened way too early

And masks are 100% effective. Keep spouting of this bs.


so if something is less than 100% effective we shouldn't do it? Is that your rationale?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do I get on the 305?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: It's going to be a loooong summer


Not for some people.
 
puffy999
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So

Much

WINNING
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hobodeluxe: Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM

lol it hasn't been long enough for those number to be realized yet. and most of the BLM protesters were wearing masks. even then they represent such a small number of the total population that it's not going to be that significant. no these numbers are because everyone relaxed and thought it was okay to get out and mingle again. hit the beaches, restaurants etc. things re-opened way too early


It's been more than a few days, so it has been long enough for infections related to the protests to start showing up, and most of them were not wearing masks.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: By my calculations, the US is the 16th worse.  This is new cases per 1 million people in descending order:

1    Qatar    540
2    French Guiana    423
3    Bahrain    355
4    Chile    353
5    Oman    219
6    Armenia    207
7    Peru    181
8    Panama    145
9    Sweden    124
10    Kuwait    122
11    Brazil    114
12    Saudi Arabia    113
13    Mayotte    103
14    Moldova    91
15    San Marino    88
16    USA    82


Sweden is the only country that should be embarrassed to be above the USA.

mrshowrules: Or if you go by new deaths per 1 million, the US is 10th:

1    Chile    11.62
2    Ecuador    6.13
3    Peru    6.04
4    Mexico    4.56
5    Armenia    4.39
6    Brazil    3.97
7    Sweden    3.96
8    UK    2.98
9    Moldova    2.48
10    USA    2.39


Now both Sweden and the UK.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can someone explain to the president that pandemics are like golf, and the LOW score wins?
 
ENS [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Republican talking point regarding Wave 2.0 is that we're doing so much testing now that it's a statistical inevitability that the numbers will be higher. Fair enough, but hospitalization rates are exploding as well so I'm not sure the see no evil approach is sustainable.

I'm in metro NY and we're just opening up (hey it's sunny!) and I'm seriously worried about what's coming in two weeks.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The United States of America is only seeing the beginning of its cascading systemic failure. Leave the Bronx.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: [pbs.twimg.com image 501x602]


That's a nice euphemism but it's over simplified.  Did some of that person's pee get blown by the wind onto your pants?  They'll protect you but if you don't wash your hands after taking the pants off now you've got pee on your hands and you're spreading to everything you touch, including your food and your face.  Did you put on clean pants every time you leave the house?  Did you think no one at home would pee on your pants before you put them on?  If not, you're spreading it again.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pedrop357: Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM

This.  Tens of thousands of people got within inches of each other for hours in some cases and entered buildings by the dozen,  but it must be the people who were feet away from each other at lakes and beaches who drove this increase.


Why not both.jpg
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pedrop357: Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM

This.  Tens of thousands of people got within inches of each other for hours in some cases and entered buildings by the dozen,  but it must be the people who were feet away from each other at lakes and beaches who drove this increase.


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Third Man: This is a very important article, with very important numbers and letters.  There was a very important takeaway from this article.

[Fark user image image 425x212]


Truly a golden age for butterfaces.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM


It was cancelled by the Covidiot Militia protests and states reopening.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 2 hours ago  
President bunker biatch is mostly responsible
 
Gonz
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Bunyip: SoupGuru: It's going to be a loooong summer

Not for some people.


Are you kidding? It's going to feel like it lasts the rest of their life.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 2 hours ago  
15 to 2 million.

He said it would be over by Easter. I guess he meant Easter 2021
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i love math.

i have 100, i lose 30%. im now at 70. to get back to 100, i need a 43% increase.

raw counts and percentages both need representation. it could be accurate that percentage goes up a bunch, but we're still better off than we were before.

but lets shiat the bed anyways, its fun
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Or if you go by new deaths per 1 million, the US is 10th:

1    Chile    11.62
2    Ecuador    6.13
3    Peru    6.04
4    Mexico    4.56
5    Armenia    4.39
6    Brazil    3.97
7    Sweden    3.96
8    UK    2.98
9    Moldova    2.48
10    USA    2.39


So we're the third-worst first world nation, behind Borisville and the Swedish Covid-19 Bikini Team.

// Say "third-worst first world" three times quickly...
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hobodeluxe: pedrop357: Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM

This.  Tens of thousands of people got within inches of each other for hours in some cases and entered buildings by the dozen,  but it must be the people who were feet away from each other at lakes and beaches who drove this increase.

[i.insider.com image 850x637]


Very few protests had this level of social distance.
 
emtwo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm in WA state. We are among the states with the quickest and most stringent responses to COVID.

But now I look outside and everyone is going about their lives as if it's all over. People are just "over it." They are "bored" of staying at home and following best practices.

We are well and truly farked.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: By my calculations, the US is the 16th worse.  This is new cases per 1 million people in descending order:


I believe what they're calculating is change in new cases per million - e.g. acceleration, not speed - among the countries with the 10 most cases.

I'll leave that as an exercise for the reader.
 
alienated
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pedrop357: Frank N Stein: Covid was canceled by BLM

This.  Tens of thousands of people got within inches of each other for hours in some cases and entered buildings by the dozen,  but it must be the people who were feet away from each other at lakes and beaches who drove this increase.


It's good to the the idiot brigade coming out with both nostrils flaring.
It warms me heart, it does
 
emtwo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cagey B: "Top worst"?


Punctuation mark outside of the quotation?

;)
 
JAYoung
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a particular individual: Instead of the top worst, I like to think of us as the bottom best.

See? Positive thinking.


Are our graveyards half-full or half-empty?
 
