(AP News) Schrödinger's sister threatens to "decisively carry out the next [military] action" against Worst Korea because 2020 is just not content with everything else that's going on in the world (apnews.com)
59
•       •       •

ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're going to see a confrontation between nuclear powers when a president is heading into an election he's afraid he might lose.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Those are some soulless eyes.

/I can't even imagine.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: So we're going to see a confrontation between nuclear powers when a president is heading into an election he's afraid he might lose.


Buckle in
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lil Kim is dead, isn't he? She was holding his ashtray a couple of years ago, now she's saber rattling, and Kimmy is nowhere to be seen.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: So we're going to see a confrontation between nuclear powers when a president is heading into an election he's afraid he might lose.


It's inevitable.  Trump will meet with her, try to grab her pussy, then, blammo, WWIII.
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: ZAZ: So we're going to see a confrontation between nuclear powers when a president is heading into an election he's afraid he might lose.

Buckle in


No. I'll just run towards the explosions and hope I leave a pretty corpse
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to hold off. I have nuclear annihilation under August.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are far more critical questions at play here:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Lil Kim is dead, isn't he? She was holding his ashtray a couple of years ago, now she's saber rattling, and Kimmy is nowhere to be seen.


Maybe?  He's giving that damned cat a run for his money.

That being said, this definitely looks like a step towards reaffirming the sister's power to both the military and the general populace.  Right now, if she is slpped in as regent until Fatso's eldest is ready, there is a good chance of a coup.  But give her a year or two, so the big-wigs get used to her, then she is golden.

And even if Fatso is dead, she still has to play it like this, at least for a while.  After a year or two, oops, big brother had a heart attack while in a wrestling match with 'insert some stupid idealized wrestling god', and take over.  Wait a year, move the family into hiding.  Two years after that, have Fatso's family executed and quietly buried (then have that squad summarily executed when they return... dead men tell no tales), and then ta-da, she is absolute leader of Best Korea.

(And I would hate to be the poor bastard she chooses as a consort...  every time I see her I think of a Praying Mantis)
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: So we're going to see a confrontation between nuclear powers when a president is heading into an election he's afraid he might lose.


I funnied that because gallows humor.
We are all going to die because two a$$holes were pi$$ing at each other through a chain link fence until little sister wanted to join in and now everybody's socks are wet.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Lil Kim is dead, isn't he? She was holding his ashtray a couple of years ago, now she's saber rattling, and Kimmy is nowhere to be seen.


Meet new boss, same as old boss
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know


you're talking about an ouroboros of a hate fark

I volunteer to find out
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Lil Kim is dead, isn't he? She was holding his ashtray a couple of years ago, now she's saber rattling, and Kimmy is nowhere to be seen.


If she's in control, she'll probably have to turn up the rhetoric to 11 - can't imagine the North Korean military and politburo is going to be too thrilled about taking orders from a woman unless those instructions come with a big side of 'or else'.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: Those are some soulless eyes.


I think that's spelled "Seoul-less"
 
luvluvjones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her cheekbones are amazeballs
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know


Shes a female politician. Obviously hawt.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: You have to hold off. I have nuclear annihilation under August.


Please make it late August, I have vacation plans earlier in the month.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like her playful freckles
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

creckert: Cornelis de Gyselaer: ZAZ: So we're going to see a confrontation between nuclear powers when a president is heading into an election he's afraid he might lose.

Buckle in

No. I'll just run towards the explosions and hope I leave a pretty corpse


Or just a shadow.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man if dumpy tried anything with her she would have his shriveled up testicles clamped in chopsticks in two seconds. Hell, I would vote for her.

But yeah if she's in charge and running her mouth there might actually be a Korean War coming soon. 2020 ain't done yet.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: Those are some soulless eyes.

/I can't even imagine.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ was my first thought as well
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She certainly defines the term "Resting Biatch Face".
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I said in the last thread, she is posturing to establish her bonafides. Probably has to stage an attack on SK.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know


I'd overrun her DMZ, IYKWIMAITYD
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farker Soze: ZAZ: So we're going to see a confrontation between nuclear powers when a president is heading into an election he's afraid he might lose.

It's inevitable.  Trump will meet with her, try to grab her pussy, then, blammo, WWIII.


It's possible that there WON'T be an Earth-shattering kaboom.....

/ who knows, we might get a new First Lady and a new state out of the deal.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Lil Kim is dead, isn't he? She was holding his ashtray a couple of years ago, now she's saber rattling, and Kimmy is nowhere to be seen.


Nope shes just in charge of the inter-korean relationship.

Kim aint dead, hes just giving his sis some exposure.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know


She could be one of those with a dungeon, swings, and a personalized cat-o-nine tails types.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hate to be brutal, but why haven't we just sent in spies to assassinate the entire family and their top supporters? It seems to me that we've dicked around with North Korea for the better part of 60 years and all we've managed to do is give them all the space they need to keep plotting to blow up some other country when they get the capability to do so.

Just destroy their ruling class, and then send in troops (along with the South Koreans) in the chaos. Take over the damned place, let South Korea have control, and just be super-helpful and nice to SK as they reshape the north into a civil, decent place without the media black-outs and terrified populace.

You can't tell me that the rot in that country goes so deep that a liberal application of house-cleaning wouldn't change it dramatically.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Like I said in the last thread, she is posturing to establish her bonafides. Probably has to stage an attack on SK.


Hey, if she wants to rule over a kingdom of radioactive glass that's her prerogative.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll bet her pussy tastes like kimchi.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd hit her, with a nuclear-tipped drone
 
Tannhauser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I hate to be brutal, but why haven't we just sent in spies to assassinate the entire family and their top supporters? It seems to me that we've dicked around with North Korea for the better part of 60 years and all we've managed to do is give them all the space they need to keep plotting to blow up some other country when they get the capability to do so.

Just destroy their ruling class, and then send in troops (along with the South Koreans) in the chaos. Take over the damned place, let South Korea have control, and just be super-helpful and nice to SK as they reshape the north into a civil, decent place without the media black-outs and terrified populace.

You can't tell me that the rot in that country goes so deep that a liberal application of house-cleaning wouldn't change it dramatically.


Because it's illegal? Yes I know our past isn't lily white on this issue, but I don't think world leaders want to start killing reach other regardless.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I hate to be brutal, but why haven't we just sent in spies to assassinate the entire family and their top supporters? It seems to me that we've dicked around with North Korea for the better part of 60 years and all we've managed to do is give them all the space they need to keep plotting to blow up some other country when they get the capability to do so.

Just destroy their ruling class, and then send in troops (along with the South Koreans) in the chaos. Take over the damned place, let South Korea have control, and just be super-helpful and nice to SK as they reshape the north into a civil, decent place without the media black-outs and terrified populace.

You can't tell me that the rot in that country goes so deep that a liberal application of house-cleaning wouldn't change it dramatically.


Well, quite honestly, because no one in their right mind wans this festering clusterfark on their hands.  That includes the US, SKorea, China, and Russia.

It is an economic sinkhole that will take at least three generations to turn around.  Ditto infrastructure, culture.  Deprogramming the populace with take generations, and until then, you are on the verge of a civil war.  Hundreds of thousands of refugees taking your infrastructure and economy, FOR GENERATIONS.


No one wants NKorea.  China definitely wants NKorea to remain independent as a political buffer.

The country is now the equivalent of an infected lymph node of a black death sufferer.  Its festering, it stinks.  No one in their right mind wants to touch it with a ten foot pole.  Everyone just wants the poor SoB to crawl out to the woods, die, and stop being a problem.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How does one say "Biatch, please" in Korean?
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know

Shes a female politician. Obviously hawt.


you have odd standards
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The thing that worries me about this is that if I were North Korea I might see this as an ideal time to strike SK. The entire world is currently preoccupied with the COVID-19 situation, the US in particular is distracted with protests, and Trump is still operating under the delusion that he has "fixed" our relationship with NK because Kim Jong Un said some nice things to him.

Not only that, Trump has never really understood how valuable the US relationship with SK is. Through his statements he has made it clear he views the south as taking advantage of our country, and "giving back nothing in return." If the north were to suddenly decide to move on the south at this time, there's every chance in the world that Trump would respond with some variation of "not our problem, we're not going to continue to waste our resources bailing out freeloading SK again, Kim's a great guy, and I hope we can still work on building Trump Tower Pyongyang together."

North Korea also likely recognizes that there is a chance that Trump won't still be the President come January, and that anyone other than Trump holding the office of the POTUS would not be as blasé about South Korea needing our help. Taking all of this into account, if I were North Korea I could see the current geopolitical situation as a soon-to-be-closed window of opportunity to take military action against the south without having to worry about reprisals from the United States.

In summation, I wouldn't worry so much about North Korea trying to attack the US right now, but if I were South Korea I'd keep an eye out for any indication that the north might be preparing a sneak attack.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She's like a black widow.  She'll fark you then kill you with a tactical missile.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know


I like a strong woman. Huge plus.

She is likely an exceptional mean woman. Huge minus if so.

Face looks fine.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know


Not even a little.  You can see the evil writ upon her skin.  She has the eyes of a body born without a soul.

She also has freakishly veiny legs and feet in another picture that's probably already posted here.
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nimbull: CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know

She could be one of those with a dungeon, swings, and a personalized cat-o-nine tails types.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
North Korea threatens to destroy South Korea once a month.  They're not doing shiat.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I hate to be brutal, but why haven't we just sent in spies to assassinate the entire family and their top supporters? It seems to me that we've dicked around with North Korea for the better part of 60 years and all we've managed to do is give them all the space they need to keep plotting to blow up some other country when they get the capability to do so.

Just destroy their ruling class, and then send in troops (along with the South Koreans) in the chaos. Take over the damned place, let South Korea have control, and just be super-helpful and nice to SK as they reshape the north into a civil, decent place without the media black-outs and terrified populace.

You can't tell me that the rot in that country goes so deep that a liberal application of house-cleaning wouldn't change it dramatically.



It's true that it's been a while since the US has overthrown a foreign government.
Now if only China wasn't right there, with it's modern 2m man army...
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I hate to be brutal, but why haven't we just sent in spies to assassinate the entire family and their top supporters? It seems to me that we've dicked around with North Korea for the better part of 60 years and all we've managed to do is give them all the space they need to keep plotting to blow up some other country when they get the capability to do so.

Just destroy their ruling class, and then send in troops (along with the South Koreans) in the chaos. Take over the damned place, let South Korea have control, and just be super-helpful and nice to SK as they reshape the north into a civil, decent place without the media black-outs and terrified populace.

You can't tell me that the rot in that country goes so deep that a liberal application of house-cleaning wouldn't change it dramatically.


There's no money in it. It's not like they have easily pumped oil fields or a fruit company that a politician's buddy can profit from if we liberate the fark out of NK.  It would in fact cost the US and SK money, what with the millions of refugees and starving northerners they'd then have to feed.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: WilderKWight: I hate to be brutal, but why haven't we just sent in spies to assassinate the entire family and their top supporters? It seems to me that we've dicked around with North Korea for the better part of 60 years and all we've managed to do is give them all the space they need to keep plotting to blow up some other country when they get the capability to do so.

Just destroy their ruling class, and then send in troops (along with the South Koreans) in the chaos. Take over the damned place, let South Korea have control, and just be super-helpful and nice to SK as they reshape the north into a civil, decent place without the media black-outs and terrified populace.

You can't tell me that the rot in that country goes so deep that a liberal application of house-cleaning wouldn't change it dramatically.

There's no money in it. It's not like they have easily pumped oil fields or a fruit company that a politician's buddy can profit from if we liberate the fark out of NK.  It would in fact cost the US and SK money, what with the millions of refugees and starving northerners they'd then have to feed.


Largest deposits on earth of rare-earth elements, which are key to most modern advanced electronics.  Not as easy as oil, but just as valuable.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am still trying to figure out if she is trying to survive, or she is ready to rule and be more vindictive than her brother. You know that woman has seen some farked up shiat in her life. The only reason why she isn't dead is because she was her brother's favorite sibling.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
this can only be settled one way:   Sistah Kim vs Ivanka in the Deathmatch Arena

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know


I'd do her, but she would dad my head after.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know

I'd do her, but she would dad my head after.


Eat my head!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Farker Soze: WilderKWight: I hate to be brutal, but why haven't we just sent in spies to assassinate the entire family and their top supporters? It seems to me that we've dicked around with North Korea for the better part of 60 years and all we've managed to do is give them all the space they need to keep plotting to blow up some other country when they get the capability to do so.

Just destroy their ruling class, and then send in troops (along with the South Koreans) in the chaos. Take over the damned place, let South Korea have control, and just be super-helpful and nice to SK as they reshape the north into a civil, decent place without the media black-outs and terrified populace.

You can't tell me that the rot in that country goes so deep that a liberal application of house-cleaning wouldn't change it dramatically.

There's no money in it. It's not like they have easily pumped oil fields or a fruit company that a politician's buddy can profit from if we liberate the fark out of NK.  It would in fact cost the US and SK money, what with the millions of refugees and starving northerners they'd then have to feed.

Largest deposits on earth of rare-earth elements, which are key to most modern advanced electronics.  Not as easy as oil, but just as valuable.


I guess I'll have to watch out for a Senator getting elected who's family owns a mining company. Then it will get real.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JNowe: CluelessMoron: There are far more critical questions at play here:

[Fark user image 850x631]

Hot or not?

/knees not visible in this pic, I know

I'd overrun her DMZ, IYKWIMAITYD


There ain't a DMZ anywhere to be found on that body. If you go in you better be armed and prepared for battle. Best outcome is that you end up in assless leather chaps cuffed doggy style with a ball gag that doesn't have breathing holes.
 
