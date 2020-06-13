 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Man claiming to be a 'UFC fighter from California' shoots eight people in a San Antonio parking lot with a long rifle after he was refused entry to bar by security
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.
 
Non Sequitur Man
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unhinged
Farking
Cretin?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See what happens when you open things back up? We go back to the normal nightmare. Not the happy-energizer-bunny-virus one.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess he decided to.....tap them out

YEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!
 
Non Sequitur Man
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't get me wrong, I frickin' love Nate Diaz, Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The story is all wrong.
It's supposed to read- "Drunk hero patriot uses his rifle to show innocent bystanders how you are supposed to exercise your 2A rights"
 
almejita
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Don't get me wrong, I frickin' love Nate Diaz, Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya.


You know who I was in love with in the 90's? Hope Sandoval, sang for Mazzy Star.  farking hot.
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have to quarantine gun owners in the interest of public safety.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would you do that. Seriously.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HotWingConspiracy: We have to quarantine gun owners in the interest of public safety.


We're working on it but the police are resisting efforts to contain them. We might need to escalate.
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

almejita: Non Sequitur Man: Don't get me wrong, I frickin' love Nate Diaz, Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya.

You know who I was in love with in the 90's? Hope Sandoval, sang for Mazzy Star.  farking hot.


Yes. And bat-guano crazy.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An effective no-holds-barred-style
 
Non Sequitur Man
‘’ 3 hours ago  

almejita: Non Sequitur Man: Don't get me wrong, I frickin' love Nate Diaz, Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya.

You know who I was in love with in the 90's? Hope Sandoval, sang for Mazzy Star.  farking hot.


Mazzy Star and Portishead were two of my favorite bands in the 90's. And Infectious Grooves. And....
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the hell is a UPC doing shooting up bars? Don't they have enough of their own?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 3 hours ago  

litespeed74: The story is all wrong.
It's supposed to read- "Drunk hero patriot uses his rifle to show innocent bystanders how you are supposed to exercise your 2A rights"


I think you meant "Patriot hero uses rifle to defend himself from oppressive, nanny state doorman and drunken Antifa horde."
 
chawco
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.


This is not something that gets fixed with mental health care. This guy as far as the article indicates wasn't psychotic. He wasn't suicidally depressed. Didn't necessarily have bipolar disorder.

Mental health Care treat psychiatric disorders, not raging narcissism, entitlement, rampant gun culture, and being drunk and stupid.

Mental health Care is a dog whistle to avoid the issue of the need for proper gun control
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: Guess he decided to.....tap them out

YEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: See what happens when you open things back up? We go back to the normal nightmare. Not the happy-energizer-bunny-virus one.


Since "energizer bunny virus" sounds like the zombie virus and you're saying that's happy and normal...

So hey, how's it been Borg Universe Riker? Been a while!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.


I'm sure an hour of counseling every Tuesday would be enough to fix most belligerent misanthropes and unstable sociopaths.

/username does not check out
 
The_Sponge
‘’ 3 hours ago  

chawco: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

This is not something that gets fixed with mental health care. This guy as far as the article indicates wasn't psychotic. He wasn't suicidally depressed. Didn't necessarily have bipolar disorder.

Mental health Care treat psychiatric disorders, not raging narcissism, entitlement, rampant gun culture, and being drunk and stupid.

Mental health Care is a dog whistle to avoid the issue of the need for proper gun control


Considering that society has recently broken down in many cities, gun control looks like even more of a joke.

/Glad that armed business owners were able to protect themselves and their property from looters.
 
dave0821
‘’ 3 hours ago  

chawco: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

This is not something that gets fixed with mental health care. This guy as far as the article indicates wasn't psychotic. He wasn't suicidally depressed. Didn't necessarily have bipolar disorder.

Mental health Care treat psychiatric disorders, not raging narcissism, entitlement, rampant gun culture, and being drunk and stupid.

Mental health Care is a dog whistle to avoid the issue of the need for proper gun control


Had to point out the elephant in the room didn't you
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.


Yes absolutely on  point 1

Have we learned nothing at all from the damage we sustained with bullshiat temperance movement? We're still killing people for prohibition of drugs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 hours ago  

chawco: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

This is not something that gets fixed with mental health care. This guy as far as the article indicates wasn't psychotic. He wasn't suicidally depressed. Didn't necessarily have bipolar disorder.

Mental health Care treat psychiatric disorders, not raging narcissism, entitlement, rampant gun culture, and being drunk and stupid.

Mental health Care is a dog whistle to avoid the issue of the need for proper gun control


Honestly? Even increases to funding for purposes of enforcing extant laws probably would not pass this Congress or Orange Dipshiat.

/ I agree that something needs to change because if it doesn't... we really will get that gun ban that keeps the NRA funded one of these days.
 
boozehat
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be honest, before I start shooting, I declare my profession and state residency.

It's only polite.

(software developer in Canada... you wouldn't know me)
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 3 hours ago  

almejita: Non Sequitur Man: Don't get me wrong, I frickin' love Nate Diaz, Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya.

You know who I was in love with in the 90's? Hope Sandoval, sang for Mazzy Star.  farking hot.


I never stopped loving her. Great music .
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
erik-k
‘’ 3 hours ago  

chawco: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

This is not something that gets fixed with mental health care. This guy as far as the article indicates wasn't psychotic. He wasn't suicidally depressed. Didn't necessarily have bipolar disorder.

Mental health Care treat psychiatric disorders, not raging narcissism, entitlement, rampant gun culture, and being drunk and stupid.

Mental health Care is a dog whistle to avoid the issue of the need for proper gun control


Mental healthcare isn't a replacement for gun control, but it would've been nice if Gabby Giffords hadn't been shot.

The real case for mental healthcare is the homelessness epidemic. Think about it: people don't generally end up on the streets and stay there because they are able to keep their shiat the minimal level of together and under control necessary to hold down a job.
 
Watubi
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The_Sponge: chawco: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

This is not something that gets fixed with mental health care. This guy as far as the article indicates wasn't psychotic. He wasn't suicidally depressed. Didn't necessarily have bipolar disorder.

Mental health Care treat psychiatric disorders, not raging narcissism, entitlement, rampant gun culture, and being drunk and stupid.

Mental health Care is a dog whistle to avoid the issue of the need for proper gun control

Considering that society has recently broken down in many cities, gun control looks like even more of a joke.

/Glad that armed business owners were able to protect themselves and their property from looters.


Should be the first question on a gun application, "would you kill someone to protect property?"
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police were probably too busy shooting unarmed black men to worry about this shooting by a white person.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Long Guns aren't allowed in UFC rules.  Disqualified.
 
erik-k
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

Yes absolutely on  point 1

Have we learned nothing at all from the damage we sustained with bullshiat temperance movement? We're still killing people for prohibition of drugs.


It's not like the first prohibition led directly to the emergence of organized crime in the USA or anything. Or the second prohibition has maintained that and made it worse and spread the corruption around the world.
 
Taylor Mental
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shot eight people and they all managed to drive themselves to the hospital? That has to be the worst kill ratio of any mass shooter.
 
almejita
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thunderboy: almejita: Non Sequitur Man: Don't get me wrong, I frickin' love Nate Diaz, Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya.

You know who I was in love with in the 90's? Hope Sandoval, sang for Mazzy Star.  farking hot.

Yes. And bat-guano crazy.


That's a feature ;)
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The_Sponge: chawco: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

This is not something that gets fixed with mental health care. This guy as far as the article indicates wasn't psychotic. He wasn't suicidally depressed. Didn't necessarily have bipolar disorder.

Mental health Care treat psychiatric disorders, not raging narcissism, entitlement, rampant gun culture, and being drunk and stupid.

Mental health Care is a dog whistle to avoid the issue of the need for proper gun control

Considering that society has recently broken down in many cities, gun control looks like even more of a joke.

/Glad that armed business owners were able to protect themselves and their property from looters.


I don't recall any store owners shooting cops lately.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 3 hours ago  
erik-k: So hey, how's it been Borg Universe Riker? Been a while!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tasteme: What the hell is a UPC doing shooting up bars? Don't they have enough of their own?


It's in the rules, but it sounds like someone needs to re-scan the UPC code.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.


User name does NOT check out.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone who says "I'm a UFC fighter"  should be arrested on the spot. No one has ever said that without later committing a felony.
 
RankStranger
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.


The roids overload everything
 
GodComplex
‘’ 3 hours ago  

erik-k: yohohogreengiant: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

Yes absolutely on  point 1

Have we learned nothing at all from the damage we sustained with bullshiat temperance movement? We're still killing people for prohibition of drugs.

It's not like the first prohibition led directly to the emergence of organized crime in the USA or anything. Or the second prohibition has maintained that and made it worse and spread the corruption around the world.


That's because drugs and alcohol are easy to make, prostitution is to hard to catch, and back alley abortions are just a fact of life. Guns are impossible to make unless you are a skilled craftsman who has spent decades studying under the dwarven cult of Hephaestus.

I'm certain prohibition is the only answer and will work this time. Because we are incapable of complex solutions like increasing the wealth and education of the populace.
 
fredbox
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Taylor Mental: Shot eight people and they all managed to drive themselves to the hospital? That has to be the worst kill ratio of any mass shooter.


Considering ambulance bills in this country anyone who isn't fully bled out is probably going to try.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chawco: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

This is not something that gets fixed with mental health care. This guy as far as the article indicates wasn't psychotic. He wasn't suicidally depressed. Didn't necessarily have bipolar disorder.

Mental health Care treat psychiatric disorders, not raging narcissism, entitlement, rampant gun culture, and being drunk and stupid.

Mental health Care is a dog whistle to avoid the issue of the need for proper gun control


Statistically, mentally ill people are more likely to be the victims of violence, not the perpetrators.

Mental Health: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube NGY6DqB1HX8
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only one question remains: Nick or Nate?
 
srb68
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chawco: iheartscotch: Seriously. Mental healthcare. More available. NOW!

/ Also, I'm starting to think that the ladies who championed (alcohol) Prohibition might have had a point.

This is not something that gets fixed with mental health care. This guy as far as the article indicates wasn't psychotic. He wasn't suicidally depressed. Didn't necessarily have bipolar disorder.

Mental health Care treat psychiatric disorders, not raging narcissism, entitlement, rampant gun culture, and being drunk and stupid.

Mental health Care is a dog whistle to avoid the issue of the need for proper gun control


THIS
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Texas?  Seriously?  Where were the open carriers who were supposed to stop this?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the fark would Subby used the Daily Mail as a source for someone claiming they are from California in San Antonio?
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 2 hours ago  

you are a puppet: Only one question remains: Nick or Nate?


Nate

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's the Daily Fail, so now I have to question the existence of bars, guns, and UFC fighters.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank goodness. I was worried mass shootings had become another victim of this pandemic hysteria.
 
