(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Police refuse to learn, shoot & kill a man who was passed out in a Wendy's drive thru. They say it was during a struggle but cell phone video seems to show he was running away. This will end well   (ajc.com) divider line
    Margaret Mitchell, Anne Cox Chambers, Atlanta City Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So how many supposedly trained, grown adult men does it take to arrest a man that's intoxicated?

Why was it necessary to introduce a farking weapon (that taser) in the first place?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Running from the police is not a capital crime
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TWX: So how many supposedly trained, grown adult men does it take to arrest a man that's intoxicated?

Why was it necessary to introduce a farking weapon (that taser) in the first place?


Cops are less likely to break a fingernail if they don't actually touch the person they're trying to apprehend.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
First video killed the radio star. Now it seems to be killing a lot of murderous cop's careers. Going to be hard to avoid the charges on this one. Poor dude had a ten yard head start and murder was easier than chasing him down.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the Dekalb County way.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: Running from the police is not a capital crime


All evidence to the contrary at the moment.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: Running from the police is not a capital crime


I think you'll find it very much is.

// ayckshyually
// prove me wrong, courts
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dr Dreidel: I think you'll find it very much is.


That cop got 20 years for murder.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Dr Dreidel: I think you'll find it very much is.

That cop got 20 years for murder.


"Deprivation of rights under color of law"; pled to that so they'd drop the murder 2 charge (per wiki). Sentenced 2 and a half years after the murder, which was caught on film; after the first trial ended in a hung jury (because, gosh, "shooting a fleeing person in a crowded park" is in such a gray area, legally speaking).

So it's maybe not the best example I could have used (check the other link, plenty there); but it's definitely an example of cops being held to a different (lower) legal standard.

// try getting recorded shooting someone in a crowded park as they're running away, see if you can get a mistrial or a plea deal or last 2.5 years before sentencing
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Motherfarker bought the last double Baconator! KILL HIM!"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Government sanctioned murder
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Running from the police is not a capital crime


And even if it was police are not judge, jury, and executioners.

Well they are, but they are not supposed to be.

/I yam der law
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reset the Glock!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Georgia?  Where there was a recent lynching that required continuous pressure to bring attention to police and prosecutors?

Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo​oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo​oooooooooooooooooooo *breath* oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo​oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo​ooooooooooooooooooo *breath* oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo​oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo​ooooooooooooooooooo

/s
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwoHead: Now it seems to be killing a lot of murderous cop's careers.


You know they just quietly get hired by another department, right?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay frostie, damnit!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People pissed at cop violence?
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: It's the Dekalb County way.


Nah, this is Fulton County, exit just south of the former Turner Field. APD jurisdiction.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Video didn't catch the shooting part of the confrontation. I wonder if CCTV caught anything or if the cops were wearing body cameras.

It'll be important to know if he was shot in the front or the back.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A tiger can't change it's stripes.

An asshole can't check it's bullshiat.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwoHead: Now it seems to be killing a lot of murderous cop's careers.


Not nearly enough apparently, because they still do it like there's no reason for them to care.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I disapprove of these actions too, but I don't see why we have to play another round of "let's pretend to defend the police in a snarky manner".  Is this a coping mechanism?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/theangiestanton/s​t​atus/1271800612489965568?s=20

The struggle before the shooting, body cam footage will solve a lot if there us any, doesn't explain how they got to fighting in the first place, that dude was strong as hell though
 
Bruscar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFdoesitmatter: Another Government Employee: It's the Dekalb County way.

Nah, this is Fulton County, exit just south of the former Turner Field. APD jurisdiction.


Based on what I've read about the region though, I can see why he would think that though.

Dekalb just voted 46% for acting Sheriff Melody "no corruption here" Maddox with only 6% of the vote going to Ted Golden - the only candidate for Sheriff that favors criminal justice reform and has given some thought to reducing LEO violence.
 
joker420
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops 1   Criminals 67
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: So how many supposedly trained, grown adult men does it take to arrest a man that's intoxicated?

Why was it necessary to introduce a farking weapon (that taser) in the first place?


Why call the police in the first place? If he fell asleep in the drive through, go out and knock on his window and wake him up to get him to move his car.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anybody asleep at the drive through deserves to get shot regardless of color.
/Get the dark outta my way
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DippityDoo: Anybody asleep at the drive through deserves to get shot regardless of color.
/Get the dark outta my way


those fries and frosty dip
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DippityDoo: Anybody asleep at the drive through deserves to get shot regardless of color.
/Get the dark outta my way


/get the fark outta my way
//Spell check is racist
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, in the times we live in, who called the police?  They are just as guilty.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shooting an unarmed perp in the BACK?

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr Dreidel: WickerNipple: Dr Dreidel: I think you'll find it very much is.

That cop got 20 years for murder.

"Deprivation of rights under color of law"; pled to that so they'd drop the murder 2 charge (per wiki). Sentenced 2 and a half years after the murder, which was caught on film; after the first trial ended in a hung jury (because, gosh, "shooting a fleeing person in a crowded park" is in such a gray area, legally speaking).

So it's maybe not the best example I could have used (check the other link, plenty there); but it's definitely an example of cops being held to a different (lower) legal standard.

// try getting recorded shooting someone in a crowded park as they're running away, see if you can get a mistrial or a plea deal or last 2.5 years before sentencing


Juries are a big problem. A big part of the population are buying this whole ''but but but cops are gods among men'' bullshiat and think that cops should be able to murder anyone they want because they got a shiny uniform.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cops can't stop killing people.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, in the times we live in, who called the police?  They are just as guilty.


Wrong.  Especially if a guy is sleeping in a car in a drive thru and failed a sobriety test.
 
Juc
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Running from the police is not a capital crime


My wife was watching a bunch of movies recently where a bad guy decided to run away and the cops always chased and shot at the bad guy.
For some reason everyone seemed to think that's reasonable.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: cops can't stop killing people.


The cops here didn't even stop beating protesters until the national guard was called in.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Atlanta will burn.....again.
 
151
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bughunter: A tiger can't change it's stripes.

An asshole can't check it's bullshiat.


A shiat leopard always gets it's spots.
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WillofJ2: https://twitter.com/theangiestanton/s​t​atus/1271800612489965568?s=20

The struggle before the shooting, body cam footage will solve a lot if there us any, doesn't explain how they got to fighting in the first place, that dude was strong as hell though


Jesus Christ.

All those people sayinf he would be alive if he hadn't resisted arrest.

Just like George I guess.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WillofJ2: https://twitter.com/theangiestanton/s​t​atus/1271800612489965568?s=20

The struggle before the shooting, body cam footage will solve a lot if there us any, doesn't explain how they got to fighting in the first place, that dude was strong as hell though


Hell yes he was strong. Sad to see him face down dead after the fu*ker shot him in the back. I hate cops.
 
opium
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Had a friend in Minneapolis decided 35W (major highway) was good place to sleep off drunk. Right in middle of 8 lanes of traffic. All cops did back then was wake up. Arrest and parked his car on side of road to be towed later.Of course that almost 30 years ago.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't be charged with resisting arrest when you have 15 bullets in your back.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up your fire insurance everyone. The summer of burning is about to recommence
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whenever I saw a cop show as a kid growing up, I always wondered why, whatever they caught someone with drugs, the druggie with say the drugs weren't his. The other cops back at the station always discussed what a stupid excuse that was, for the camera, as if holding drugs for someone else was legal, as long as the drugs didn't "belong" to you. It was even a joke in the movie Shrek, when they captured Puss in Boots, and they found catnip in his boots, he looks up guiltily and said "uh... That's not mine" at the black and white police cameraman.

It was only recently I was clued in to what was actually happening. If a black guy is pulled over during filming for a cop show, the cop pretends to find drugs on him to make better television, essentially planting drugs on the black person. So the black guy get to spend the rest of his life in prison so the cop gets to mug for the camera.

The black guy is of course astonished at the whole idea because he knows he doesn't have any drugs. When the cop shows him the drugs that the cop "found", the victim instinctively responds, "well, that's not mine."

The remedy for this, if any black people are reading, is to instead yell "I saw you pull that out of your pocket. If you think you're going to plant those on me, the video record will prove me innocent", or words to that effect. This allows for no confusion, real or manufactured, as to what is happening.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, in the times we live in, who called the police?  They are just as guilty.


They should be feeling pretty farking low if they witnessed the outcome.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember the good old days when we could shoot people for fun and it was always fun and everyone thought we were heroes?  Good times.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Atlanta should disband its police force
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chuck87: AmbassadorBooze: So, in the times we live in, who called the police?  They are just as guilty.

Wrong.  Especially if a guy is sleeping in a car in a drive thru and failed a sobriety test.


EABOD and DIAF.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IHateHipHop: Video didn't catch the shooting part of the confrontation. I wonder if CCTV caught anything or if the cops were wearing body cameras.

It'll be important to know if he was shot in the front or the back.


Lol you think Wendy's actually bothers with outside cameras? All they care about monitoring is the workers
 
