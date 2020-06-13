 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Move along, folks, nothing to see here - just China totally locking down parts of Beijing due to coronavirus outbreak at wholesale meat market   (theguardian.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"China's engaging in targeted regional lockdowns to control the virus? Sounds pretty suspicious *cough cough hack* glad we don't do stuff like that here *hack cough cough gasp cough* buncha commies"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kurenai Misuzu did not return calls for comment.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well that's just a silly plan. Have they thought about having parties on the lake instead?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You do contact tracing and local quarantines until a vaccine gets here.

Unless of course you're 'Murica.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's what contract tracing and quarantine is supposed to look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If we get the cases to a very low number,  which isn't really possible,  before lifting restrictions, it will just flare back up. This case is evidence of that, not the opposite.   The only solution is a vaccine, or total world shutdown forever.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the beginning of the second wave. Next, you'll see me spike in Europe. By Thanksgiving, you Americans are farked.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damnit 2020... now you're going into reruns?
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I for one, am glad that the way we process and distribute meats has no one with coronovirus qworking it.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In before the right wing drones getting all sanctimonious about Chinese meat markets and saying nothing about our filthy industrial farms.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EnderWiggnz: I for one, am glad that the way we process and distribute meats has no one with coronovirus qworking it.


Not only do we not quarantine our meat suppliers when an outbreak occurs, we threaten the workers for calling in sick.
 
wataga123
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where are all the butthurt Hillarys blaming this on Trump? Busy filling out 2 mail in votes?
 
Birnone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
after cutting boards used to prepare imported salmon were among surfaces that tested positive for the virus

They should tell people that escalator surfaces have tested positive for the virus. They will save many Chinese lives if they do.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This should be a heads up for this administration to take the necessary steps .. Time to hold a rally and go golfing ..
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

alex10294: If we get the cases to a very low number,  which isn't really possible,  before lifting restrictions, it will just flare back up. This case is evidence of that, not the opposite.   The only solution is a vaccine, or total world shutdown forever.


Third option would be reliable therapeutics that mitigate mortality to acceptable levels e.g. common cold type results. Monoclonal antibodies are showing promise.

It will be a few months before the trials are done, but keep your fingers crossed. That might be the bridge we need until vaccines are available.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 3 hours ago  

doomjesse: Damnit 2020... now you're going into reruns?


Can't be a rerun until we get through the first episode ..
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wholesale meatmarket? They locked down all the Gold's Gyms?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Majin_Buu: In before the right wing drones getting all sanctimonious about Chinese meat markets and saying nothing about our filthy industrial farms.


As the token vegetarian / wrong-by-default person, I'm here to say both are disgusting, barbaric, and dangerous to us all in more ways than one! Woo hoo!

Now bask in my self-righteousness. :P
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You do contact tracing and local quarantines until a vaccine gets here.

Unless of course you're 'Murica.


That IS what 'Murica is doing. For example, NYC is continuing a shutdown while other regions are opening up. What we don't do, because people won't put up with it for long, is what China does, which amounts to martial law complete with barbed wire, internal checkpoints, welding people into their buildings, and requiring documents to move in the streets.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jjorsett: Marcus Aurelius: You do contact tracing and local quarantines until a vaccine gets here.

Unless of course you're 'Murica.

That IS what 'Murica is doing. For example, NYC is continuing a shutdown while other regions are opening up. What we don't do, because people won't put up with it for long, is what China does, which amounts to martial law complete with barbed wire, internal checkpoints, welding people into their buildings, and requiring documents to move in the streets.


We dont have adequate testing amd contact tracing going on, and while NYC by and large has been wearing masks, a lot of folks have started to be lax with social distancing
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't that kind of the idea?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Well that's just a silly plan. Have they thought about having parties on the lake instead?


They seem to be okay with cutting their own hair. It's a built in advantage.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 hours ago  

coronavirus: This is the beginning of the second wave. Next, you'll see me spike in Europe. By Thanksgiving, you Americans are farked.


So, Corona-chan, clothing stores have re-opened in Ontario. Looking to re-do your wardrobe?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

koder: Majin_Buu: In before the right wing drones getting all sanctimonious about Chinese meat markets and saying nothing about our filthy industrial farms.

As the token vegetarian / wrong-by-default person, I'm here to say both are disgusting, barbaric, and dangerous to us all in more ways than one! Woo hoo!

Now bask in my self-righteousness. :P


As a fellow veggie, I'm here with you. ✊🏽🥬

Here you go bloodmouths, please defend your fellow disease vector!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jjorsett: Marcus Aurelius: You do contact tracing and local quarantines until a vaccine gets here.

Unless of course you're 'Murica.

That IS what 'Murica is doing. For example, NYC is continuing a shutdown while other regions are opening up. What we don't do, because people won't put up with it for long, is what China does, which amounts to martial law complete with barbed wire, internal checkpoints, welding people into their buildings, and requiring documents to move in the streets.


Surely an exception can be made for the President.  He should be welded into his building.
 
JRoo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I goch yer wholesale meat market right here! Ehh!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

coronavirus: This is the beginning of the second wave. Next, you'll see me spike in Europe. By Thanksgiving, you Americans are farked.


I'm tempted to say you're just another bullshiatter on Fark, but given who's saying it, it's probably pretty authorative.
 
rcain
‘’ 3 hours ago  

coronavirus: This is the beginning of the second wave. Next, you'll see me spike in Europe. By Thanksgiving, you Americans are farked.


username checks out
 
alex10294
‘’ 3 hours ago  

H31N0US: alex10294: If we get the cases to a very low number,  which isn't really possible,  before lifting restrictions, it will just flare back up. This case is evidence of that, not the opposite.   The only solution is a vaccine, or total world shutdown forever.

Third option would be reliable therapeutics that mitigate mortality to acceptable levels e.g. common cold type results. Monoclonal antibodies are showing promise.

It will be a few months before the trials are done, but keep your fingers crossed. That might be the bridge we need until vaccines are available.


True.  I'm just jaded from the failure of the last 5 things I've tried that had promise.  I'm also dubious that we can have worldwide access to monoclonal ab infusions.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Majin_Buu: In before the right wing drones getting all sanctimonious about Chinese meat markets and saying nothing about our filthy industrial farms.


Our filthy industrial farm and slaughter houses are already part of China's meat supply chain
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wataga123: Where are all the butthurt Hillarys blaming this on Trump? Busy filling out 2 mail in votes?


I am - twice. And I'm not eligible to vote.

/ooga booga
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
【完整版MV】Dragon Pig - All About You 全部都是你 (feat. CNBALLER & CLOUD WANG) 中国嘻哈 Chinese Hip Hop
Youtube A8OsOEj6p88
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You do contact tracing and local quarantines until a vaccine gets here.

Unless of course you're 'Murica.


At this point, why?

It's not going to be contained and there are "flare ups" in nearly every city in the US.

Why keep delaying the inevitable?  All you're doing is pushing the outbreak down the line a few weeks/months.  You're not going to stop the spread this late in the game.  At this point, focus all resources on those with compromised immune systems.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

alex10294: If we get the cases to a very low number,  which isn't really possible,  before lifting restrictions, it will just flare back up. This case is evidence of that, not the opposite.   The only solution is a vaccine, or total world shutdown forever.


Right.

Which is exactly the same outcome as every other contagious disease in history.

Oh wait... That's not right.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today, I have a patient in her early 40s with no medical issues who's probably gonna get intubated in the next 24 hours unless the remdesivir starts kicking in reaaaal fast.

Just because you're young and healthy doesn't mean you won't lose at the COVID RNG.

/wear your masks, people
 
Luse
‘’ 3 hours ago  

koder: Majin_Buu: In before the right wing drones getting all sanctimonious about Chinese meat markets and saying nothing about our filthy industrial farms.

As the token vegetarian / wrong-by-default person, I'm here to say both are disgusting, barbaric, and dangerous to us all in more ways than one! Woo hoo!

Now bask in my self-righteousness. :P


I'll chew on it, it'll make a great side for the burger I'm making for lunch. Also grilling a second patty for my dog, he said if I try giving him tofu the next diarrhea puddle will be inside.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I miss the days when meat market bars weren't just a gay thing.

/past my freshness date anyway
//always trust a big butt and a smile
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
100% true, verifiable FACT: Nobody had ever heard of COVID-19 until *after* 0bama, Joe Biden, and Hunter Biden visited China.

Study it out, sheeple.

https://apnews.com/afs:Content:525889​0​009
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/10/tru​m​ps-claims-about-hunter-biden-in-china/​
 
BlackPete
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scotchcrotch: Marcus Aurelius: You do contact tracing and local quarantines until a vaccine gets here.

Unless of course you're 'Murica.

At this point, why?

It's not going to be contained and there are "flare ups" in nearly every city in the US.

Why keep delaying the inevitable?  All you're doing is pushing the outbreak down the line a few weeks/months.  You're not going to stop the spread this late in the game.  At this point, focus all resources on those with compromised immune systems.


The more you push it down the road, the more we learn about it, and hopefully come up with more effective strategies in safely dealing with it even if a vaccine doesn't exist.
 
Luse
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shaggy_C: koder: Majin_Buu: In before the right wing drones getting all sanctimonious about Chinese meat markets and saying nothing about our filthy industrial farms.

As the token vegetarian / wrong-by-default person, I'm here to say both are disgusting, barbaric, and dangerous to us all in more ways than one! Woo hoo!

Now bask in my self-righteousness. :P

As a fellow veggie, I'm here with you. ✊🏽🥬

Here you go bloodmouths, please defend your fellow disease vector!

[Fark user image 471x282]


Well, surely your opinion is worth listening to. I think I'm making my burger a double.
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Well that's just a silly plan. Have they thought about having parties on the lake instead?


At least they'd die happy.

/YOLO
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 hours ago  

middlewaytao: That's what contract tracing and quarantine is supposed to look like.

[Fark user image 451x330] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes but did you read the fine print in that contract?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IHateHipHop: Today, I have a patient in her early 40s with no medical issues who's probably gonna get intubated in the next 24 hours unless the remdesivir starts kicking in reaaaal fast.

Just because you're young and healthy doesn't mean you won't lose at the COVID RNG.

/wear your masks, people


Remdesivir? Why don't you use a real man's drug like hydroxychloroquine?

I see disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning.

Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it'd be interesting to check that. So you're going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we'll see.

But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that's pretty powerful.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BlackPete: scotchcrotch: Marcus Aurelius: You do contact tracing and local quarantines until a vaccine gets here.

Unless of course you're 'Murica.

At this point, why?

It's not going to be contained and there are "flare ups" in nearly every city in the US.

Why keep delaying the inevitable?  All you're doing is pushing the outbreak down the line a few weeks/months.  You're not going to stop the spread this late in the game.  At this point, focus all resources on those with compromised immune systems.

The more you push it down the road, the more we learn about it, and hopefully come up with more effective strategies in safely dealing with it even if a vaccine doesn't exist.


Are you self isolating?

One thing I've learned from all this is people love to tell others what to do.
 
Luse
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Parthenogenetic: IHateHipHop: Today, I have a patient in her early 40s with no medical issues who's probably gonna get intubated in the next 24 hours unless the remdesivir starts kicking in reaaaal fast.

Just because you're young and healthy doesn't mean you won't lose at the COVID RNG.

/wear your masks, people

Remdesivir? Why don't you use a real man's drug like hydroxychloroquine?

I see disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning.

Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it'd be interesting to check that. So you're going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we'll see.

But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that's pretty powerful.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Experiments have started on getting light inside the body.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Luse: Shaggy_C: koder: Majin_Buu: In before the right wing drones getting all sanctimonious about Chinese meat markets and saying nothing about our filthy industrial farms.

As the token vegetarian / wrong-by-default person, I'm here to say both are disgusting, barbaric, and dangerous to us all in more ways than one! Woo hoo!

Now bask in my self-righteousness. :P

As a fellow veggie, I'm here with you. ✊🏽🥬

Here you go bloodmouths, please defend your fellow disease vector!

[Fark user image 471x282]

Well, surely your opinion is worth listening to. I think I'm making my burger a double.


Speaking of blood in food, you should try diniguan.

Soooooo good.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They welding doors shut again to keep people from going out. Better to starve to death than catch the Chinese Bat Flu

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Parthenogenetic: 100% true, verifiable FACT: Nobody had ever heard of COVID-19 until *after* 0bama, Joe Biden, and Hunter Biden visited China.

Study it out, sheeple.

https://apnews.com/afs:Content:5258890​009
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/10/trum​ps-claims-about-hunter-biden-in-china/​


Obama got it from a secret  lab where he was REALLY born, as a Lizard Liberal Chimera by crossing Commie genes with Muslim genes so a secret race of America hating aliens could take away our freedoms and guns and put all white people in cages and build a wall around the Earth and make everyone listen to jazz music.
 
Luse
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bonzo_1116: Luse: Shaggy_C: koder: Majin_Buu: In before the right wing drones getting all sanctimonious about Chinese meat markets and saying nothing about our filthy industrial farms.

As the token vegetarian / wrong-by-default person, I'm here to say both are disgusting, barbaric, and dangerous to us all in more ways than one! Woo hoo!

Now bask in my self-righteousness. :P

As a fellow veggie, I'm here with you. ✊🏽🥬

Here you go bloodmouths, please defend your fellow disease vector!

[Fark user image 471x282]

Well, surely your opinion is worth listening to. I think I'm making my burger a double.

Speaking of blood in food, you should try diniguan.

Soooooo good.


I've had blood sausage, sounds like it's somewhat similar but definitely down for trying some! One of my favorite dishes is steak taretar. Damn, now I'm HUNGRY but my steaks are all frozen. Went in on 1/4 of a cow from a local farmer with a friend, best meat EVER!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scotchcrotch: BlackPete: scotchcrotch: Marcus Aurelius: You do contact tracing and local quarantines until a vaccine gets here.

Unless of course you're 'Murica.

At this point, why?

It's not going to be contained and there are "flare ups" in nearly every city in the US.

Why keep delaying the inevitable?  All you're doing is pushing the outbreak down the line a few weeks/months.  You're not going to stop the spread this late in the game.  At this point, focus all resources on those with compromised immune systems.

The more you push it down the road, the more we learn about it, and hopefully come up with more effective strategies in safely dealing with it even if a vaccine doesn't exist.

Are you self isolating?

One thing I've learned from all this is people love to tell others what to do.


Not everyone.  For example I prefer ignoring people who say incredibly stupid things.
 
