(CNN)   Fauci says second wave of COVID not inevitable unless large meetings of ignorant people occur   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MAGA rallys?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need to get rid of the phrase"avoid it like the plague" because americans obviously can't do that.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So I'm guessing it is inevitable. We have no lack of ignorant people as far as I can tell.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: We need to get rid of the phrase"avoid it like the plague" because americans obviously can't do that.


Fight for your right to be exposed to the plague.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We welcome the RNC to Florida.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: [Fark user image image 365x750]

We welcome the RNC to Florida.


That could be the result of more readily available tests catching more infections.

But I bet isn't

/we should be looking at something like infections rates per thousand tests or something.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be no second wave as the first one will not end.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: [Fark user image 365x750]

We welcome the RNC to Florida.


Came to post this. The second wave is already happening.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is already seeing a massive spike in cases and we are only in "phase II". Currently gatherings of over 50 people - especially indoors are prohibited. 15,000 for the RNC in august where probably no one will be wearing masks, there will be no social distancing, and most of the people there still believe it's a hoax or is overblown. Sorry Jacksonville, but you're farked.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lessee, social distancing seemingly collapsed as a concept in nearly every area that dropped shelter-in-place orders or similar, masks are being treated as a political statement by a regrettable large number of dinguses, every business under the sun got called "essential" during the lock down, including some with very dense worker populations, we have had massive protests over the past couple weeks that sure as hell have people huddling pretty close and exchanging quite a lot of breaths, and of course Trump is super-thrilled to get back to his inane rallies, with yet more crowds.

In a word, too late.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing there won't be any gatherings of stupid people.  In Tulsa.  On Juneteenth.  The Day after Juneteenth.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a month from now, the surviving ignoramuses will be shouting "But Fauci said there wouldn't be a second wave!"
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fauci says second wave of COVID not inevitable unless large meetings of ignorant people occur"

So it is inevitable.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the barber knows the mask goes over your fuggin nose

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

/I wish there were some PSAs about this
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because large meetings of "woke" people somehow don't spread the virus, apparently.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if i had the virus, i would go trumps rally.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Professor_Doctor: [Fark user image image 365x750]

We welcome the RNC to Florida.

That could be the result of more readily available tests catching more infections.

But I bet isn't

/we should be looking at something like infections rates per thousand tests or something.


Disclaimer: wild speculation on my part.

I feel like the readily available testing catching more cases in lieu of just rising infections by themselves would make more sense if it was an abrupt jump and then leveling off. This just looks like a continually rising spike, especially since I think testing has been more or less widely available for a few weeks now.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, inevitable.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whooo, look at all the little Fark lefties calling out republicans and Trump supporters while ignoring all their little sovereign citizen wannabes out on the streets day and night.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: MAGA rallys?


The Republican Convention?

Church?

NASCAR?

The Redneck Olympics?

The Oscars?

This black out gag just keeps on running and running and running, like Donald Trump and the Energizer Bunny.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Because large meetings of "woke" people somehow don't spread the virus, apparently.


I think the difference being BLM protests tend to involve face masks and an amount of self-care whereas any MAGA in the Ozarks event doesn't give a fark.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first wave hasn't ended so pretty hard to have a second.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: whooo, look at all the little Fark lefties calling out republicans and Trump supporters while ignoring all their little sovereign citizen wannabes out on the streets day and night.


I know you are, but what am I?
I know you are, but what am I?
I know you are, but what am I?

Three times. Spell's wound up.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: whooo, look at all the little Fark lefties calling out republicans and Trump supporters while ignoring all their little sovereign citizen wannabes out on the streets day and night.


I think your political compass has a hunk of iron next to it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KitchenBacon: The first wave hasn't ended so pretty hard to have a second.


Modal graph, not median or average.

Anything but a normalized Bell curve.

You know, two-humped like a Camel or Trump's chest.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Count the face masks.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: Mouser: Because large meetings of "woke" people somehow don't spread the virus, apparently.

I think the difference being BLM protests tend to involve face masks and an amount of self-care whereas any MAGA in the Ozarks event doesn't give a fark.


Face masks are only effective when combined with social distancing and frequent hand washing. "Good intentions" conspicuously absent from the list.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infections skyrocketed in Feb thru April with these conditions:
1) At the start, a tiny number of people in the US were infected
2) Nobody was immune
3) There is no vaccine

So what are the conditions now?
1) Millions are infected, spread throughout the US
2) Virtually nobody is immune
3) There is no vaccine

If schools open and most people go back to work (which kind of has to happen) the second wave will be enormous.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's Sweden's data so far. Other places saw a similar spike then taper down with a flat curve.

I would guess places like NYC will remain low, and places that didn't get that initial spike like Arizonia will get it, then taper down just like everywhere else.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: [Fark user image 365x750]

We welcome the RNC to Florida.


Weeeeee! Are we having fun yet?

Speaking of pinheads, how is Zika virus doing in the Deep South? It sort of dropped out of the news cycle but not because it was all over by Marx's birthday. How's the West Nile Virus treating you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the schools reopen, I am not worried about the kids. The teachers, assistants, custodians, principals, office staff, parents, grandparents, school bus drivers, regular urban bus drivers, doctors, nurses and the vulnerable adults or teenagers with metabolic syndrome, yes, but the kids will be alright after serving their usual role as smart and funny disease vectors.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quote from the article: "It is not inevitable that you will have a so-called 'second wave' in the fall or even a massive increase if you approach it in the proper way,"

Trump, his minions, and his Magats don't and refuse to follow any medical advice from the experts. Look at the red states that are going fully open, damn the sick and dying from Covid-19. In my home state of Florida, the idiot governor plans to force all public schools to open in August. He seems to think that kids don't and won't get infected. Well "asymptomatic" kids can and will bring Covid-19 home and infect everyone in the family.

Republicans are dumb asses.....

Florida's "intelligent" governor:

dailydot.comView Full Size


media.popculture.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: Gubbo: Professor_Doctor: [Fark user image image 365x750]

We welcome the RNC to Florida.

That could be the result of more readily available tests catching more infections.

But I bet isn't

/we should be looking at something like infections rates per thousand tests or something.

Disclaimer: wild speculation on my part.

I feel like the readily available testing catching more cases in lieu of just rising infections by themselves would make more sense if it was an abrupt jump and then leveling off. This just looks like a continually rising spike, especially since I think testing has been more or less widely available for a few weeks now.


Oh I have no doubt it's more cases and growing.

A thing was tried. It was hard and the result wasn't immediate. So yeah. What else could you do
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KitchenBacon: The first wave hasn't ended so pretty hard to have a second.


Do people think the disease has to disappear for a wave to end?

The first wave ended.

The exponential growth has ended. At the peak we were at a steady 30K infections and 2K dead every single day. That dropped drastically with the lockdown.

This is what a first and 2nd wave looked like in 1918/1919.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools have reopened in BC, by the by, but look at the numbers, people, look at the numbers, because dammit, there must be math whether you are literate and numerate or not.

Reality is that which, when you cease to believe in it, continues to exist. Philip Kendrik Dick, SF author and conspiracist theory monger
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: Gubbo: Professor_Doctor: [Fark user image image 365x750]

We welcome the RNC to Florida.

That could be the result of more readily available tests catching more infections.

But I bet isn't

/we should be looking at something like infections rates per thousand tests or something.

Disclaimer: wild speculation on my part.

I feel like the readily available testing catching more cases in lieu of just rising infections by themselves would make more sense if it was an abrupt jump and then leveling off. This just looks like a continually rising spike, especially since I think testing has been more or less widely available for a few weeks now.


Hospitalization rates are probably a better indicator. Wonder how those have been doing?

https://www.vox.com/2020/6/12/2128809​0​/covid-19-coronavirus-us-cases-update-​texas-arizona-florida

Yeah, we're boned.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even with his face mask on wrong, he's still smart and more beautiful than Donald Trump's inane rictus of a damn fool grin.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: Too late for that.

[Fark user image 850x625]


The resolution sucks but it looks like most, if not all are wearing masks. Properly.

Nice try sparky!
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: Mouser: Because large meetings of "woke" people somehow don't spread the virus, apparently.

I think the difference being BLM protests tend to involve face masks and an amount of self-care whereas any MAGA in the Ozarks event doesn't give a fark.


True. But we shouldn't kid ourselves that the BLM protests won't also spread the pandemic. You can make the argument that it's worth it, but just erases those repercussions is absurd.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 30,000 new cases in Ca, this month .. Don't think we're through the first wave yet ..
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: If schools open and most people go back to work (which kind of has to happen) the second wave will be enormous.


Italy started unlocking six weeks ago and will re-open almost everything this week. How are they doing?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
The lockdown has been crumbling for some time in England. Infections there (random swap survey) are down from 1 in 400 a couple of weeks ago to 1 in 1700 now. It looks entirely possible that COVID-19 is, for reasons unknown, fizzling out.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Because large meetings of "woke" people somehow don't spread the virus, apparently.


The Flu Klux Klan got all the restaurants open first.
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I suppose that "already here" is not, in fact, inevitable, so I guess he isn't really wrong about this, but still.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those speculating increased testing is the cause, that's unlikely. Here's a website I came across that I haven't seen referred to much: https://projects.propublica.org​/reopen​ing-america/

It includes the percentages of tests that come back positive. The WHO says that that number should be below 5% and decreasing to reopen. You can go through the data, but a lot of states are still over 5% and a lot are seeing an increasing rate of positive tests. That would suggest this is not being driven by increased testing.

Beyond that, the spike in Florida has wildly increased over the last three days, and I've seen no story that suggests there has been some massive increase in testing recently.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What gets me is the "serious and critical numbers". Canada is doing great, except for the rich provinces and the two most populous and misgoverned provinces. On all the metrics used by Worldometer, Canada does better than its population and economic ranking suggests, except for that one. Canada is sixth in terms of serious and critical cases after being stuck at 502 for a deplorably long time.

1,848 serious and critical cases means hundreds of deaths to come, no assurance that the hospital system will not implode and force doctors to do triage between moribund patients with coronavirus and other serious, fatal maladies such as heart attacks, cancer, and so forth.

It is failure, but a sort of high-functioning autistic spectrum kind of failure, such as only the very smart, rich and smug experience.

And then compare the Canadian provinces with any US states. New York and New Jersey are way ahead of the whole of Canada, Massachusetts is nearly tied on deaths despite a fraction of the population, and about a score of states are doing worse than Canada's provinces of Quebec and Ontario, let alone BC or Alberta.

Ohio is just about tied with Canada on some key metrics, even the all important cases or deaths per million inhabitants.

Three territories and several provinces are doing as well almost as Australia and New Zealand and better than Puerto Rico or Guam or the North Marinas Islands.

The President of Puerto Rico is a fool and a scoundrel and an idiot born and bred. He should fire himself for his blatant lack of intelligence, competence, respect, truthfulness, honesty, and humanity.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: We need to get rid of the phrase"avoid it like the plague" because americans obviously can't do that.


"Avoid it like personal responsibilities" ought to do the trick.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the restaurants here have opened their patios. Some of them have patios for the first time and do not allow patrons inside except maybe to use the washrooms, which are in some cases, mercifully open. You can now get a haircut without a politician or a corporate honcho being involved.
 
