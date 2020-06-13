 Skip to content
(WHEC Rochester)   Upstate NY school district feels need to discuss racism; makes sure that all meetings to do so are separate and equal   (whec.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Conversation, Racism, Race and ethnicity in the United States Census, Student, Superintendent Kathleen Graupman, Community Engagement Tasha Potter, District Director of Equity, district  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smoking GNU
‘’ 3 hours ago  
jtown
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For fark's sake!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're going to walk around in a clown world, you might need clown shoes.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Greece is were W. went to in 2006 to try and sell privatizing Social Security. A pre-crisis Karen sprayed protesters with her garden house. The distract is full of bitter old white people who resent they still have to pay school taxes. They were using Commodore computers into the late 90s. Checks out.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."


It would almost be forgivable if they had an "all students" session immediately following, but even then that's the flimsiest of rationalizations.  WTF are these yahoos thinking?


So f*cking stupid.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am so glad I moved out of Western New York. I do miss the scenery and the food, but I do not miss the hicks.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."


It provides a safe space for people to speak freely.  It's extremely important and indicative that subby has much learing to do.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why not just put the black students in the back of the classroom?
 
jtown
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bonzo_1116: pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."

It would almost be forgivable if they had an "all students" session immediately following, but even then that's the flimsiest of rationalizations.  WTF are these yahoos thinking?


So f*cking stupid.


Those who can't, teach.  Those who can't teach, administrate.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not unheard of to have the different racial groups meet separately to talk about race and then come together and talk together, but this appears to be a) Not this and b) Very poorly worded/explained by this calendar.
 
nyclon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This may be more of a learning experience for the teachers and administrators than for the children
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What in the actual f*ck???

There's no one dumber than a school administrator
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Want an example of systematic racism?

It's the number of eyes that saw this before printing and never raised a question like "hold on a minute....is this a good idea?"
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RepoManTSM: Greece is were W. went to in 2006 to try and sell privatizing Social Security. A pre-crisis Karen sprayed protesters with her garden house. The distract is full of bitter old white people who resent they still have to pay school taxes. They were using Commodore computers into the late 90s. Checks out.


Used to live in Greece, can confirm.

/Only moved there because I couldn't find an apartment anywhere else in the region
//Constant lake effect snow and horrible neighbors.  I almost never left the apartment
///Never have been so glad to leave anywhere
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jtown: Bonzo_1116: pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."

It would almost be forgivable if they had an "all students" session immediately following, but even then that's the flimsiest of rationalizations.  WTF are these yahoos thinking?


So f*cking stupid.

Those who can't, teach.  Those who can't teach, administrate.


Those that can't administrate teach gym
 
xander450
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think you've learned that "separate but equal" is bad/racist, but you didn't learn why so you can't tell the difference between that and this.

It's pretty typical to acknowledge that people have different experiences and so may benefit from being in a space where they can talk freely about those experiences. I don't know why I have to explain that that's not the same thing as making non-white people use a different restroom so white people don't get their cooties.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only will get trouble if you let the skin colors mix.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should just be happy they didn't have a separate meeting for mulattoes, quadroons, and octaroons.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Structuring group conversations about racism is never easy. In this work, we are going to make mistakes. This is an example."

Who's in charge over there, Michael Scott?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."


We can solve this problem easily.  Make it so that children don't have different situations.  Put them all in dormitory barracks and raise them more efficiently.  Have the genetic parents to work at the barracks but not in the unit their genetic child is in.  Then all children will have the same upbringing.  Free from the culture their parents might have given or imposed on them.  And completely monitored by the government.  It will be gloriously equal and equitable.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by talk about it we mean lecture you about your incorrect thinking.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."

We can solve this problem easily.  Make it so that children don't have different situations.  Put them all in dormitory barracks and raise them more efficiently.  Have the genetic parents to work at the barracks but not in the unit their genetic child is in.  Then all children will have the same upbringing.  Free from the culture their parents might have given or imposed on them.  And completely monitored by the government.  It will be gloriously equal and equitable.


Found Henry Ford's alt.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week, Potter said after a 'racist incident' surfaced, students demanded the district create a safe space for them to "talk with other students who represented their same race and ethnicity."

Sounds to me like the school was doing exactly what the students asked them to but the parents automatically assumed it was all the idea of the school
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biracial kids left out again.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."

We can solve this problem easily.  Make it so that children don't have different situations.  Put them all in dormitory barracks and raise them more efficiently.  Have the genetic parents to work at the barracks but not in the unit their genetic child is in.  Then all children will have the same upbringing.  Free from the culture their parents might have given or imposed on them.  And completely monitored by the government.  It will be gloriously equal and equitable.


Quiet Plato. Your Republic was doomed to failure before it started.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: jtown: Bonzo_1116: pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."

It would almost be forgivable if they had an "all students" session immediately following, but even then that's the flimsiest of rationalizations.  WTF are these yahoos thinking?


So f*cking stupid.

Those who can't, teach.  Those who can't teach, administrate.

Those that can't administrate teach gym


mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xander450: I think you've learned that "separate but equal" is bad/racist, but you didn't learn why so you can't tell the difference between that and this.

It's pretty typical to acknowledge that people have different experiences and so may benefit from being in a space where they can talk freely about those experiences. I don't know why I have to explain that that's not the same thing as making non-white people use a different restroom so white people don't get their cooties.


"It's pretty typical to acknowledge that people have different experiences"

But that isn't this at all. How do children get taught that others may have different experiences or viewpoints when they're kept separate from peers who might have those different experiences?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes sense if they eventually have mixed groups. That way the students can feel more comfortable speaking candidly. The teachers can than bring up what was discussed is way that none of the students are singled out.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most teachers are wiser than to choose a career based on whether they get to play dodge ball all day.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school district's claim that it was splitting the groups up to make students feel more comfortable talking about their experiences would be more believable if they had further separated the groups. Not all minority groups share the same experiences with racism. By separating out just the white students, it is obvious that they were only worried about shielding them from having to listen to minority students discuss their experiences with racism.
 
MrLint
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess its a good thing that only racists have the idea to separate students by race....
Or sexists by gender.....
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."

We can solve this problem easily.  Make it so that children don't have different situations.  Put them all in dormitory barracks and raise them more efficiently.  Have the genetic parents to work at the barracks but not in the unit their genetic child is in.  Then all children will have the same upbringing.  Free from the culture their parents might have given or imposed on them.  And completely monitored by the government.  It will be gloriously equal and equitable.


This topic has been explored quite a bit already
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just out of curiosity...  how many generations back does a student have to go to prove that they belong in the "white kids" group?  Similarly, what is the exact percentage of non-white blood that would qualify someone for the "students of color" group?  And what about white students who are also Hispanic?  I guess what I am trying to say is: which group would Elizabeth Warren be in?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: pkjun: I understand the school's thinking: different groups of children have different backgrounds, different experiences, are hearing different things at home, and need to understand they will likely have different experiences with race and racism in America, so it would be difficult to hold a round table that is equally meaningful to both without either trivialising and dismissing black experiences or offending white parents who think any discussion of race and privilege is an attempt to "make them feel white guilt".

Then again, one might better infer from those challenges that it is all the more important for the school to confront those challenges rather than just throwing up their hands and saying "eh, segregation is easier."

It would almost be forgivable if they had an "all students" session immediately following, but even then that's the flimsiest of rationalizations.  WTF are these yahoos thinking?


Not just this kind of session after, but these students should separately be given some unbiased educational context by their teachers before the segregated meetings.

For the white students- strong examples of how racism affects the black community today. Not just gross injustice, but all the small and subtle undercurrents too.

For the blacks- showing them that while America's history has been one of discrimination against them, there have been many white people who have stood up for them and been their allies, even to the point of dying for the cause, like two of the three civil rights workers murdered in Mississippi in 1964.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murders​_​of_Chaney,_Goodman,_and_Schwerner

Should executives in corporate meetings go into the meetings without being prepared and knowing their stuff when millions of dollars are at stake? Then so should these students, because what they are doing is equally important.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That ain't Upstate, NY.  That is Western New York.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The school administrators are stupider than the students. It was that way when I was in junior high and high school, and it hasn't changed. Do you know what you need to know to get a Ph. D. is education? Nothing. Nothing at all.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1974: I was stationed at the Navy Construction Battalion Ctr, Port Hueneme, CA. We had similar required seminars. They were a week long, all day, and at least twice we separated into groups by race. I remember one reason for separating was to brainstorm questions for the other groups. I think we were divided into White, Black, Hispanic, and Filipino. The other time was to slowly divide us into smaller and smaller groups. Whites, for instance by ancestry: Irish, Italian, .... Filipinos by language groups (Tagalog, Iloacan [sic?],...), then when we were mostly isolated into groups of 1 or 2, mixing us by forming all the Catholics together, or Democrats, or Fords & Chevys, ... We spent two hours forming and reforming into different groups. It was actually kind of interesting to see what we did have in common. I liked going on long bike trips on the weekends I didn't have duty and found a couple of guys who to share a few trips with. So, I wonder if maybe this might have been a reason for the school to do this.

In most military groups, you make friends with the people you spend the most time with, in your division or work center, squad or platoon, air crew, whatever. The idea was to further de-balkanize cliques and introduce each other into groups we might not normally know on a non-work basis. If this was the idea, they did a piss-poor job of explaining. It does work but not in really big groups. I don't think I saw it done in groups of more than platoon size (@40: 3 squads of 3 4-person fireteams [3x3x3=39+platoon ldr]). We'd go into the classes randomly so not among our usual workmates.

I like the military lets you meet people from all over and I think it does a lot towards taking away the fear of strangers, xenophobia. in 21 years, I meet so many great people from all over the US, learned about so many different types of interests, food and families. I really do believe compulsory military service is a great way to bring people together in the US and tear down the Us v. Them.
 
susler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Last week, Potter said after a 'racist incident' surfaced, students demanded the district create a safe space for them to "talk with other students who represented their same race and ethnicity."

Sounds to me like the school was doing exactly what the students asked them to but the parents automatically assumed it was all the idea of the school


Somewhat typical here that people have a lot of detailed comments without actually reading (or comprehending the piece)  If you take the article at it's word the school was trying to accommodate the demands of a group of students - however ineptly they did so.  A better course of action may have been a communication to parents indicating what a group of students wanted to do and what their suggested plan would be.
 
