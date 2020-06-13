 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Study shows young U.S. men having a lot less sex in the 21st century. Social media and electronic gaming are "suggested" to be partly to blame. Ya think?   (reuters.com) divider line
110
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lets hope that includes the "Surprise Sex" variety as well.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, I'm not young anymore.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Women are into older men these days.  We have this thing called "money".
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
filling the void? Is that what we're calling it these days?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Kids are having too much sex.  They should practice abstinence."
"No!  Not like that!!!"
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Careful, Farkers. Is this from that same study that implied you can only be an adult if you have planned on having children?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or, you know, maybe they just have a better understanding of the consequences.

https://www.legalzoom.com/articles/ca​n​-you-get-a-refund-if-the-child-you-sup​port-isnt-really-yours
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame lawyers.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having fewer children too, in "developed" places. This is a feature folks, not a bug.

The immersive gaming is a clue, we're probably in a simulation, simulating the origins of simulation.

With the addition of three "t"s , the previous sentence is more fun but less accurate.

Tin foil hat off, the question I'm interested in is fulfillment. How do young men who sublimate sex into alternative activities rate their self actualization, contentment, emotional well being, etc. Compared with young men getting laid at a higher rate? Are we just breeding a bunch of stunted incels, or is this substitution sustainable?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is this 'Sex' thing you speak of?  I better take a look on the internet.

/Oh myyyyy!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Young US men are also tubby, lazy, poorly dressed slabs of ham. No one wants to fark you on your fourth day of being couch bound in your socks and sandals, sweatpants and backwards visor, Caleb.

Come to Canada. Our youths are fit and hardy from cutting down all the maple trees and harvesting the gooey nectar inside.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It'd probably because of porn.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Having fewer children too, in "developed" places. This is a feature folks, not a bug.

The immersive gaming is a clue, we're probably in a simulation, simulating the origins of simulation.

With the addition of three "t"s , the previous sentence is more fun but less accurate.

Tin foil hat off, the question I'm interested in is fulfillment. How do young men who sublimate sex into alternative activities rate their self actualization, contentment, emotional well being, etc. Compared with young men getting laid at a higher rate? Are we just breeding a bunch of stunted incels, or is this substitution sustainable?


DaFark?

Are you in a time zone where hitting a bong is acceptable at this hour?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame SSRI pills.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Women are into older men these days.  We have this thing called "money".


That.

Also older single women are generally nuts which makes younger women far more attractive to me.  They haven't had the time to morph into Karens or crazy cat lady yet and typically don't have as much baggage.  Unless you run into a crusader.

I've had more opportunities after 40 than in the rest of my life as long as I'm willing to go my age minus at least 10 years.  Sorry younger guys.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, young guys have always had less sex than they have wanted.  They just lied they were getting it all the time before.

There is also apparently some studies researching whether some of the chemicals in plastics increase levels of female hormones, which could be suppressing male hormones.  If a kid is raised in an environment that reuses a lot of plastics, such as reusing plastic containers to nuke leftovers, that repeated exposure to the deteriorating plastics can possibly suppress testosterone.

Gaming and social media are the modern equivalent to cruising the drive-in in the 50s and hanging out at the arcades and malls in the 80s.  Gaming for the male bonding, social media to babe watch.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA as well as the prevalence of other forms of solo entertainment

SOOOO, fapping doesn't count.
That was an eye opener
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

towatchoverme: cutting down all the maple trees and harvesting the gooey nectar inside.


Is that a euphemism?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 4 hours ago  

towatchoverme: Young US men are also tubby, lazy, poorly dressed slabs of ham. No one wants to fark you on your fourth day of being couch bound in your socks and sandals, sweatpants and backwards visor, Caleb.

Come to Canada. Our youths are fit and hardy from cutting down all the maple trees and harvesting the gooey nectar inside.


You obviously haven't been to Canada.

/not as fat as Americans, but close enough
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can go to the social places and spend a lot of money trying to find a partner, maybe find someone and have ok sex for a little while and spend more money on that one person, then have the sex almost disappear while still spending more money, then listen every day in great detail about every task she does at work and every conversation she's had to the point you could do her job for her and you don't dare mention your own experiences unless you enjoy another hour of her speech, and later getting silent or unsilent hints about marriage and have the sex completely disappear unless you perform professional massage foreplay, then maybe not get rejected after 3-4 weeks of this... or ....
Well... have you guys ever heard of internet porn?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Women are into older men these days.  We have this thing called "money".


"These days"?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nana's Vibrator: You can go to the social places and spend a lot of money trying to find a partner, maybe find someone and have ok sex for a little while and spend more money on that one person, then have the sex almost disappear while still spending more money, then listen every day in great detail about every task she does at work and every conversation she's had to the point you could do her job for her and you don't dare mention your own experiences unless you enjoy another hour of her speech, and later getting silent or unsilent hints about marriage and have the sex completely disappear unless you perform professional massage foreplay, then maybe not get rejected after 3-4 weeks of this... or ....
Well... have you guys ever heard of internet porn?


Username checks out.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nana's Vibrator: You can go to the social places and spend a lot of money trying to find a partner, maybe find someone and have ok sex for a little while and spend more money on that one person, then have the sex almost disappear while still spending more money, then listen every day in great detail about every task she does at work and every conversation she's had to the point you could do her job for her and you don't dare mention your own experiences unless you enjoy another hour of her speech, and later getting silent or unsilent hints about marriage and have the sex completely disappear unless you perform professional massage foreplay, then maybe not get rejected after 3-4 weeks of this... or ....
Well... have you guys ever heard of internet porn?


User name checks out
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In other news, young US women still getting laid exactly as often as they like.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Helpful guide to dating a Canadian Woman

You Know You're Dating a Canadian Woman When..
Youtube Rs1y_ncJAaA
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 3 hours ago  

towatchoverme: yohohogreengiant: Having fewer children too, in "developed" places. This is a feature folks, not a bug.

The immersive gaming is a clue, we're probably in a simulation, simulating the origins of simulation.

With the addition of three "t"s , the previous sentence is more fun but less accurate.

Tin foil hat off, the question I'm interested in is fulfillment. How do young men who sublimate sex into alternative activities rate their self actualization, contentment, emotional well being, etc. Compared with young men getting laid at a higher rate? Are we just breeding a bunch of stunted incels, or is this substitution sustainable?

DaFark?

Are you in a time zone where hitting a bong is acceptable at this hour?


Actually I like where his head is at. I've thought about this same thing not that long ago.

I dated a particular girl for three years in college. First and only girl I ever loved. I should have married her but I got scared and burned the bridge.

Fast forward five years and I've gone through my phases. I spend one Summer smoking weed and playing video games in my boxers on my couch 90% of the time. Another Summer I spend 99% of my time outside work in the pursuit of ass. Tinder dates, Bumble dates, bar hook ups. Another Sunmer I may spend it in full blown alcoholism mode where every day without a time clock starts with Jameson and a good shower whiskey.

My point is that the smoking weed and excessively drinking while playing video games is really fun. Hooking up with random girls to have probable guilt and headache free sex is awesome. But it doesn't compare to finding that special person and spending your time with them.

I think the real issue is that a lot of us have forgotten how to find that special person. Instead we end up so jaded that we can't tell the toxic from the non-toxic and it becomes a lot easier to get high and play video games or go back to Tinder for pointless sex.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Helpful guide to dating a Canadian Woman

[YouTube video: You Know You're Dating a Canadian Woman When..]


And a Frenchie if that's more your taste.
You Know You're Dating a Quebecois (French-Canadian) Woman When...
Youtube Q1ltvS8t5VI
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dating apps have also inflated women's standards. 4/10's now think they're 9/10's because of all the attention they get from thirsty dudes. This gives them the pick of the litter. They are no longer settling for the short, the bald, the fat, the super skinny, the regular guys where as before the 5/10 was more attainable to these guys. They all want fit 6'+ Chads who don't care that they have a kid or two and no career value.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They aren't sleeping with partners, but they are developing (one) incredible arm:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Millennium
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So creepers are getting worse at hiding their creepiness. Tell me something I don't know.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My sex drive has plummeted, but I'm well aware of the reason. I'm an overweight, out of shape 41 year old who's stressed the f*ck out owning a business.
I am trying to make changes though. I put my business up for sale. Bad timing I know, but if something is making me miserable, I have to get away from it. I'm better off as a worker bee, just mindlessly working a job from 8-5. I'm also walking more and trying to lose weight. I'm also making a conscious effort to drink less.
I've completely let myself go trying to run a business and it's affected my personal life.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MizzouFTW: go back to Tinder for pointless sex.


You can't go back to Tinder for a meaningless hookup if you never go there in the first place.

*headtapmeme.jpg*
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WhiskeySticks: Dating apps have also inflated women's standards. 4/10's now think they're 9/10's because of all the attention they get from thirsty dudes. This gives them the pick of the litter. They are no longer settling for the short, the bald, the fat, the super skinny, the regular guys where as before the 5/10 was more attainable to these guys. They all want fit 6'+ Chads who don't care that they have a kid or two and no career value.


That's dangerously incel territory rant.

You're not really far off but womens standards online and in real life are very different.
I've only managed to pick up one girl ever online.
I have much, MUCH better luck in person.
Women still love confident men and being pursued.
Get some self confidence, head out to the bar or where ever there's a gathering. Grow a pair and in a NON CREEPER WAY break the ice and see how things go.
Be prepared to get shot down, no one gets it right 100% of the time but you're guaranteed to miss 100% of the time if you just sit like a lump in the corner.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Careful, Farkers. Is this from that same study that implied you can only be an adult if you have planned on having children?


Then I'm growing old, but not up. This is an old cultural feature.

CSB:
Ex- Mrs. Greengiant is dual US / Mexico citizen. Born in LA, but spent a lot of childhood in Michoacán. Great lady, great sailor, we don't talk (insert lyrics to Margaritaville here with appropriate montage of failure on my part), but she's close with my mom so I hear a lot about her.

So we put the boat we were living on at anchor with some friends near Puerto Vallarta on the Nayarit side and take a bus to Michoacán as we just can't sail over that mountain range, for a Christmas week. It was amazing. Life changing for me. Home for her of course.

It was amusing when at the big Xmas dinner (no gifts until January, this is a religious and social holiday. No Santa) where a couple dozen family showed up we settle in to our spot at the table and prepare to gain another couple pounds, a tía comes over and politely explains we don't sit there.
"¿Por qué no?"
She politely explained that at holiday the table was reserved for adults, and we didn't have kids, so we weren't actually adults. The Mrs. started laughing, everyone stared.
I picked up my plate.
"Está bien, ¿Adónde cenamos?"
She put us down at the little kids table with these tiny little chairs.
At first I thought it was a joke, but then I realized it was an effective encouragement for some people to make babies so they wouldn't be subjected to that screaming ball of children at family get togethers, which are frequent there.

More subtly, and years later I learned at a different house for Noche de Tres Reyes (Twelfth night) I shared the kiddie table with an older childless couple who came to the conclusion from such experiences that they never wanted children, and were happy to take the extra responsibility of tending to the family's children (in other ways as well) now and then. Ex-Mrs. and I never had sproglings, never wanted them. Our lives were busy enough.
/CSB
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: In other news, young US women still getting laid exactly as often as they like.


Many of us older ones are too.
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

towatchoverme: yohohogreengiant: Having fewer children too, in "developed" places. This is a feature folks, not a bug.

The immersive gaming is a clue, we're probably in a simulation, simulating the origins of simulation.

With the addition of three "t"s , the previous sentence is more fun but less accurate.

Tin foil hat off, the question I'm interested in is fulfillment. How do young men who sublimate sex into alternative activities rate their self actualization, contentment, emotional well being, etc. Compared with young men getting laid at a higher rate? Are we just breeding a bunch of stunted incels, or is this substitution sustainable?

DaFark?

Are you in a time zone where hitting a bong is acceptable at this hour?


Correction, its always acceptable to hit a bong at this hour.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: WhiskeySticks: Dating apps have also inflated women's standards. 4/10's now think they're 9/10's because of all the attention they get from thirsty dudes. This gives them the pick of the litter. They are no longer settling for the short, the bald, the fat, the super skinny, the regular guys where as before the 5/10 was more attainable to these guys. They all want fit 6'+ Chads who don't care that they have a kid or two and no career value.

That's dangerously incel territory rant.


The dude who spent a summer farking anything not nailed down is the antithesis of an incel
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WhiskeySticks: Dating apps have also inflated women's standards. 4/10's now think they're 9/10's because of all the attention they get from thirsty dudes. This gives them the pick of the litter. They are no longer settling for the short, the bald, the fat, the super skinny, the regular guys where as before the 5/10 was more attainable to these guys. They all want fit 6'+ Chads who don't care that they have a kid or two and no career value.


You hang out on Reddit incel subs, yes? I'm sure I have read this screed word for word on those pages.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: JerryHeisenberg: Careful, Farkers. Is this from that same study that implied you can only be an adult if you have planned on having children?

Then I'm growing old, but not up. This is an old cultural feature.

CSB:
Ex- Mrs. Greengiant is dual US / Mexico citizen. Born in LA, but spent a lot of childhood in Michoacán. Great lady, great sailor, we don't talk (insert lyrics to Margaritaville here with appropriate montage of failure on my part), but she's close with my mom so I hear a lot about her.

So we put the boat we were living on at anchor with some friends near Puerto Vallarta on the Nayarit side and take a bus to Michoacán as we just can't sail over that mountain range, for a Christmas week. It was amazing. Life changing for me. Home for her of course.

It was amusing when at the big Xmas dinner (no gifts until January, this is a religious and social holiday. No Santa) where a couple dozen family showed up we settle in to our spot at the table and prepare to gain another couple pounds, a tía comes over and politely explains we don't sit there.
"¿Por qué no?"
She politely explained that at holiday the table was reserved for adults, and we didn't have kids, so we weren't actually adults. The Mrs. started laughing, everyone stared.
I picked up my plate.
"Está bien, ¿Adónde cenamos?"
She put us down at the little kids table with these tiny little chairs.
At first I thought it was a joke, but then I realized it was an effective encouragement for some people to make babies so they wouldn't be subjected to that screaming ball of children at family get togethers, which are frequent there.

More subtly, and years later I learned at a different house for Noche de Tres Reyes (Twelfth night) I shared the kiddie table with an older childless couple who came to the conclusion from such experiences that they never wanted children, and were happy to take the extra responsibility of tending to the family's children (in other ways as well) now and then. Ex-Mrs. and I never had sproglings, never wanted them. Our lives were busy enough.
/CSB


It kind of backfired when you actually like fries and chicken fingers
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: No, young guys have always had less sex than they have wanted.  They just lied they were getting it all the time before.

There is also apparently some studies researching whether some of the chemicals in plastics increase levels of female hormones, which could be suppressing male hormones.  If a kid is raised in an environment that reuses a lot of plastics, such as reusing plastic containers to nuke leftovers, that repeated exposure to the deteriorating plastics can possibly suppress testosterone.

Gaming and social media are the modern equivalent to cruising the drive-in in the 50s and hanging out at the arcades and malls in the 80s.  Gaming for the male bonding, social media to babe watch.


Careful, you start mentioning biological hormones and how they effect people and people might just think sex is a biological thing we should probably account for instead of pretending it doesn't exist and that we're all the same and just socialized differently.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: My sex drive has plummeted, but I'm well aware of the reason. I'm an overweight, out of shape 41 year old who's stressed the f*ck out owning a business.
I am trying to make changes though. I put my business up for sale. Bad timing I know, but if something is making me miserable, I have to get away from it. I'm better off as a worker bee, just mindlessly working a job from 8-5. I'm also walking more and trying to lose weight. I'm also making a conscious effort to drink less.
I've completely let myself go trying to run a business and it's affected my personal life.


If you can find one these days, get a bicycle and throw in a ride 2, 3 or 4 days a week in the mix with walking. Doesn't have to be long rides at first, just get into the routine, will help accelerate weight loss. It's like working out that doesn't feel like you're working out because you're not stuck in a gym on a treadmill or stationary bike. You'll also be out exploring new areas which can be pretty fun as you give the mind something new to experience. A good way to clear out the fog.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 3 hours ago  

towatchoverme: Are you in a time zone where hitting a bong is acceptable at this hour?


Wait... there are unacceptable bong hitting hours?

I don't think so...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

towatchoverme: Young US men are also tubby, lazy, poorly dressed slabs of ham. No one wants to fark you on your fourth day of being couch bound in your socks and sandals, sweatpants and backwards visor, Caleb.

Come to Canada. Our youths are fit and hardy from cutting down all the maple trees and harvesting the gooey nectar inside.


Now that's just some funny shiat right there.

I spent two weeks of bliss in Montreal one July. Spent a whole day on a Greyhound to get there and it was completely worth it. My friends told me that those were the only two weeks that the weather didn't actually suck. Yes, the folks there are good looking and fitter (how can you not be?) Than the US, but oh, so pale. They pull IV drips with vitamin D behind them in public so they don't just keel over.

Why oh why couldn't you Cannuckois have annexed T and C / Bahamas when you had the chance? The only thing I ever disliked about Canada was that it is above the latitude of North Dakota. It doesn't matter how nice and friendly and polite your culture is, without sun, warm ocean and beaches.

But you guys do send a lot of tourists down here to PR, so I guess I should be more grateful for your utterly shiatty winters, it's good business for us.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WhiskeySticks: Dating apps have also inflated women's standards. 4/10's now think they're 9/10's because of all the attention they get from thirsty dudes. This gives them the pick of the litter. They are no longer settling for the short, the bald, the fat, the super skinny, the regular guys where as before the 5/10 was more attainable to these guys. They all want fit 6'+ Chads who don't care that they have a kid or two and no career value.


...so men are now held to difficult-to-obtain standards of beauty?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: My sex drive has plummeted, but I'm well aware of the reason. I'm an overweight, out of shape 41 year old who's stressed the f*ck out owning a business.
I am trying to make changes though. I put my business up for sale. Bad timing I know, but if something is making me miserable, I have to get away from it. I'm better off as a worker bee, just mindlessly working a job from 8-5. I'm also walking more and trying to lose weight. I'm also making a conscious effort to drink less.
I've completely let myself go trying to run a business and it's affected my personal life.


Hope it works out for you. I've had a job that took up so much time and energy that my personal life suffered. It's not worth it. Also, be sure to skip alcohol a few days every week. Not less on those days - None. You'll sleep better, and a good night sleep can give you a whole new perspective. Good luck!!!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

towatchoverme: yohohogreengiant: Having fewer children too, in "developed" places. This is a feature folks, not a bug.

The immersive gaming is a clue, we're probably in a simulation, simulating the origins of simulation.

With the addition of three "t"s , the previous sentence is more fun but less accurate.

Tin foil hat off, the question I'm interested in is fulfillment. How do young men who sublimate sex into alternative activities rate their self actualization, contentment, emotional well being, etc. Compared with young men getting laid at a higher rate? Are we just breeding a bunch of stunted incels, or is this substitution sustainable?

DaFark?

Are you in a time zone where hitting a bong is acceptable at this hour?


If I'd hit the bong, (and were 30 years younger) I could go play video games and be part of that study, not having sex.

No my friend, I'm in AST, I've been alone... Really alone, it's 0900 , and I'm killing time before hitting the rum and duolingo. The GF is Ashore and I don't see her until they open the refuge gate and I pick her up next week.

So for this week I have a lot in common with the young men FTFA.

Why you no like simulation? They simulate you long time!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FarkaDark: FTFA as well as the prevalence of other forms of solo entertainment

SOOOO, fapping doesn't count.
That was an eye opener


Just don't get it in your eyes. It stings. Use a towel, or sock.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: WhiskeySticks: Dating apps have also inflated women's standards. 4/10's now think they're 9/10's because of all the attention they get from thirsty dudes. This gives them the pick of the litter. They are no longer settling for the short, the bald, the fat, the super skinny, the regular guys where as before the 5/10 was more attainable to these guys. They all want fit 6'+ Chads who don't care that they have a kid or two and no career value.

That's dangerously incel territory rant.

You're not really far off but womens standards online and in real life are very different.
I've only managed to pick up one girl ever online.
I have much, MUCH better luck in person.
Women still love confident men and being pursued.
Get some self confidence, head out to the bar or where ever there's a gathering. Grow a pair and in a NON CREEPER WAY break the ice and see how things go.
Be prepared to get shot down, no one gets it right 100% of the time but you're guaranteed to miss 100% of the time if you just sit like a lump in the corner.

So you insult him, agree with his assertion, and then go off on an entirely different tangent.

I've discussed this with some of the women I've met off dating apps and they generally agree with him.  Comparing the traffic on our accounts was like night and day.  Like by a factor of 100.  And I'm fairly successful in getting dates on those apps.

Try it.  Open a dating account as a woman and compare results from just unsolicited communications vs responses from women to a male account that initiates communications.  The results are startling and that experiment has been run many times.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Grow a pair and in a NON CREEPER WAY break the ice and see how things go.


Best advice I ever heard was to approach the person of interest, politely introduce yourself then offer to buy them a drink/coffee/cookie/whatnot.

The reason this works more often than not is threefold:

1) It expresses interest without being a "line",
2) It shows confidence (as opposed to arrogance),
3) And most importantly, it reverses the usual power dynamics (pick-up lines are inherently aggressive), and puts all the power into the other person's hands. They choose how to respond, and in whatever fashion they desire.
 
drwiki
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MizzouFTW: towatchoverme: yohohogreengiant: Having fewer children too, in "developed" places. This is a feature folks, not a bug.

The immersive gaming is a clue, we're probably in a simulation, simulating the origins of simulation.

With the addition of three "t"s , the previous sentence is more fun but less accurate.

Tin foil hat off, the question I'm interested in is fulfillment. How do young men who sublimate sex into alternative activities rate their self actualization, contentment, emotional well being, etc. Compared with young men getting laid at a higher rate? Are we just breeding a bunch of stunted incels, or is this substitution sustainable?

DaFark?

Are you in a time zone where hitting a bong is acceptable at this hour?

Actually I like where his head is at. I've thought about this same thing not that long ago.

I dated a particular girl for three years in college. First and only girl I ever loved. I should have married her but I got scared and burned the bridge.

Fast forward five years and I've gone through my phases. I spend one Summer smoking weed and playing video games in my boxers on my couch 90% of the time. Another Summer I spend 99% of my time outside work in the pursuit of ass. Tinder dates, Bumble dates, bar hook ups. Another Sunmer I may spend it in full blown alcoholism mode where every day without a time clock starts with Jameson and a good shower whiskey.

My point is that the smoking weed and excessively drinking while playing video games is really fun. Hooking up with random girls to have probable guilt and headache free sex is awesome. But it doesn't compare to finding that special person and spending your time with them.

I think the real issue is that a lot of us have forgotten how to find that special person. Instead we end up so jaded that we can't tell the toxic from the non-toxic and it becomes a lot easier to get high and play video games or go back to Tinder for pointless sex.


I'm married 13 years with 2 kids. An excess of free time, weed and casual sex sounds pretty amazing. I have to remind myself it would get old eventually. Eventually. Really it would. For sure. Eventually...

/Wife and kids are pretty awesome and totally Worth It (tm).
//Something to be said for getting this out of your system first since you can't do it later!
 
