(Twitter)   East Meadow, NY, cops decide they need the spotlight, arrest man for trying to walk around an officer who purposefully stopped walking   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fire them all.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Flappyhead: Fire them all.


From a cannon
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

anuran: Flappyhead: Fire them all.

From a cannon

From a cannon


Off a cliff.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nice "six-year-old trying to get his classm​ate in trouble" dick move there, officer.

/also LOLed at the Jedi-mind-trick guy yelling "don't touch him" as they touched him and "he's not resisting" as he resisted
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would encourage you to google Suffolk County and Nassau County with "average police salary"...

They pull in six-figures and are farking assholes.

Fire them all.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Flappyhead: Fire them all.


But don't arrest them?
I see conspiracy to false arrest, assault, battery, kidnapping, and a lawsuit for trauma that should include a get out of jail free card for the victim for life.
Any cop approaching this guy after he shows the card better be on film, with a warrant, and have legal counsel physically present.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Flappyhead: Fire them all.

But don't arrest them?
I see conspiracy to false arrest, assault, battery, kidnapping, and a lawsuit for trauma that should include a get out of jail free card for the victim for life.
Any cop approaching this guy after he shows the card better be on film, with a warrant, and have legal counsel physically present.


You've stumbled onto the problem with police in America. The law does not apply to them.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love the police tactic of forming a wall to prevent recording.   It has become literally about covering up evidence and muddying the waters enough that the cops are never held accountable.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The police are bad news.  All criminals.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xai: vudukungfu: Flappyhead: Fire them all.

But don't arrest them?
I see conspiracy to false arrest, assault, battery, kidnapping, and a lawsuit for trauma that should include a get out of jail free card for the victim for life.
Any cop approaching this guy after he shows the card better be on film, with a warrant, and have legal counsel physically present.

You've stumbled onto the problem with police in America. The law does not apply to them.


Must be why they feel the need for body armor.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

August11: anuran: Flappyhead: Fire them all.

From a cannon

Off a cliff.


Into the sun.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farking pigs.  Hate the damn cops.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There truly are no good cops. At all.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the heck was this all about?
 
NotoriousFire
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why were the cops all over these people already? What's the backstory?
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: I love the police tactic of forming a wall to prevent recording.   It has become literally about covering up evidence and muddying the waters enough that the cops are never held accountable.


JFC. Guess all these protests need to include a drone so that the pigs can't block the view.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: August11: anuran: Flappyhead: Fire them all.

From a cannon

Off a cliff.

Into the sun.


Into deep space is easier
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would encourage you to google Suffolk County and Nassau County with "average police salary"...

They pull in six-figures and are farking assholes.

Fire them all.


Came here to say that. I grew up there and have a few friends from school that became cops in Nassau. They make bank.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would encourage you to google Suffolk County and Nassau County with "average police salary"...

They pull in six-figures and are farking assholes.

Fire them all.


People who live police brutality often whine about how poorly paid cops are.  If anything, they are overpaid.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: I love the police tactic of forming a wall to prevent recording.   It has become literally about covering up evidence and muddying the waters enough that the cops are never held accountable.


All cops are criminals.  They either assault, rob and murder citizens or they protect those that do.  That is all we need to know.  Clean house, every cop in this country should be fired.  We need to start from the ground up and make a new group that actually exist to serve and protect the public.  You can't build a new future on the rotted timbers of past crimes.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brake check!
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of these is going to actually end up with the victims and their friends successfully defending themselves and it ain't gonna be pretty.
 
endmile [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't these cops see the guy is in a hurry? He's clearly trying to catch his flight!
 
squidloe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Come on Fark badge bunnies, come in here and decent this shiat.

You know who you are. Let's hear it
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

webron: NewportBarGuy: I would encourage you to google Suffolk County and Nassau County with "average police salary"...

They pull in six-figures and are farking assholes.

Fire them all.

People who live police brutality often whine about how poorly paid cops are.  If anything, they are overpaid.


You need to pay them more so you get a better candidate pool (assuming that is what they wanted).
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 hours ago  

endmile: Can't these cops see the guy is in a hurry? He's clearly trying to catch his flight!


He is important CEO of Antifa.  He must get to looting ritual.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From a certain perspective, this is impressive. Disgusting, but impressive. The choreography was masterful. They had this planned out to a T, everyone knew their role. They swooped into action and had the whole thing executed in 10 seconds from tripping up the marcher to having the wall o' cops blocking view of their brutality and telling everyone to back away.

Anyone catch the signal for go-time?
 
squidloe
‘’ 3 hours ago  

squidloe: Come on Fark badge bunnies, come in here and decent this shiat.

You know who you are. Let's hear it


Defend
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KiwDaWabbit: One of these is going to actually end up with the victims and their friends successfully defending themselves and it ain't gonna be pretty.


Primarily because notable and recognised protestors tend to end up dead in certain communities.
 
soupafi
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KiwDaWabbit: One of these is going to actually end up with the victims and their friends successfully defending themselves and it ain't gonna be pretty.


I'm waiting for someone to kill a cop and use the "I feared for my life" defense. I'd Acquit
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RogermcAllen: webron: NewportBarGuy: I would encourage you to google Suffolk County and Nassau County with "average police salary"...

They pull in six-figures and are farking assholes.

Fire them all.

People who live police brutality often whine about how poorly paid cops are.  If anything, they are overpaid.

You need to pay them more so you get a better candidate pool (assuming that is what they wanted).


To bring up the bad apples analogy, adding more good apples isn't going to solve the problem of bad apples.

It's going to make the good apples bad.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pigs are like any other gang that has had years to clean up and go straight, but failed to.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KiwDaWabbit: One of these is going to actually end up with the victims and their friends successfully defending themselves and it ain't gonna be pretty.


I think it shows amazing restraint on the part of the protestors that this hasn't happened yet. And I hope beyond hope that restraint continues. Not because I support the actions of the police but because as soon as there is one (even perceived) incident of violence toward an officer, every police department in the country will immediately remove all stops. At that point, it will be all live fire and lethal methods. It will be a declared war.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

August11: anuran: Flappyhead: Fire them all.

From a cannon

Off a cliff.


Into the sun.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, officers, with all this scrutiny now, five years ago would have been a great time to NOT be dicks...
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: August11: anuran: Flappyhead: Fire them all.

From a cannon

Off a cliff.

Into the sun.


*shakes tiny fist at the sun*
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Nice "six-year-old trying to get his classm​ate in trouble" dick move there, officer.

/also LOLed at the Jedi-mind-trick guy yelling "don't touch him" as they touched him and "he's not resisting" as he resisted


I was going to go with "flopping soccer cop," but six-year old trying to get his classmate in trouble" works too.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Draymond Green is impressed with the cop's illegal screen.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: August11: anuran: Flappyhead: Fire them all.

From a cannon

Off a cliff.

Into the sun.


At night.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Pick up that can, citizen."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

meerclarschild: I support the actions of the police but because as soon as there is one (even perceived) incident of violence toward an officer, every police department in the country will immediately remove all stops. At that point, it will be all live fire and lethal methods. It will be a declared war.


Weeelllll...speaking as someone who "knows" some stuff  - we'll see how long any police "war" against the people  lasts when municipalities start to defund that effects perks and the cash cow to early retirement, and then refuse to deal with the Police unions again.

The war will be short lived when paycheck $$$ gets cancelled.

NY cops are already airing worries in public...look at the recent press conf/hand wringing.

Too bad they haven't had you know decades to fix these problems.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rann Xerox: BizarreMan: August11: anuran: Flappyhead: Fire them all.

From a cannon

Off a cliff.

Into the sun.

*shakes tiny fist at the sun*


cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size

Donnie? What are you doing here on Fark?
 
crozzo
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RogermcAllen: webron: NewportBarGuy: I would encourage you to google Suffolk County and Nassau County with "average police salary"...

They pull in six-figures and are farking assholes.

Fire them all.

People who live police brutality often whine about how poorly paid cops are.  If anything, they are overpaid.

You need to pay them more so you get a better candidate pool (assuming that is what they wanted).


Well, there's that, but also you have to pay them enough to retain them, otherwise they'll go to work for someone else. The same reason CEOs make $5 million a year month.

You know, Moose and Rocco are getting a little age to them and Tony the Chin needs people who know how to crack heads and lie convincingly on the stand. It's a very specialised skill set and should be compensated accordingly.
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do cops wonder why everyone is against them?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't have have snark for this.  Goddamn.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: From a certain perspective, this is impressive. Disgusting, but impressive. The choreography was masterful. They had this planned out to a T, everyone knew their role. They swooped into action and had the whole thing executed in 10 seconds from tripping up the marcher to having the wall o' cops blocking view of their brutality and telling everyone to back away.

Anyone catch the signal for go-time?

Anyone catch the signal for go-time?


The signal was a stale coffee and donut fart
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 3 hours ago  

meerclarschild: KiwDaWabbit: One of these is going to actually end up with the victims and their friends successfully defending themselves and it ain't gonna be pretty.

I think it shows amazing restraint on the part of the protestors that this hasn't happened yet. And I hope beyond hope that restraint continues. Not because I support the actions of the police but because as soon as there is one (even perceived) incident of violence toward an officer, every police department in the country will immediately remove all stops. At that point, it will be all live fire and lethal methods. It will be a declared war.


Agreed on your points.

I'm not saying it's smart nor that I want it to happen. I mean, the likelihood is already very low per incident because they prey on unarmed people. It's just that with the sheer volume of these types of incidents, one of them is bound to eventually be a surprise for the bullying force. Then it will probably be (more) open season on protesters.
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Usally I dont support doxxing...
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking sissies.
 
