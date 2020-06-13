 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Former SNL castmember Jay Pharoah posts video of the LAPD giving him the George Floyd Treatment for 'matching suspect description'...back in April   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
36
•       •       •

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably just a case of mistaken identity - they must have thought he was Obama.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Usually former SNL cast members complain that they CAN'T get arrested after leaving the show.
Isn't that right, Joe Piscopo?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sirrerun: Isn't that right, Joe Piscopo?


Joe Piscopo is living proof that black lives matter. If it weren't for Eddie Murphy, we'd have never even heard of the guy.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, White Privilege doesn't exist.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy solution
Key & Peele - Hoodie
Youtube ztRSm_SJP58
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Free Radical: Lol, White Privilege doesn't exist.


They renamed it Chevy Chase.

/ Lorne!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: sirrerun: Isn't that right, Joe Piscopo?

Joe Piscopo is living proof that black lives matter. If it weren't for Eddie Murphy, we'd have never even heard of the guy.


Hey, Johnny Dangerously was a comedy classic!
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: sirrerun: Isn't that right, Joe Piscopo?

Joe Piscopo is living proof that black lives matter. If it weren't for Eddie Murphy, we'd have never even heard of the guy.


Get outta here! He taught Data every he knows about being funny!!
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Free Radical: Lol, White Privilege doesn't exist.


Then there is this asshole
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing he didn't live in a VAN DOWN BY THE RIVER!

/ Matt Foley your are missed.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he'd been funnier on SNL he might've gotten off with a warning...

You know Keenan Thompson gets off with warnings.

It's a fact.
 
Riotboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: If only he'd been funnier on SNL he might've gotten off with a warning...

You know Keenan Thompson gets off with warnings.

It's a fact.


Yeah, what's up with that?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neighborhood of Chevy Chase in DC/MD was explicitly built for racist reasons.

(Washington Post URL, paywalled).
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Farking Clown Shoes: sirrerun: Isn't that right, Joe Piscopo?

Joe Piscopo is living proof that black lives matter. If it weren't for Eddie Murphy, we'd have never even heard of the guy.

Hey, Johnny Dangerously was a comedy classic!


Which he got because he was on SNL.

buntz: Get outta here! He taught Data every he knows about being funny!!


img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They told him he was not who they were looking for ...

Who SAYS something like that?  I mean, stating the obvious is one thing, but... *sigh* sometimes people just shouldn't talk.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Free Radical: Lol, White Privilege doesn't exist.

Then there is this asshole


I read that as a sarcastic commentary because a white person wouldn't be stopped for jogging because he looks like a suspect in a thread where the guy was stopped "because he looked like a suspect."

I could be wrong, I don't know this posters history and I usually take a mental not of people who make stupid racist comment in my head like pedrop guy.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fit the description.   Subject is black male.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey cops, there's a dangerous criminal in the area!

Never fear, we will harass and abuse the first person we find who obviously doesn't pose a threat to us.

/and then it's donut time
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comedian said officers told him he fit the description of a suspect wanted for a crime in the area.

I'd really like to hear what that description was.

/black male between 5'2" and 7'2"...?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I was barely drinking age I was stuffed and cuffed because I fit the description of a bank robber.  Multiple cops, guns, even a freakin helicopter started circling.  I was detained for about an hour.

Turns our I really did fit the description, lol.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Usually former SNL cast members complain that they CAN'T get arrested after leaving the show.
Isn't that right, Joe Piscopo?


Okay, I feel bad for snerting at that one.

Still, they could create a HOF for alums that went crazy or are just hateful now: Chase, Piscopo, Miller, that utter nutter Victoria Jackson.  I'm probably missing a few.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, give me the 911 recording leading to his documented arrest.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Back when I was barely drinking age I was stuffed and cuffed because I fit the description of a bank robber.  Multiple cops, guns, even a freakin helicopter started circling.  I was detained for about an hour.

Turns our I really did fit the description, lol.


Still alive nor in prison for wrongful conviction, so I'm guessing you're white.
 
schubie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If that's his first experience with racism he has never read any youtube comments about him. I think he's talented, people in those comments sections are garbage.
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was cooperating and they treated him like that.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: The comedian said officers told him he fit the description of a suspect wanted for a crime in the area.

I'd really like to hear what that description was.

/black male between 5'2" and 7'2"...?


...Weighing between 68 and 322 pounds.  May be wearing some sort of clothing.  Might have a hat.  Or not.  Definitely black male or dark complexion Hispanic.  Or maybe masculine female or something.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Radio: All units be on the lookout for dangerous, armed criminals in your area.

Officers: They're on to us.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
About a half decade ago I was spending my lunch hour at the side of the building doing some reading. A car parked and a cop car followed. The cop got out his gun and the black man to put his hands up. The then-suspect complied and was never threatening in any way other than being black. More and more cops arrived in their vehicles and they too added to guns being pointed including what looked like an assault gun (though I'm not a gun expert so don't hold me to that). The amount of firepower pointed his way was serious overkill. They could have killed him a hundred times over and got the spectators too with firepower to spare. If the had as much as sneezed he would have been killed.  I turned my head briefly and when I turned it back the cops were quickly leaving in a big farking hurry.  I guess they all look alike.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Back when I was barely drinking age I was stuffed and cuffed because I fit the description of a bank robber.  Multiple cops, guns, even a freakin helicopter started circling.  I was detained for about an hour.

Turns our I really did fit the description, lol.


Name checks out
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NotThatGuyAgain: Back when I was barely drinking age I was stuffed and cuffed because I fit the description of a bank robber.  Multiple cops, guns, even a freakin helicopter started circling.  I was detained for about an hour.

Turns our I really did fit the description, lol.

Still alive nor in prison for wrongful conviction, so I'm guessing you're white.


Brilliant observation Einstein.

Your virtue has now been sufficiently signaled.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Free Radical: Lol, White Privilege doesn't exist.

They renamed it Chevy Chase.

/ Lorne!


Better than Bethesda.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: The comedian said officers told him he fit the description of a suspect wanted for a crime in the area.

I'd really like to hear what that description was.

/black male between 5'2" and 7'2"...?


I wonder if it possible to require the police to produce their records of the incident? (If no record, time to demand that if it pulling a gun is warranted then so is the paperwork.) In any event the police should have records of any A.P.B.s in the area in question.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Back when I was barely drinking age I was stuffed and cuffed because I fit the description of a bank robber.  Multiple cops, guns, even a freakin helicopter started circling.  I was detained for about an hour.

Turns our I really did fit the description, lol.


Where'd you stash the loot, and did you ever go back for it?
 
cefm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is no legitimate reason to kneel on an arrestee's neck. It's more dangerous to the officer than simply standing nearby. The only reason is to inflict unnecessary pain.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cefm: There is no legitimate reason to kneel on an arrestee's neck. It's more dangerous to the officer than simply standing nearby. The only reason is to inflict unnecessary pain.



Especially when three additional cops have him surrounded with guns drawn..
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Back when I was barely drinking age I was stuffed and cuffed because I fit the description of a bank robber.  Multiple cops, guns, even a freakin helicopter started circling.  I was detained for about an hour.

Turns our I really did fit the description, lol.


Stop trying to recast yourself as the victim. The good people at Petsmart asked you twice to put your damn pants back on.
 
