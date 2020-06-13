 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Karen levels up to Maleficent, harasses a home owner for stenciling Black Lives Matter on his own property wall. (with video of Maleficent actually speaking.)   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Fail, shot  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow. She really gave off a "haunted twins from the Shining" vibe there, didnt she.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean seriously. I kept expecting to look up from the video and see her standing in my living room, grimacing at me.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can practically smell the fear of the scary blah man on those two.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biatch is getting doxxed bigtime. Not that I agree with that sort of thing. I can't recall her name, but I'm sure if you click on the link the Twitters might be helpful..,
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh this is. This is classic.

Holy shiat.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: I mean seriously. I kept expecting to look up from the video and see her standing in my living room, grimacing at me.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEMONIC

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oppressor explains to the oppressed the proper way to respond to oppression. Jeezus farking Christ.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: biatch is getting doxxed bigtime. Not that I agree with that sort of thing. I can't recall her name, but I'm sure if you click on the link the Twitters might be helpful..,


I have no problem with these people being doxxed. You pull this shiat you deserve to have your name attached to it. It's the only way to root this type of behavior out of our society.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 828x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Do you see what you did??
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Wow. She really gave off a "haunted twins from the Shining" vibe there, didnt she.


That "smile" yeah.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hahaha

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What an ugly human being.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And cue the place she works for firing her stupid ass in 5..4..

Same for dumbass hubby/boyfriend
 
WithinReason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: And cue the place she works for firing her stupid ass in 5..4..

Same for dumbass hubby/boyfriend


She's the owner of a makeup store or something
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Rattrap007: And cue the place she works for firing her stupid ass in 5..4..

Same for dumbass hubby/boyfriend

She's the owner of a makeup store or something


That fits, she clearly has no problem making up things.
 
Hamadryad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Hahaha

[Fark user image 422x750]


SHE SAID SHE KNEW THE PEOPLE WHO LIVED THERE. Lying coont.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems a bit contradictory to bemoan the state of our neighborhoods and communities in one breath, and then pile on a poor woman that was simply being a concerned neighbor in the next breath.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Rattrap007: And cue the place she works for firing her stupid ass in 5..4..

Same for dumbass hubby/boyfriend

She's the owner of a makeup store or something


well i now know a place protestors can loot or damage..
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
she is going to be fired in 5, 4, 3, 2....
 
FarkQued
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe the HOAs will go down in this revolt - that's a bonus!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Elegy: Seems a bit contradictory to bemoan the state of our neighborhoods and communities in one breath, and then pile on a poor woman that was simply being a concerned neighbor in the next breath.


The "concerned neighbor", who lied to her neighbor, by pretending she knew who her neighbors actually were?
She does indeed sound concerned. You too.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

outtatowner: WithinReason: Rattrap007: And cue the place she works for firing her stupid ass in 5..4..

Same for dumbass hubby/boyfriend

She's the owner of a makeup store or something

That fits, she clearly has no problem making up things.


Although it's kind of ironic since her business is to add color to white people's skin.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She must be the HOA president.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: outtatowner: WithinReason: Rattrap007: And cue the place she works for firing her stupid ass in 5..4..

Same for dumbass hubby/boyfriend

She's the owner of a makeup store or something

That fits, she clearly has no problem making up things.

Although it's kind of ironic since her business is to add color to white people's skin.


And vise-versa you racist Fark. My black wife buys makeup, too. Or, are only the whites allowed to purchase such products???
 
joker420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everyone needs to keep a eye on the terrorists.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Maybe the HOAs will go down in this revolt - that's a bonus!


Do you really want to live in a world where bored house wives can not try to fined you for changing your brake pads in the reserved spot in front of your townhouse??

Hey Shelly, it only took me an hour, our property values didn't go to zero!
 
phenn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Hahaha

[Fark user image 422x750]


"Being a good neighbor is important."

That's not being a good neighbor, Karen. That's being a busy-body and a self-appointed authority.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank god for smart phones and the age of ubiquitous video recording now revealing how ugly people behave to others so they can be named and shamed.

But I just can't watch these videos anymore. I just can't watch people being so cruel and nasty to other people.

I'm a white well-to-do guy and I know that I have the luxury of choosing not to watch the videos. This would never be my experience. But watching these videos just makes me realise that this has been the lived experience of so many people for so many years and it breaks my heart.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Elegy: Seems a bit contradictory to bemoan the state of our neighborhoods and communities in one breath, and then pile on a poor woman that was simply being a concerned neighbor in the next breath.

The "concerned neighbor", who lied to her neighbor, by pretending she knew who her neighbors actually were?
She does indeed sound concerned. You too.


LOL, you mean the dude that refuses to tell her he lives there because he's trying to gin up an incident of outrage against a Karen?

GTFO outta here with that. She's nosy as fark and a bit entitled, but he's being a pretty big shiat too.

Seems like any other day in San Francisco to me. Snotty people gonna snot.
 
Burchill
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Elegy: Resident Muslim: Elegy: Seems a bit contradictory to bemoan the state of our neighborhoods and communities in one breath, and then pile on a poor woman that was simply being a concerned neighbor in the next breath.

The "concerned neighbor", who lied to her neighbor, by pretending she knew who her neighbors actually were?
She does indeed sound concerned. You too.

LOL, you mean the dude that refuses to tell her he lives there because he's trying to gin up an incident of outrage against a Karen?

GTFO outta here with that. She's nosy as fark and a bit entitled, but he's being a pretty big shiat too.

Seems like any other day in San Francisco to me. Snotty people gonna snot.


You're defending a lying racist. Not a great look.
 
hestheone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is why if your neighbor does something you don't like you should just casually toss a lit road flare on to their roof in the middle of the night.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 823x731]


The "live,laugh,love " t-shirt is a perfect touch.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tpmchris: AdmirableSnackbar: outtatowner: WithinReason: Rattrap007: And cue the place she works for firing her stupid ass in 5..4..

Same for dumbass hubby/boyfriend

She's the owner of a makeup store or something

That fits, she clearly has no problem making up things.

Although it's kind of ironic since her business is to add color to white people's skin.

And vise-versa you racist Fark. My black wife buys makeup, too. Or, are only the whites allowed to purchase such products???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Elegy: Resident Muslim: Elegy: Seems a bit contradictory to bemoan the state of our neighborhoods and communities in one breath, and then pile on a poor woman that was simply being a concerned neighbor in the next breath.

The "concerned neighbor", who lied to her neighbor, by pretending she knew who her neighbors actually were?
She does indeed sound concerned. You too.

LOL, you mean the dude that refuses to tell her he lives there because he's trying to gin up an incident of outrage against a Karen?

GTFO outta here with that. She's nosy as fark and a bit entitled, but he's being a pretty big shiat too.

Seems like any other day in San Francisco to me. Snotty people gonna snot.


He doesn't have to answer to her for anything. He's on his property minding his own business. He's not defacing it or writing anything obscene or offensive so she had no business Karening him in the first place. He doesn't owe her a response.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WithinReason: Hahaha

[Fark user image 422x750]


Except you lied and said you knew who lived there.
 
