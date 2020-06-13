 Skip to content
(CNN)   Poland has invaded the Czech Republic. Uh... on accident   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Awkward  
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Polish jokes are SO  20th century
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Is it 1938 again already?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Give them a break, Land nav is hard you guys.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdo nechal obrazovku doir otevřenou?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"On accident"?  Still wet behind the ears there, sonny jim?

Or was that done by purpose?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They forgot to Czech what side of the border they were on?
 
just let me post already
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: "On accident"?  Still wet behind the ears there, sonny jim?

Or was that done by purpose?


This. Pet peeve
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You let those "10 guys to change a light bulb" folk invade, that's kinda on you.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I invaded Poland a few times before I married her. Now it's a full on occupation.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 hours ago  

This text is now purple: They forgot to Czech what side of the border they were on?


equity.guru
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know who else said Poland invaded?
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Again?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polis​h​-Czechoslovak_War
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poland's pawn put them in Czech.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: "On accident"?  Still wet behind the ears there, sonny jim?

Or was that done by purpose?


It's how younger(ish) people use english now.

Folks under ~30 commonly use "on" rather than "by" with usage getting more common as you go to younger cohorts. I don't think this tide is going to be pushed back, just enjoy the front row seat to the evolution of the English language.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaytkay: You know who else said Poland invaded?


Czechoslovakia and Ukraine?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polis​h​-Ukrainian_War#
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: done by purpose



Fark user image
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Give them a break, Land nav is hard you guys.


4 out of 4 points for me first time. Hour to spare.

/one of the guys who was infantry turns in just 3 points (you need 3 out of 4 to pass) with an hour and a half left. Instructor says "this is only 3, and you got plenty of time left.  You sure you don't want to go do the last one? " guy says he's 11B and he knows what he's doing. Instructor says "Whelp, you got one wrong.  See you at the retest!."
 
soupafi
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure... "On accident"... It's a test
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ColonelCathcart: jaytkay: You know who else said Poland invaded?

Czechoslovakia and Ukraine?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polish​-Ukrainian_War#


Ukraine's less a country and more a temporarily unoccupied part of Russia.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is awful propaganda and a blatant cover up. They were invading the C.R. for their stockpile of dehydrated water.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just how many years from history are we trying to fit into 2020???
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Peki: Just how many years from history are we trying to fit into 2020???


Yes.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doesn't The Czech Republic want to be called Chechia these days? Google says both work but I mean, I don't see CNN constantly saying "The People's Republic of China" or "The Russian Federation" or hell, even "The Kingdom of Sweden" for a similarly sized nation.

I think someone needs to update their style guide. God knows they'll be talking about Rhodesia or Upper Volta next.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Quadlok
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Quadlok: Doesn't The Czech Republic want to be called Chechia these days? Google says both work but I mean, I don't see CNN constantly saying "The People's Republic of China" or "The Russian Federation" or hell, even "The Kingdom of Sweden" for a similarly sized nation.

I think someone needs to update their style guide. God knows they'll be talking about Rhodesia or Upper Volta next.


Czechia not Chechia. Why must all nitpicks contain an error themselves?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they in a vehicle something like this?
https://images.app.goo.gl/pNCsijkA5se​3​MrhP7
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This text is now purple: ColonelCathcart: jaytkay: You know who else said Poland invaded?

Czechoslovakia and Ukraine?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polish​-Ukrainian_War#

Ukraine's less a country and more a temporarily unoccupied part of Russia.


Or the birthplace of Russia?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kieva​n​_Rus'
 
rohar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Give them a break, Land nav is hard you guys.


In the Czech republic it can be.  And for good reason.

After WWII, when the Russian were coming to occupy, the crafty Czechs took down all their street and road signs so the Russians wouldn't know where they were going.  It slowed the advance dramatically.  In most cases, they never put the signs back up.  It can be absolute hell getting around old town Prague without gps.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Target Builder: RogueWallEnthusiast: "On accident"?  Still wet behind the ears there, sonny jim?

Or was that done by purpose?

It's how younger(ish) people use english now.

Folks under ~30 commonly use "on" rather than "by" with usage getting more common as you go to younger cohorts. I don't think this tide is going to be pushed back, just enjoy the front row seat to the evolution of the English language.


.....still grammatically incorrect - and very much slang
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's my first day."
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Europe is so small, you can't swing a dead cat without hitting a national border.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rebelyell2006: Europe is so small, you can't swing a dead cat without hitting a national border.


And three different nations claiming the dead cat is a historical treasure.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Think about how much power Google has. They can change a line on a map and those countries' militaries will proboably enforce it.
 
RedCastleBowser
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Give them a break, Land nav is hard you guys.


This is what happens when you let the brand new Lieutenant have the map and compass.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Russ1642: Think about how much power Google has. They can change a line on a map and those countries' militaries will proboably enforce it.


Hell, nowadays. almost by-on magic, you can just use a sharpie.
 
Dr. Farkenstein
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This text is now purple: Ukraine's less a country and more a temporarily unoccupied part of Russia.


The Donbass region and Crimea would both like a word.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poland actually did support Germany's initial agressions until it discovered that it was also on the menu.
 
151
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a person of Czech descent, whose kids got some polish descent from their mother, ...I want pierogi now.
 
boohyah [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kurwa... powinniśmy szybko wrócić do Polski ...
 
boohyah [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

151: As a person of Czech descent, whose kids got some polish descent from their mother, ...I want pierogi now.


I have prababcias pierogi in the fridge right now...
 
151
‘’ 2 hours ago  

boohyah: 151: As a person of Czech descent, whose kids got some polish descent from their mother, ...I want pierogi now.

I have prababcias pierogi in the fridge right now...


My buddy owns a pierogi shop with his wife and mother. We're supposed to go fishing tomorrow. Texting him now to tell him to bring me a couple dozen.

Nommmmmmm.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Quadlok: Doesn't The Czech Republic want to be called Chechia these days? Google says both work but I mean, I don't see CNN constantly saying "The People's Republic of China" or "The Russian Federation" or hell, even "The Kingdom of Sweden" for a similarly sized nation.

I think someone needs to update their style guide. God knows they'll be talking about Rhodesia or Upper Volta next.


It's quite recent, and there's no politic reason for Czech Republic to be deprecated, like there is with Rhodesia, for example.

But heaps of countries have recognised short forms, heck, how about America? Or the United States? Plenty of sovereign nations in the Americas, but nobody gets confused about that, or thinks you're talking about Estados Unidos Mexicanos.

Burma/Myanmar's an interesting one from recent years. Because it was under the military junta when it started calling itself Myanmar, and it wasn't recognised as a legitimate government, that name change was often ignored. Since it looked for a bit like it had sorted its shiat out, Myanmar started becoming commonly used.

Côte d'Ivoire, too, is officially known as that, and would like people to stop referring to it as Ivory Coast, but it's still commonly given the English name.
 
Quemapueblo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boohyah: 151: As a person of Czech descent, whose kids got some polish descent from their mother, ...I want pierogi now.

I have prababcias pierogi in the fridge right now...


Username checks
 
ProfessorBling [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were invited, punch and pie were served
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've locked the screen door on the submarine ...

/ Banned in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness to the Polish commander, everyone was still drunk or hungover from his nieces wedding party, the street names were really similiar and he was still really worried about if anyone heard him going at it in the back closet with his cousun Lludmilla so his mind may not have been completely on his map reading.
 
