 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   The coming era of millennial despair   (theatlantic.com) divider line
22
    More: Sad, Suicide, Late-2000s recession, Tylor Morgan, thoughts of suicide, much guilt, sister Lacey, brother's death, good enough job  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2020 at 6:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Northern [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If only there were some process to make changes to society and government?  Millenials and Gen Y or whatever they are called are the largest population group in the country but don't vote.
Oh, and the generation who lived through the depression and fought WWII had it worse when they were younger.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm just waiting for the discovery that the universe will end in a big crunch in 7 trillion years thus rendering all human endeavour ultimately meaningless with no point or purpose to life. No higher powers, nohno or hells. Then I'll die happy
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I'm just waiting for the discovery that the universe will end in a big crunch in 7 trillion years thus rendering all human endeavour ultimately meaningless with no point or purpose to life. No higher powers, nohno or hells. Then I'll die happy


Rick and Morty: Nobody belongs anywhere, nobody exists on purpose, everybody's going to die.
Youtube E_qvy82U4RE


One of the most profound statements of the human condition ever made was on a show aimed at stoners.  Embrace the suck.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Snowflakes melt.

News at 11.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Coming??
...

It's going to get worse??
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I'm just waiting for the discovery that the universe will end in a big crunch in 7 trillion years thus rendering all human endeavour ultimately meaningless with no point or purpose to life. No higher powers, nohno or hells. Then I'll die happy


A Big Crunch is incorrect. The universe will actually keep expanding forever based on our current observations, until all the stars burn out and then all the black holes evaporate so all that is left is eternal darkness and cold at absolute zero forever and ever.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What?  No avocado toast?  Ha ha ha.  I'm a hack.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Slaxl: I'm just waiting for the discovery that the universe will end in a big crunch in 7 trillion years thus rendering all human endeavour ultimately meaningless with no point or purpose to life. No higher powers, nohno or hells. Then I'll die happy

[YouTube video: Rick and Morty: Nobody belongs anywhere, nobody exists on purpose, everybody's going to die.]

One of the most profound statements of the human condition ever made was on a show aimed at stoners.  Embrace the suck.


Life could just be a video game:

Roy: A Life Well Lived | Rick and Morty | Adult Swim
Youtube szzVlQ653as


Someone farking around with the difficulty settings right now could explain a lot.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
it's easier to enjoy life after you learn to accept that life sucks and has no inherent purpose and stop trying to find meaning in yours
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes, things now are very hard for depressives who already have trouble finding reasons to live day to day. I know, being one of them.

However, there's only so much others can do for you. Some of it has to come from within.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Slaxl: I'm just waiting for the discovery that the universe will end in a big crunch in 7 trillion years thus rendering all human endeavour ultimately meaningless with no point or purpose to life. No higher powers, nohno or hells. Then I'll die happy

A Big Crunch is incorrect. The universe will actually keep expanding forever based on our current observations, until all the stars burn out and then all the black holes evaporate so all that is left is eternal darkness and cold at absolute zero forever and ever.


Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death! Heat Death!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm still more bothered by the fact that in an article frequently discussing rates of suicide and other commonly measured things there is not a single graph.  I know typing is fun, but for those of us who are unable to form accurate, fully crystallized mental models of multifaceted issues from a smattering of anecdotes those graphs are really helpful!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The administration has made it clear to the younger generation.  To quote the prophet John Lydon:

NO FUTURE, NO FUTURE, NO FUTURE FOR YOU.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind watching millennial despair.

/or millennial datpair
//but I can't, for religious reasons
///wife wouldn't approve either
 
tpmchris
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Slaxl: I'm just waiting for the discovery that the universe will end in a big crunch in 7 trillion years thus rendering all human endeavour ultimately meaningless with no point or purpose to life. No higher powers, nohno or hells. Then I'll die happy

A Big Crunch is incorrect. The universe will actually keep expanding forever based on our current observations, until all the stars burn out and then all the black holes evaporate so all that is left is eternal darkness and cold at absolute zero forever and ever.


That's enough about your wife.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: it's easier to enjoy life after you learn to accept that life sucks and has no inherent purpose and stop trying to find meaning in yours


Nah, life is awesome. It's the people that bring the suck. Just ask any magic mask wearer.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Night Club - "Candy Coated Suicide" (Official Video)
Youtube NTcehtnfPGg
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"This is the dawning of the age of Aqua... meh fu*k it."
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I'm still more bothered by the fact that in an article frequently discussing rates of suicide and other commonly measured things there is not a single graph.  I know typing is fun, but for those of us who are unable to form accurate, fully crystallized mental models of multifaceted issues from a smattering of anecdotes those graphs are really helpful!


putting 'millennial' in the headline is clickbait at this point.  Also The Atlantic is run by murderer and racist Jeffrey Goldberg
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I'm just waiting for the discovery that the universe will end in a big crunch in 7 trillion years thus rendering all human endeavour ultimately meaningless with no point or purpose to life. No higher powers, nohno or hells. Then I'll die happy


Cheer up!  Human endeavors are almost certainly meaningless on large time scales regardless of the particulars of cosmological evolution.  And even in the astronomically slim case where they are not neither you nor anyone you know will live long enough to know either way!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: Slaxl: I'm just waiting for the discovery that the universe will end in a big crunch in 7 trillion years thus rendering all human endeavour ultimately meaningless with no point or purpose to life. No higher powers, nohno or hells. Then I'll die happy

A Big Crunch is incorrect. The universe will actually keep expanding forever based on our current observations, until all the stars burn out and then all the black holes evaporate so all that is left is eternal darkness and cold at absolute zero forever and ever.


Unless whoever is running the simulation doesn't just shut it off first. Could happen any moment really
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.