(9 News)   Man pulls gun on two roofers and forces them to the ground because, you know, they might be Antifa. What happened, Colorado? You used to be cool   (9news.com) divider line
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We got overrun by Texans and Californians.

//and everywhere else.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lock Grandpa Pisspanties up.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Used to be cool? They arrested the asshole with the gun.

Seems pretty cool to me.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what Trump's leadership has led to.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If grandpa is mentally ill and undergoing treatment, maybe it's past time the family take away his guns?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Used to be cool? They arrested the asshole with the gun.


That's just doing their job. What would be cool is if it had never happened in the first place.

illinoisloyalty.comView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

zobear: If grandpa is mentally ill and undergoing treatment, maybe it's past time the family take away his guns?


This.
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meth is a hell of a drug
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Colorado was never cool. They eat Democrats don't they?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Meth is a hell of a drug


I thought Roofies were supposed to be "calming".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Roofies or Ruthies? I don't know. For the purpose of a Fark pun, I don't care.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is scheduled to be in court June 18. A man who said he was his son, Stanley Gudmundsen, emailed 9NEWS and said his father is ill and currently undergoing treatment at a mental health facility.

Have they found a way to treat conservatism?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: He is scheduled to be in court June 18. A man who said he was his son, Stanley Gudmundsen, emailed 9NEWS and said his father is ill and currently undergoing treatment at a mental health facility.

Have they found a way to treat conservatism?


I hear promising things about Covid19. Ask your doctor about it!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was wearing fatigues, had firearms out and ready to go.
He called the police and stated he was going to confront them.
So apparently the man is a militia member or just mentally unstable.
I hope the dispatcher or whoever he talked to advised him to keep his stupid ass inside.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey Lee, what do you think the story behind these bullet holes is?"

"Dunno, Bob. Let's just patch them and get some lunch."
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The latest Russian/GOP/Fox News boogeyman is dangerous as hell because it paints a target on the back of everyone not wearing confederate flag clothing and MAGA hats.

// Note to self: suggest confederate flag clothing and MAGA hats as the new antifa uniform at the next Soros-funded antifa retreat in the Caymans.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to stand up for the right of the mentally ill to protect themselves!!1 What if these two had been Jehovah's Witnesses for god's sake.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA since Conservative will come in to make excuses as usual:


When officers arrived in the 2400 block of Dawn Court around 6 p.m. Thursday, they encountered Scott Gudmundsen - dressed in fatigues and holding two men on the ground at gunpoint, Shaffer said.

But the men weren't troublemakers - they work for a local roofing company and were wearing blue polo shirts with the firm's name on them, shorts, tennis shoes and white surgical-style masks, Shaffer said.

One of them is a Colorado State University football player who is 20 years old and works part-time at the roofing company. The student is a "man of color," according to a statement from the university.

The other man is 27 and an employee of the roofing company, 9Wants to Know has learned. 9NEWS is not identifying them at this point because they were described by police as victims of a crime.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: So apparently the man is a militia member or just mentally unstable.


I don't see the distinction here.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armed, dressed in fatigues and afraid of his own shadow.

[shockedface.jpg]
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: If grandpa is mentally ill and undergoing treatment, maybe it's past time the family take away his guns?


Durr teh duur 2and ammendment!  WWWAArrrghhhaaahrrrgabbbl
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Im sure the usuals will be around to hold this up as evidence antifa isnt real and just some right wing talking point.


Absence of evidence is evidence of absence.
The vast majority of things for which there is no evidence, don't exist.
Just saying, is all.
Welcome to Fark.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, now if that happened up here in Teller County I wouldn't be surprised at all.

/generations of chronic oxygen deprivation
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: We got overrun by Texans and Californians.

//and everywhere else.


Fine. Take back the Oklahomans that came here and poisoned California with their inbreeding. Then we'll be even.

/ Whatever, Mountain Muffin.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: He is scheduled to be in court June 18. A man who said he was his son, Stanley Gudmundsen, emailed 9NEWS and said his father is ill and currently undergoing treatment at a mental health facility.

Have they found a way to treat conservatism?


Fox/OANN deprivation, rational-emotive therapy, and a combination of mild sedatives and LSD therapy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was this guy thinking? You can only do that without consequences if you're a cop.
 
strapp3r [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what monster was he before Velma zoinked off his mask?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to put a lot of blame for this on our 24/7 news cycle.  Anyone that watches this crap for long will be scared, very scared.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This human evolution thing took a wrong turn for a lot of people.

/card carrying member of both ANTIFA and Deep State.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be cool? You mean the state that's famous for school shootings and theater shootings? That Colorado?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: Armed, dressed in fatigues and afraid of his own shadow.

[shockedface.jpg]


and pro-fascism...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Im sure the usuals will be around to hold this up as evidence antifa isnt real and just some right wing talking point.


Antifa is definitely real, just not in the way right wing make them out to be.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like the neighborhood where my aunts live.  that's about right.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: what monster was he before Velma zoinked off his mask?

[Fark user image 378x350]


Wait, they haven't yanked the mask off yet!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: We got overrun by Texans and Californians.

//and everywhere else.


agent provocateurs
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: So apparently the man is a militia member or just mentally unstable.


You said mentally unstable twice.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US needs a robust health  care system for all, including mental health care.  And some got dang gun control.

Thank goodness he didn't shoot the roofers.  Jfc.
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: If grandpa is mentally ill and undergoing treatment, maybe it's past time the family take away his guns?


Feds need to check the dates on when he was diagnosed vs the last form 4473 he filled out.
If you answer yes to being mentally ill, permission to buy is denied.
If you lie about it, that is a federal crime.
Unsure if it's a felony though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: what monster was he before Velma zoinked off his mask?

[Fark user image 378x350]


"I used to be anti-Antifa until I took a roofing nail to the knee"
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: what monster was he before Velma zoinked off his mask?

[Fark user image 378x350]


Pretty sure that's Bill Murray
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: If grandpa is mentally ill and undergoing treatment, maybe it's past time the family take away his guns?


With a felony conviction, the government will do that. How ironic.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaffer said that Gudmundsen called police, said there were two "Antifa guys" in the neighborhood and that, "I am going out there to confront them." Gudmundsen told police in the call he was armed and wearing tactical gear, Shaffer said.

A second person also called police around the same time and said a man in fatigues was holding two people on the ground at gunpoint in the street.

lol out loud
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Im sure the usuals will be around to hold this up as evidence antifa isnt real and just some right wing talking point.


Scared of antifa?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loveland is kind of a poor, run down place, so not too surprising. It isn't in the part of northeast Colorado that periodically likes to talk about secession from the rest of the state, but it's close.
 
