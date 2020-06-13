 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Subby shared his story about recovering from COVID last month. Recovery is still going on, had a bunch of weird symptoms that continue to this day. Turns out for some, this is the new normal   (theatlantic.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Subby, thank you for sharing your story with us. It helped to put a human face to the disease and gave us a better understanding of how horrible it really is. I'm glad you lived through it, but I'm sorry you are still dealing with the effects.

I would say "hang in there" or something equally trite, but I don't know the right words to let you know how much we support you here. I look forward to your future post when you are able to tell us how much better you are doing.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Even the flu can do this, any viral infection. Chicken pox can leave shingles hiding in your body.

I got the flu Xmas day in 2017 and I am still dealing with after effects. I lost my taste and smell during that flu and did not regain it for nearly 9 months. I still have problems because those senses came back "wrong".

I will often smell things as garbage or rotting when they are perfectly fine. The smells make me nauseous and I can't eat. I got a cold this year in March and it seemed to "reactivate" the worse symptoms of that. It is very difficult to eat while trying *not* to smell the food.

Pot helps.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hestheone
‘’ 4 hours ago  
psychosomatic
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Back in early January I got whacked with the worst flu I've ever had. Coughs that came sudden and strong and practically knocked me over. Blood in the sputum. Fever. Chills. Went to see a doc and waited literally all day because the waiting room was packed.

Six months later I'm still short of breath at times. Can't run anymore at all. I have since wondered if there wasn't a hidden first wave of this thing.
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pextor
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's just the flu

<s>
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herodotus
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Symptoms never go away? People don't believe you? Poor babies. Welcome to what having an autoimmune disease is like.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Same for me, X-ray shows scarring of my lungs that weren't there a month prior. Haven't had an antibody test yet.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got it back in February, after returning from southern Texas. Whole process took about two weeks, with a solid week of me not moving from my bed.
Extreme body aches, like I'd been in a bad motorcycle accident.
The upper third of my lungs felt like it was full of razor blades. Every breath was painful, so they quickly became shallow. This quickly diminished my lung capacity. I can pack around 80# bags of concrete, yet a 10# bag of sugar suddenly wiped me out.
My arms and hands seemed to tingle all day, for over three days. It'd eventually include my legs.
I've recovered and seem to have my facilities back, but have noticed a dramatic loss of taste. I'm a big chile guy and loved the nuances between habanero, serrano, jalapeno, etc., but now I only experience the heat from them--no sweetness or spice, just the burn.

Around the same time, my daughter had these same symptoms and peaked out at 104. I never got much of a temperature.
There's 4 in my family, and the misses and my youngest (14) never showed ANY symptoms whatsoever.

In May traveled to the east coast for work, and I'm pretty sure that exposed me to the EC version. I had about three days of aches and tingling, but that was it.


Got off lucky, I guess. I do know I don't want this shiat again--those two weeks were brutal.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got sick in early January. Had been running about 6 miles in the hills several times a week. It took nearly a week to get out of bed, and now 5 months later I still have a hard time with exercise - I can do it but my performance is awful, and my concentration has been farked. Lol... really makes me wonder what's going to happen to us.
 
Nana's Vibrator
Are... you ... gatekeeping autoimmune disease?  How's that working out for you?
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exception Collection
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well fark.

So, back in May, I had a site visit.  Nobody (including myself) wore masks (I went to a store, bought one, drove to the site, and found out it didn't fit), and while I was trying to maintain social distance I was basically the only one to do so.

Five to ten days later, I started having more than normal trouble with exhaustion.  I mean, I'll be honest, I've never exactly been the most physically capable person, but getting tired after bending over and picking up a water bottle is new to me.  But I didn't have a fever, which made it weird.

I started sleeping.  12 hours, 16 hours, became my norm.  My wife got worried and asked me to call the doctor.  I spoke to her, we discussed the likelihood that it was COVID, and she told me basically that the tests were crap and that I should only get checked if I got worse or needed to try to prove I was sick.  She told me to maintain quarantine for two weeks after symptoms end.

That period ended earlier this week.  The day after, I started coughing.  I'm back to being exhausted with simple activities.  I was just thinking, earlier today, that I should get an antibody test.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Null Pointer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of my daughter's friends just tested positive. My daughter got tested last night.

Unfortunately my kid is about 4 hours away. So if it gets bad for her not sure what we are going to do
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You're not going to get much sympathy by being a dick.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 hours ago  

All u can do now is stay away from things that produce inflamation in the body such as
Stress
Processed food
Drugs unless have to
Sugar/hfcs
Keep weight near normal for u

Get enough sleep and walk if u can.

Sucks but the body has an amazing ability to heal if conditions r optimal for healing to occur.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My wife got an email yesterday that a person we know died, probably from COVID-19.  She was in the hospital for three weeks and wasn't able to get tested!  She was diabetic and had other problems.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Be careful

Pot can hurt too.
 
deadromanoff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

No....it can't
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 3 hours ago  

"All diseases matter!"
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 hours ago  

THC like any other drug can hurt u if in excess.

There is no drug on earth that does not have detrimental side effects that can become permanent over time.

Why does the body/liver remove these drugs if they r harmless??

Ur Liver is smarter than u.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 hours ago  

If ethanol was harmless ud stay drunk.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live in Austin, TX. It's far more widespread here than official numbers. My gf is a manager for a large grocery chain based in Texas. She got sent home sick on April 9th. I got sick the next day. Cold, bad cold, Flu, bad flu, am I going to die? in about 3-4 days. The gf almost got a bed, but got better over the course of Sunday night. Got tested, inconclusive..we decided to just wait it out at home once her breathing got better. The worst illness I've ever had. You could almost feel it probing your body for weakness. A marathon of sprints. A "sprint" being it trying to kill you in various ways. DO NOT RECOMMEND. We did not leave our house until the beginning of May. She back at work, I work from home now because my office is shut down. I'm hoping that there is some degree of immunity from this, because things aren't going to go very well for us if there isn't. I don't ever want to go through that again, and I don't want you to, either. Wear a mask, take precautions. I have a feeling this is going to be around for a while, Hell, maybe Planet Earth is tired of our shiat...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 hours ago  

If u pick one up that disease will matter to u.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am now on about week 6 of recovery.

I never had the respiratory symptoms. It was mostly GI pain and bloating with fever and aches for days. Had the tingly extremities. Zero life energy. (Am an avid lifter, boxer, runner) First episode was about two weeks. I went from bed to chair and back again. That was my day.

Started to get better for about four days. Started my life back up gently. Then crashed again. Down about a week. Got better again. Made it about two weeks. Back to lifting, running 10k+ plus etc. Felt good and normal. Two days ago, crashed me again after a hike. Been in the chair again for two days. Went grocery shopping today and am wiped.

Writing from my chair. Iceborne is my friend.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I'm up to 3. 2 were older friends in their 70's that just fell the fark out in a few days. The other was a local character that would hang out on the drag with wigs and funny signs. He had gotten sober and was living in a halfway house and got it and died 2 weeks later. Good times.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Basically...

You probably don't actually have COVID-19 anymore. Yay!
You still feel like crap and all the joy has been drained from your life. Boo!
This might go away eventually. Yay!
Or it might last for the rest of your life. Boo!
There's no treatment and a lot of people probably think you're crazy. Boo!

2020 really sucks.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Oh and the swollen spleen pain is fun.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just found out a doctor at my doctors office tested positive.  I guess I'll get a call Monday when they have enough staff to call everyone telling me to go get tested and the rules here are you are in quarantine until the test results come in and that is taking a week or so.  At least the numbers here are very low with only 8 new cases today and most of them are staff at hotel where they are doing hard quarantine of recent arrivals. The moat combined with a very left leaning government is working out well at least until the bill comes in.

The last person I taught to manually shift a car died from this in Calif about a month ago and she was healthy for someone that was 86.  A decade ago she had just bought a very expensive Merc and wanted to know how to use the paddle shifters.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That has been my experience as well. Some days I feel great, some days I feel like I am still sick. The bad, bad part of it lasted about 3 weeks. I am left to wonder if this is permanent...I'm afraid to know what all it actually did to me. I guess I'll find out.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does anyone have a link to a reputable source of what percentage of covid-19 cases end up with long-term effects or damage? Everyone is focused on the death rate, but I'm also curious what the rate of long-term disability might be.

Yes, I'm aware I'm asking for scientific data on Fark. It's not the only place I'm looking.

There are a lot of smart people here.

Even some of the ones I don't always agree with.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 3 hours ago  

There seems to be a lot of evidence people were getting sick as early as December in the Seattle area.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Does anyone have a link to a reputable source of what percentage of covid-19 cases end up with long-term effects or damage? Everyone is focused on the death rate, but I'm also curious what the rate of long-term disability might be.


In clinical terms there really hasn't been enough time for 'long term' anything. We will only see that data march out month by month. Remember, despite being saturated with daily information, most of the world is really only three months into this and most of that has just been survival.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The up/down thing is very common with all the symptoms including the weird kids feet thing. So someone with just gut symptoms will have the up down thing as do the ones with everything or just one or two of the symptoms.   I saw one doctor saying the kids foot problem was like they develop diabetes foot problems in less than a week where it usually takes years. If they are looking for guinea pigs in your area, they might like your set of symptoms and something that kept you from having lung problems might end up getting discovered and help others.
 
Greylight
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been six weeks.  I am a mess.  You DO NOT want to get Covid-19, even a mild case, or even if you are otherwise healthy, it is not a simple flu you look at in the rear view mirror.  It's in the passenger seat.
 
schubie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The thing I'm getting from these accounts is don't be a regular exerciser. Take care everyone!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yes and no.  Yes, the lung tissue damage seems to be permanent but manageable.  That is going to effect many people's ability to exercise and high intensity exercising for people under 50 who got this like triathlons or scuba diving will be out of the picture forever for them.

No in that there just isn't enough info yet. One issue that has come up is there should be more women showing up worried at Obstetricians since we are now into hitting the 20 week mark since the start of lockdown for some countries.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeah, technically I think the 'immune response cascade' complication comes from an otherwise healthy immune system going buckwild and destroying otherwise healthy cells.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, so...y'all enjoy rushing back to your beauticians and bars. I'm going to stay isolated until there's a vaccine or treatment.
 
Cynicism101
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for putting this article up. I sent it to a friend who seems to be going through this, got classic symptoms in March, got a test 4 weeks later which came back negative, still struggles to breathe. I sent it to him, hoping it helps!
 
Cynicism101
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The article says this data hasn't been collected. Here in Ontario, these ppl would be counted as "never had it" if they never had a positive test, or "recovered" if 14 days have passedspassed their positive test.
 
mononymous
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know about gatekeeping. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you don't know about gatekeeping. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you don't know about the topic....Don't make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers believe anything they hear.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had some some chills and no energy for 2 or 3 days and a sore throat, but no fever. Then it went away. The doc said those are not covid symptoms.

It might be improper to ask, but for the people who've had bad symptoms, what is your blood type?

I heard type O blood is less likely to have severe symptoms. All I'm asking is if you are " O or Not O"

I'm O.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm shocked they haven't tested you.  You need to make sure it actually is COVID-19 and not Lyme disease.

https://www.kare11.com/article/news/v​e​rify/lyme-disease-covid-19-symptoms/50​7-dfc00608-5fd3-44a2-b98e-e84ceaaa068c​
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I did get bit by a tick recently, but I don't have a rash or migraine.

It's the second time someone mentioned Lyme disease so I'll call my doc on Monday (closed today).
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 2 hours ago  

towatchoverme: I have since wondered if there wasn't a hidden first wave of this thing.


I'm not sure how far to believe this but someone did an analysis of (1) satellite images of cars parked at hospitals in Wuhan and in Hubei Province, and (2) internet search terms for things like "diarrhea" and "cough" coming from that area, and has concluded that the outbreak in that area started in *October*.

https://abcnews.go.com/International/​s​atellite-data-suggests-coronavirus-hit​-china-earlier-researchers/story?id=71​123270
https://www.businessinsider.com/coron​a​virus-in-wuhan-fall-satellite-data-int​ernet-searches-2020-6?op=1


If that's the case then it's certainly possible that there were isolated cases outside China prior to February.  There's certainly plenty of travel between the US and China.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like Chronic Fatigue syndrome in that there a symptoms that just never go away.  If you've ever known anyone with Chronic Fatigue, the idea that covid can linger for a long time is not surprising.
 
