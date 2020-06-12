 Skip to content
(KJZZ Tempe)   ♪ You and me, and COVID-19, must live together in perfect harmony. ♪   (kjzz.org) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I continue to believe that the government closest to the people is best, except during a pandemic," Ducey said.

The government farthest is the White House.  How's that leadership working out for you?
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You first, asshole.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Live in AZ, won't listen to Ducey, my nose hairs have grown into my mustache, looks ok to me, and will stay put in my house.

(Waiting for the ear hair to grow into my beard. Goals people!)
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously. The alternative is actually giving people a safety net while a vaccine is worked on, telling entitled white people to do shiat that might mildly inconvenience them like wear a mask and order takeout instead of eating inside shiatty chain restaurants, and admitting that the government can actually help if run competently.

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think the word "live" is really the correct word here.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or we could protect ourselves until we have a vaccine. Heartless asshole.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"
The governor said Thursday that he supports Arizonans wearing face masks, at least when they're unable to keep a safe physical distance from others. Ducey's specific mention of masks is a departure from his past advice at press conferences.
State officials plan to launch a mask awareness campaign next week.""

Bit late to settle on a public awareness message.

A lot of blame goes to dumbass 'experts'who told ppl not to wear masks to avoid contaminating themselves ..
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DNRTFA, but until there is a vaccine and a working specific treatment, the headline is about spot on, so the asininity of the actual content is not well represented.

/ but I only come here for the headlines
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeast No 7: Live in AZ, won't listen to Ducey, my nose hairs have grown into my mustache, looks ok to me, and will stay put in my house.

(Waiting for the ear hair to grow into my beard. Goals people!)

(Waiting for the ear hair to grow into my beard. Goals people!)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordJiro: Obviously. The alternative is actually giving people a safety net while a vaccine is worked on, telling entitled white people to do shiat that might mildly inconvenience them like wear a mask and order takeout instead of eating inside shiatty chain restaurants, and admitting that the government can actually help if run competently.

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.


I am a unintentionally poor, white person (the lottery is holding me back, you see) and I don't need any of that. I've got my guns and my cousin doesn't need no abortion, you take your government hand outs elsewhere, lib.

Don't need some ivy league, silver spoon, Manhattan living, golfing elitist to tell me what to do.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spiky virus on the outlet and the lightswitch
Where somebody sneezed on you
Put a little COVID in your soul
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeast No 7:

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.

I am a unintentionally poor, white person (the lottery is holding me back, you see) and I don't need any of that. I've got my guns and my cousin doesn't need no abortion, you take your government hand outs elsewhere, lib.

Don't need some ivy league, silver spoon, Manhattan living, golfing elitist to tell me what to do.


Sir... some of us work at a Wendy's.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordJiro: Obviously. The alternative is actually giving people a safety net while a vaccine is worked on, telling entitled white people to do shiat that might mildly inconvenience them like wear a mask and order takeout instead of eating inside shiatty chain restaurants, and admitting that the government can actually help if run competently.

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.


Cause they're a death cult.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of you will die.  That's a sacrifice that I'm willing to make.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613:

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.

I am a unintentionally poor, white person (the lottery is holding me back, you see) and I don't need any of that. I've got my guns and my cousin doesn't need no abortion, you take your government hand outs elsewhere, lib.

Don't need some ivy league, silver spoon, Manhattan living, golfing elitist to tell me what to do.

Sir... some of us work at a Wendy's.


Well, la tee da.

You must be one of 'em fancy folks. Just you wait, I'll be taking my business to Arby's soon enough.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to threadshiat,n but KJZZ? KJiZZ sounds like the best pop station ever. "KJiZZ in the morning! Have you had your JiZZ this morning?? KJiZZ!"

I would listen to that station every time I got in the car.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn to live with it, yes.

With universal mask-wearing in public, test-and-trace programs, and maybe even occasional lockdowns to blunt surges.

ABSOLUTELY NONE OF WHICH THIS DOUCHE WILL DO

We're about to start dying en masse and he's continuing with "phased reopening" and has banned local governments from taking any stricter measures than the state. 
His DHS head, Cara Christ, said the other day "we can't stop the virus so we just have to live with it" - no, we can't stop it, but we can do about a thousand percent more to slow it and not all farking need lung transplants.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: DNRTFA, but until there is a vaccine and a working specific treatment, the headline is about spot on, so the asininity of the actual content is not well represented.

/ but I only come here for the headlines

/ but I only come here for the headlines


Here is the gist of the AZ Gov's statement in meme form.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: Obviously. The alternative is actually giving people a safety net while a vaccine is worked on, telling entitled white people to do shiat that might mildly inconvenience them like wear a mask and order takeout instead of eating inside shiatty chain restaurants, and admitting that the government can actually help if run competently.

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.


You believe that now because you, your friends or family need help. Any other situation you would be screaming about deficits.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty nice living in a country where the virus is essentially gone. We still wear masks and social distance and we expect it to come back later, but it's a big weight off your shoulders knowing it's safe outside.  This is switzerland but it's also under control in the neighboring countries.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik:
The governor said Thursday that he supports Arizonans wearing face masks, at least when they're unable to keep a safe physical distance from others. Ducey's specific mention of masks is a departure from his past advice at press conferences.
State officials plan to launch a mask awareness campaign next week.""

Bit late to settle on a public awareness message.

A lot of blame goes to dumbass 'experts'who told ppl not to wear masks to avoid contaminating themselves ..


Wearing a mask is the same as sitting in a closed garage with the car running.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Animatronik:
The governor said Thursday that he supports Arizonans wearing face masks, at least when they're unable to keep a safe physical distance from others. Ducey's specific mention of masks is a departure from his past advice at press conferences.
State officials plan to launch a mask awareness campaign next week.""

Bit late to settle on a public awareness message.

A lot of blame goes to dumbass 'experts'who told ppl not to wear masks to avoid contaminating themselves ..

Wearing a mask is the same as sitting in a closed garage with the car running.


First they came for the carbon dioxide and I said nothing..
Then they came for the monoxide and I really ducked a bullet there.
 
dready zim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was so weird. Walking to my PC this morning, I had 'Ebony and Ivory' going round in my head
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7:

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.

I am a unintentionally poor, white person (the lottery is holding me back, you see) and I don't need any of that. I've got my guns and my cousin doesn't need no abortion, you take your government hand outs elsewhere, lib.

Don't need some ivy league, silver spoon, Manhattan living, golfing elitist to tell me what to do.


meanwhile, in Manhattan

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://mobile.twitter.com/evgrieve/s​t​atus/1271601468051767296?ref_src=twsrc​%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%​5E1271601468051767296&ref_url=https%3A​%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fgregp-3534%2F2020%​2F06%2F12%2Fif-this-street-party-in-ny​c-is-any-indication-the-lockdown-is-ov​er-and-masks-are-optional%2F
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We've tried nothing, and we're all out of ideas!"
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LordJiro: Obviously. The alternative is actually giving people a safety net while a vaccine is worked on, telling entitled white people to do shiat that might mildly inconvenience them like wear a mask and order takeout instead of eating inside shiatty chain restaurants, and admitting that the government can actually help if run competently.

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.

The Republican Party won't stand for any of that, and would rather see every single American die in agony.


If that's gods will, then YES!!!
Jesus is my healthcare plan
Hurpa Durp
 
