 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Gentle Carousel Miniature Horse Therapy doubts racists' commitment to Sparkle Plenty, donkey-kicks them off their site   (boredpanda.com) divider line
41
    More: Hero, Horse, Pony, therapy horse, Gentle Carousel team, Image credits, Shetland pony, Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, hospital visit  
•       •       •

1390 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2020 at 2:17 AM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What the fark is wrong with people?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?


Welcome to America.
The whole world looks at us and goes "WHAT THE F*CK IS WRONG WITH THEM????"
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As long as we're mixing metaphors, Subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?


Have you *met* people?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Humans. Not even once.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This sentence is still a sentence, right?  Because I thought I just had a stroke or something, and read a headline about therapy-doubt racists and "sparkle plenty donkey dicks."
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seriously, you troll a therapy page for a very young girl?  Did kicking puppies get too boring?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Turn off the internet. There are too many people using it who don't even deserve dial-up, IMHO.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know what's going to be going up on social media from these crazies:

Libruls demand that we wear these face masks, just like those turrist Moose-limb countries force their women to wear burkas! #BANTHEBURKA #BANFACEMASKS
 
Vhale
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was all set up to be mad when reading the article, then I saw the photo and my brain melted.

IT'S A SPARKLE PONY!

/squee!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can't believe that wearing a mask to avoid getting coronavirus is now considered by some people as a political statement. Just because somebody wears a mask doesn't mean they're an extreme lefty or whatever it's called nowadays. Everyone who is smart enough to listen to doctors and scientists know to protect themselves from the virus by wearing a mask, whether you're some kind of socialist/communist, a level middle ground person, or a Trump supporter.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?


They got butthurt because Hillary called them deplorable.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should just hellfire their houses.  Be done with it.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

darkhorse23: cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?

Have you *met* people?


*I* have.  They're overrated as all hell.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The miniature horse therapy page also deleted anyone who commented that the child's face mask should be removed. They also pointed out that wearing a face mask isn't a political statement but one of compassion."

These days, that is a political statement.
 
padraig
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?


Economic anxiety makes you do weird stuff.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreenSun: I can't believe that wearing a mask to avoid getting coronavirus is now considered by some people as a political statement. Just because somebody wears a mask doesn't mean they're an extreme lefty or whatever it's called nowadays. Everyone who is smart enough to listen to doctors and scientists know to protect themselves from the virus by wearing a mask, whether you're some kind of socialist/communist, a level middle ground person, or a Trump supporter.


A sense of Self Preservation has a well known liberal bias now, apparently.
 
bmix [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something each and every racist should take to heart: every time a story like this goes viral, there's an ARMY of people out there who will donate money to whatever cause you're showing your hateful inbred ass to. Like I just did. And there are a hell of a lot more of us than there are of you.

If you saw that picture, and all you felt was hate, I don't know what you are. But I do know you're no longer human.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?

They got butthurt because Hillary called them deplorable.


Not quite.

Hillary said some of Agolf Twitler's followers were "deplorables," and that some weren't.

They were never victims of name-calling. Those miserably dumb farkers self-identified.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

darkhorse23: cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?

Have you *met* people?


I'd like to but there are only Republicans around here
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just want to say how much I love the headline.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why go for the donkey kick, subby? A mule kick is far more unpredictable. Mules can kick to the side just like a cow, which, strangely, AFAIK neither horses nor donkeys can do.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?


Their Republicans?

Their Christians?

Their Klan members?

Their racist a$$hats?

Anyone want to draw a Venn with this for me?
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like a wounded horse I am starting to think the best thing for everyone is a simple test. Show the picture to people, anyone who makes a racist comment gets taken out back and shot.

Is there really any need for people who would be so vile?
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?

Their Republicans?

Their Christians?

Their Klan members?

Their racist a$$hats?

Anyone want to draw a Venn with this for me?


I don't have a Venn diagram for you, but I do have this
 
flondrix
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He works with Gentle Carousel's literacy program inside schools, libraries, with mentoring programs, at literacy events and at education resource centers in high crime neighborhoods. The program has a special focus on at-risk readers."

Is he related to Clever Hans by any chance?
 
flondrix
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i ignore u: This sentence is still a sentence, right?  Because I thought I just had a stroke or something, and read a headline about therapy-doubt racists and "sparkle plenty donkey dicks."


Are you diabetic?  It's possible you were having a bad reaction to this picture:
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

i.makeagif.comView Full Size

I guess some folk ain't got used to seeing it yet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Turn off the internet. There are too many people using it who don't even deserve dial-up, IMHO.


This. They should still be on a can with string.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Turn off the internet. There are too many people using it who don't even deserve dial-up, IMHO.

This. They should still be on a can with string.


Somebody should find out what the bandwidth of two cans and string is, using old acoustic modems.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?


I've seen this kind of publicity opportunism before. More than likely there was like one or two comments that got removed and they know they can make it go viral and get a ton of advertising by making a huge deal out of it like they were tirelessly fighting the good fight against an army of racist arseholes.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flondrix: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Turn off the internet. There are too many people using it who don't even deserve dial-up, IMHO.

This. They should still be on a can with string.

Somebody should find out what the bandwidth of two cans and string is, using old acoustic modems.


I forgot to mention, the carrier pigeon experiment has already been done:
https://www.cnet.com/news/pigeon-powe​r​ed-internet-takes-flight/
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you 1) can't have your mood improved by seeing a tiny horse, 2) can't see a picture of a person of color without your blood pressure spiking, and/or 3) think a face mask is a political statement just f*ck off. Then keep f*cking off until you get good and tired. And when that happens, reach down inside, find a second wind, and keep on f*cking off until you die of exposure.

/It was a cute kid with a tiny horse! Who gets mad at that?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

flondrix: flondrix: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Turn off the internet. There are too many people using it who don't even deserve dial-up, IMHO.

This. They should still be on a can with string.

Somebody should find out what the bandwidth of two cans and string is, using old acoustic modems.

I forgot to mention, the carrier pigeon experiment has already been done:
https://www.cnet.com/news/pigeon-power​ed-internet-takes-flight/


There's even an official RFP for IP transmission via carrier pigeon

https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc1149
 
WithinReason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Theeng: Seriously, you troll a therapy page for a very young girl?  Did kicking puppies get too boring?


Puppy Punting never gets old, I can still talk shiat about the pony right?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NDP2: cretinbob: What the fark is wrong with people?

[media.makeameme.org image 600x327]


they mostly seem to congregate in a specific geographic area of North America.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.