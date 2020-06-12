 Skip to content
(Taipei Times)   It is apparently 2020 in Taiwan, too: "Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu"   (taipeitimes.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I really hate to be the one to ask this, but by what method is he going to do this?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So, is he really experienced at having cylindrical objects in his buttocks? NTTAWWT.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I am assuming this will be done in the traditional manner.... Crosswise
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Chang said he had seen cases of people who had inserted things into their anus, which had to be removed by surgery or endoscopy."

You could say that's ...
<puts on sunglasses>
Chang we can believe in....
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, it's dim sum, not dim bum.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somaticasual: "Chang said he had seen cases of people who had inserted things into their anus, which had to be removed by surgery or endoscopy."

You could say that's ...
<puts on sunglasses>
Chang we can believe in....


This is the Wei.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I really hate to be the one to ask this, but by what method is he going to do this?


With an ass-istant
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I really hate to be the one to ask this, but by what method is he going to do this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't do that. If someone else did that, my first thought would be, "what an ass!"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make sure no one eats with them after. Don't be passing those things off as chocolate covered.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing nothing about Taiwan's political system, this doesn't seem bad to me.
 
Sumo Surfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Chiu] had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote...The recall vote on Saturday last week saw 939,090.

939,090 - 400,000 = 539,090
539,090 / 10,000 = 53 chopsticks

Chiu on Tuesday posted a video of him keeping his promise.

Stupid, yet genius since it got him the votes he needed. I wonder what the guy who got recalled must feel like
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sumo Surfer: [Chiu] had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote...The recall vote on Saturday last week saw 939,090.

939,090 - 400,000 = 539,090
539,090 / 10,000 = 53 chopsticks

Chiu on Tuesday posted a video of him keeping his promise.

Stupid, yet genius since it got him the votes he needed. I wonder what the guy who got recalled must feel like


Someone tell the Clockwork Tangerine quick, so we can egg him on while he attempts to out-do this in November!!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ass.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stunt really smells. I dont think he is in it for the politics.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he is not a restaurant owner.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: [Chiu] had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote...The recall vote on Saturday last week saw 939,090.

939,090 - 400,000 = 539,090
539,090 / 10,000 = 53 chopsticks

Chiu on Tuesday posted a video of him keeping his promise.

Stupid, yet genius since it got him the votes he needed. I wonder what the guy who got recalled must feel like


Torn. Broken actually.

/where does that guy think he is, Thailand?!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: TWX: I really hate to be the one to ask this, but by what method is he going to do this?

[Fark user image image 350x344]


Uh...thanks, I guess.
So it's like an atomic wedgie?

/Not that I understood the mechanics of that
//nor do I really want to
///already put it behind, me.
 
