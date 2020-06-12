 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   There are facial tattoos and then there's letting a frustrated cartoonist have a go at facial tattoos   (wjactv.com) divider line
35
    More: Stupid, murder charges, Man faces, Murder, Attempted murder, PSP, Clearfield Co. chase, troopers  
•       •       •

2012 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2020 at 3:05 AM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's like he pointed to every margin comic from Mad and told the artist "like that, but as good."
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

LouisZepher: It's like he pointed to every margin comic from Mad and told the artist "like that, but as good."


*not as
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
New Zealand's Hip-Hop Crimewave | Full Documentary | TRACKS
Youtube Ga5VK6yhR0o
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Go home, Sinclair affiliate, you're drunk and stupid.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The 14 tat is a nice touch.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But enough about Post Malone...
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
IT'S NOT A PHASE, MOM!
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know that saying 'He's got a face only a mother could love'? This guy is the exception.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You should keep your cartoonist as frustrated and sleep deprived as possible. They're the most fearless when they think everything is a hallucination.
 
powhound
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure, some guy firing potshots at the police gets charged with attempted murder but when the police break into apartments in the middle of the night and shoot and kill unarmed civilians it's not actual murder?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 hours ago  

powhound: Sure, some guy firing potshots at the police gets charged with attempted murder but when the police break into apartments in the middle of the night and shoot and kill unarmed civilians it's not actual murder?


Well, are talking about murder, or murder murder?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Quintin Titus"

I hope one of the tattoos is SPQR
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damm and he admits he was hoping for suicide by cop but they didn't kill him
 
lawboy87
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's guilty....


It's written all over his face!

"Dad Joke"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At one of my first jobs there was a gal on another shift who would always bring in tabloids and leave them at the shared workstation. Out of sheer boredom I would use a ballpoint pen and a bit of carefully applied smearing to doctor random photos in them to add stitches, black eyes and horrid facial tattoos. That dudes mugshot is a dead ringer for some of my less inspired doodles.

/and yes she complained bitterly
//so I became much more subtle and stealthy with my enhancements
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have yet to hear of a person with facial tattoos who didn't belong in prison.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nice grammar, submitter.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aagrajag: [Fark user image image 411x746]


I came here for that, and I leave sassyfied.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 . . . and then there are, "I will never have a job that pays taxes" facial tattoos.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Frustrated cartoonist nothing! that's 6 year old with a sharpie territory.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OgreMagi: I have yet to hear of a person with facial tattoos who didn't belong in prison.


A Maori would be too easy, so here's the opposite of a blank Czech:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"hey, see that red '5' next to me in this picture? yeah.. put on a them on me"

wjactv.comView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The_Sponge: aagrajag: [Fark user image image 411x746]

I came here for that, and I leave sassyfied.


You need a jeep. :)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

baxterdog: The_Sponge: aagrajag: [Fark user image image 411x746]

I came here for that, and I leave sassyfied.

You need a jeep. :)


Heh.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was about to give you grief for being up at this time but then realized it's Friday night and I'm almost out of beer. So time to eat some mishmash out of the fridge and go to bed. Someday I'll meet you at your pub.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a very sad human being.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"State police say Titus told troopers he traded methamphetamine for the gun and fired the shots to see if it works.
When asked why he fired at the troopers, Titus began to cry and told them he was trying to die "suicide by cop" because he had nothing left to live for, according to state police."

The facial tattoos aren't the only stupid decisions this guy has made.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the one on his right cheek say, "CATS"?

Please tell me he got it as a tribute to the musical.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Does the one on his right cheek say, "CATS"?

Please tell me he got it as a tribute to the musical.


Occam's Razor suggests to me someone offered him a 1/4 g to get that
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: LouisZepher: It's like he pointed to every margin comic from Mad and told the artist "like that, but as good."

*not as


It's funnier the first way, there is an expectation of change and then you throw the curveball and laughter ensues
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: LouisZepher: LouisZepher: It's like he pointed to every margin comic from Mad and told the artist "like that, but as good."

*not as

It's funnier the first way, there is an expectation of change and then you throw the curveball and laughter ensues


Mr. Jaffee, welcome to retirement.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baxterdog: The_Sponge: aagrajag: [Fark user image image 411x746]

I came here for that, and I leave sassyfied.

You need a jeep. :)


Bronco Buddy Buster
 
joker420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In the old days these kind never made it to jail. SMH.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And just like that he threw his future away. <Sad face>
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.