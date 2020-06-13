 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   "[He was] completely naked, other than running shoes, I will admit, I was looking him up and down, like sort of confirming... are you really naked? Not because I really wanted to see, but just because I was trying to assess the situation"   (myfox8.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2020 at 4:05 AM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I turned to mah wife, I hollered "DON'T LOOK, ETHEL!" But it was too late. He already give her the outdoor show."
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Haha. It's the Greased Up Deaf Guy. You're never gonna catch him.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

IlGreven: "I turned to mah wife, I hollered "DON'T LOOK, ETHEL!" But it was too late. He already give her the outdoor show."


Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dunno. Maybe FOX8 viewers need to stop viewing FOX8 if they're seeing naked person running amok.
Maybe switch to WOLF4 or something?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let it be entered into evidence that he was in fact wearing a condom and purple nail polish and so was not naked.
 
crinz83
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nakayama estimated him to be the fastest thing on two feet. "he seemed as proud as he could be of his anatomy", she added.
 
sforce
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"[He was] completely naked, other than running shoes, I will admit, I was looking him up and down, like sort of confirming... are you really naked? Not because I really wanted to see, but just because I was trying to assess the situation"

Sure you you didn't whore

You're in a forest. If you didn't look, he wouldn't be seen - Notice you didn't hear him? That's why he didn't make a sound. Forest magic.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop slut shamming him. It's his body, it's his choice. If you don't like how he's dressed, don't look at him.

Assuming that someone engages in specific behaviors based on how they are dressed is wrong.
 
maxheck
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IlGreven: "I turned to mah wife, I hollered "DON'T LOOK, ETHEL!" But it was too late. He already give her the outdoor show."


Heh... I was all set to type a Ray Stevens "The Streak" quote before even clicking the link, but you're too fast! :)
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dad?!
 
sforce
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Captain Steroid: Dad?!


Yes son?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"My neighborhood is crazy.  I saw a guy outside jogging naked.
I asked him, 'Why are you jogging naked?"
He told me. 'You came home early.'"
 
godwin5
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i ignore u: Let it be entered into evidence that he was in fact wearing a condom and purple nail polish and so was not naked.


Ah yes...the Janet Jackson defense "I had pasties on!"
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't spell assess without....
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "Is he going to attack me?"

Get a grip lady, he isn't there for you.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are so hung up on the naked body.  A woman does this she is hot and/or crazy.   A man does this he is a predator.    SAD!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We are so hung up on the naked body.  A woman does this she is hot and/or crazy.   A man does this he is a predator.    SAD!


If I do it it's all "you're not welcome at this establishment" and "dear god, my eyes!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go to the forest to see the berries and twigs. Not the twig and berries.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I go to the forest to see the berries and twigs. Not the twig and berries.


How I'm picturing you looking for berries & twigs:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assess ha ha
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: MythDragon: I go to the forest to see the berries and twigs. Not the twig and berries.

How I'm picturing you looking for berries & twigs:

[media1.tenor.com image 320x240]


Well...yeah...how *else* would you do it?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Karen without her phone?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least the cops didn't show up or we would have a well ventilated jogger.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who's that with him? Ethel? YOU GIT YER CLOTHES ON!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

