 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Finger tapping head - you can't start the second wave if you never technically finish the first wave   (cnbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Infectious disease, Epidemiology, Infection, New York state, coronavirus cases, second wave, United States, new variant  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2020 at 1:18 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have no idea why we're talking about a second wave in the US.  It implies there was a definite end to the first wave, which never happened.  Some states are much better, but many are seeing record cases this week.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yep...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LostTimeTraveler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
New York and New Jersey were so bad, their numbers falling has masked the problem for Texas, California, Florida, North Carolina (and every other state with areas with high population density)... our death and case count will still go down for a week or so because of this, but good grief when we bottom and it starts back up.

Pay very close attention to what states are doing with their ICU counts day to day. Based on what I'm seeing, several states have initiated their surge plans without announcing it.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I have no idea why we're talking about a second wave in the US.  It implies there was a definite end to the first wave, which never happened.  Some states are much better, but many are seeing record cases this week.


Yep, been hunkering down since mid-March, still waiting to see the numbers drop enough to signify an end to the first wave.

Waiting, waiting, waiting...
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The general public doesn't acknowledge the first wave.
Good luck explaining this
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The bars will stay open until the Fourth of July. Then the bodies will start piling back up, everybody with a choice will flee back indoors, and Biff's sports bar will shut down again, this time for good.

This will somehow be the fault of Antifa and Those People.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I have no idea why we're talking about a second wave in the US.  It implies there was a definite end to the first wave, which never happened.  Some states are much better, but many are seeing record cases this week.

Yep, been hunkering down since mid-March, still waiting to see the numbers drop enough to signify an end to the first wave.

Waiting, waiting, waiting...


I've been living life pretty much like normal: go to work (pharmacy), go to the grocery store as needed, and avoid people. My wife and I seek out the less popular trails, preferably on a Monday just because we've never liked being around people to begin with.
 
Birnone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.