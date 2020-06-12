 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Online teacher catches glimpse of small arsenal in student's home and alerts police to danger   (abc3340.com) divider line
122
    More: Hero, Maryland house, Democratic Party, United States, Republican Party, BB gun, United States Constitution, Air gun, Police  
•       •       •

2122 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 11:47 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



122 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The dopes let a cop into their house without a warrant.

You do not even TALK to the police without a lawyer.  Letting them into the house is out of the frigging question.  They're like vampires once they're in your house.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!


She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.


Last I checked, it wasn't illegal to own a gun. This is what right wing tea kettles always cry about.


And I had a BB gun way younger than 11. I was shooting as soon as I had enough muscle to handle recoil.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.


Mandated reporter?  Of what?  A kid having BB guns?  A kid taking archery lessons?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.

Last I checked, it wasn't illegal to own a gun. This is what right wing tea kettles always cry about.


And I had a BB gun way younger than 11. I was shooting as soon as I had enough muscle to handle recoil.


I shot my first BB gun when I was... 7?  8?  I finally talked one of my male cousins into letting me shoot his.  But since I was a girl, my family said no to my having one.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"And then explained to me that he was here to search for weapons, in my home. And I consented to let him in..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: arrogantbastich: tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.

Last I checked, it wasn't illegal to own a gun. This is what right wing tea kettles always cry about.


And I had a BB gun way younger than 11. I was shooting as soon as I had enough muscle to handle recoil.

I shot my first BB gun when I was... 7?  8?  I finally talked one of my male cousins into letting me shoot his.  But since I was a girl, my family said no to my having one.


Down with the patriarchy! They robbed you of tons of fun!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.


arrogantbastich: Last I checked, it wasn't illegal to own a gun. This is what right wing tea kettles always cry about.


Benevolent Misanthrope: Mandated reporter? Of what? A kid having BB guns? A kid taking archery lessons?


I watched the video in TFA.  Several of the items don't offer ready indication that they're toys.  Only one has an obvious red tip, and bear in mind that the video quality of a webcam on a student-issued laptop probably pretty damn poor.

Here's a screenshot from the professional video from the news station:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Guns are generally prohibited in K12 education.  Even the sort of "rifles" that JROTC drill teams use are just the wooden stocks with plain pipe screwed in.

A teacher might feel obligated to report if seeing what looks like rifles, even if they're legal to own.  Unfortunately due to the sensibilities of many people, asking as an aside might well be out of the realm of acceptable./had a BB gun as a kid//it did not look like a real gun///it was not stored on-display
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.

arrogantbastich: Last I checked, it wasn't illegal to own a gun. This is what right wing tea kettles always cry about.

Benevolent Misanthrope: Mandated reporter? Of what? A kid having BB guns? A kid taking archery lessons?

I watched the video in TFA.  Several of the items don't offer ready indication that they're toys.  Only one has an obvious red tip, and bear in mind that the video quality of a webcam on a student-issued laptop probably pretty damn poor.

Here's a screenshot from the professional video from the news station:

[Fark user image 850x824]

Guns are generally prohibited in K12 education. Even the sort of "rifles" that JROTC drill teams use are just the wooden stocks with plain pipe screwed in.

A teacher might feel obligated to report if seeing what looks like rifles, even if they're legal to own.  Unfortunately due to the sensibilities of many people, asking as an aside might well be out of the realm of acceptable./had a BB gun as a kid//it did not look like a real gun///it was not stored on-display


That would be the only obligation to report - guns are prohibited AT SCHOOL.  This opens up all kinds of privacy issues for students and their families, with busybody pants-wettingly terrified teachers sending the f*cking cops to homes for no good reason, because they thought they saw something.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: And I had a BB gun way younger than 11. I was shooting as soon as I had enough muscle to handle recoil.


Benevolent Misanthrope: I shot my first BB gun when I was... 7?  8?  I finally talked one of my male cousins into letting me shoot his.  But since I was a girl, my family said no to my having one.


Did any of you shoot your eye out?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus, I had a 22 and a 12 gague in my room at that age.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You keep saying, "if you see something, say something." So she did.

Problem?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

beerrun: arrogantbastich: And I had a BB gun way younger than 11. I was shooting as soon as I had enough muscle to handle recoil.

Benevolent Misanthrope: I shot my first BB gun when I was... 7?  8?  I finally talked one of my male cousins into letting me shoot his.  But since I was a girl, my family said no to my having one.

Did any of you shoot your eye out?


I do have a BB in the palm of my hand. I pick magnets up with it as a party trick.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: You keep saying, "if you see something, say something." So she did.

Problem?


Yeah, that's only if you need the Ghostbusters.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark your bullshiat status bar. This is not me uploading an hour of 4K video, this is farking cookie preferences, and you're just wasting my time to discourage me from exercising my privacy rights n' shiat.

Where's my weed?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Palined Parenthood: [Fark user image image 425x683]
Fark your bullshiat status bar. This is not me uploading an hour of 4K video, this is farking cookie preferences, and you're just wasting my time to discourage me from exercising my privacy rights n' shiat.

Where's my weed?


Oh, it's Sinclair. That explains it.
Fark you even harder then.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that's a lot of breathless hysteria for.... what? The cops got called, they found nothing, no one got disciplined.... nothing happened.

THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!

Enjoy your privilege, lady. If your son was black, no doubt they would have found "drug paraphernalia" in the room and trace amounts of marijuana.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The dopes let a cop into their house without a warrant.

You do not even TALK to the police without a lawyer.  Letting them into the house is out of the frigging question.  They're like vampires once they're in your house.


This.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The dopes let a cop into their house without a warrant.

You do not even TALK to the police without a lawyer.  Letting them into the house is out of the frigging question.  They're like vampires once they're in your house.


^

Though, I'm sure the cops hinted at CPS coming and taking kids away if she didn't.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That poor poor woman, how will she move on from this, just devastating.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Courtney Karen says the police officers were in her home for about 20 minutes and found no violations. No laws were broken and no dangers present. They left without any further action, but Courtney Karen wasn't done.

The horror! Karen consented to a search and the cops left after 20 minutes! Get her the manager!

When you're black, they shoot you holding the BB gun before you even leave the store.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.


Mandated reporter for abuse.  Having (BB) guns is not abuse unless she saw someone threaten the child or the child was dangerously playing with them.  The fact that guns exist doesn't make it an issue with mandated reporting.  I asked my SIl when I saw this article earlier.  She basically said if it looked like a handgun was just sitting on a coffee table behind the kid or something, sure she might bring it up, but having them hanging on a wall she wouldn't have.

She's also a libby lib that strongly dislikes guns.  But she also knows the difference between someone putting random loaded guns around the house and guns mounted to a wall.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this a new, hipster, ironic use of the HERO tag?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You do not even TALK to the police without a lawyer. Letting them into the house is out of the frigging question. They're like vampires once they're in your house.


I see comment like this all the time from Americans and now I think I understand your police problem. How does an organization get so much power in a place where freedom is supposed to be like a plague you can't get rid of.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Our longstanding policy is to not debate individual circumstances through the media."

Translation: "We find it works in our favor when we keep people isolated and unable to call upon others to rebut or object to our decisions and actions."

Other Translation: Our Administration prefers to manage by bullying.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. My kid's a Boy Scout too. When Covid-19 hit and he was forced to learn at home, the first thing he did was hang a blanket so that the only thing his laptop camera saw besides himself was.... the blanket!

Moral of the story: Be Prepared.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: beerrun: arrogantbastich: And I had a BB gun way younger than 11. I was shooting as soon as I had enough muscle to handle recoil.

Benevolent Misanthrope: I shot my first BB gun when I was... 7?  8?  I finally talked one of my male cousins into letting me shoot his.  But since I was a girl, my family said no to my having one.

Did any of you shoot your eye out?

I do have a BB in the palm of my hand. I pick magnets up with it as a party trick.


Ah HA!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: TWX: tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.

arrogantbastich: Last I checked, it wasn't illegal to own a gun. This is what right wing tea kettles always cry about.

Benevolent Misanthrope: Mandated reporter? Of what? A kid having BB guns? A kid taking archery lessons?

I watched the video in TFA.  Several of the items don't offer ready indication that they're toys.  Only one has an obvious red tip, and bear in mind that the video quality of a webcam on a student-issued laptop probably pretty damn poor.

Here's a screenshot from the professional video from the news station:

[Fark user image 850x824]

Guns are generally prohibited in K12 education. Even the sort of "rifles" that JROTC drill teams use are just the wooden stocks with plain pipe screwed in.

A teacher might feel obligated to report if seeing what looks like rifles, even if they're legal to own.  Unfortunately due to the sensibilities of many people, asking as an aside might well be out of the realm of acceptable./had a BB gun as a kid//it did not look like a real gun///it was not stored on-display

That would be the only obligation to report - guns are prohibited AT SCHOOL.  This opens up all kinds of privacy issues for students and their families, with busybody pants-wettingly terrified teachers sending the f*cking cops to homes for no good reason, because they thought they saw something.


If a school administrator compares seeing guns in a "viirtual class" to bringing them to school, they have a very poor comprehension of just how projectiles work.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: "And then explained to me that he was here to search for weapons, in my home. And I consented to let him in..."

[Fark user image image 850x478]


It's almost like there is a reason besides being dicks that there are age restrictions for things. Like not being smart enough to understand consequences of actions.

Teach your kids early and often, white folk. The police don't give a fark about you.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got a BB gun for Christmas when I was 8.
I got a .22 when I was 12.
I bought my first shotgun when I was 13.
I sold it and bought a better one when I was 14.

I'm still a gun owner and I'm very much a Liberal.

This is 'extrapolation to the absurd extreme' from the idea of not having guns or images of guns in school.  Y'all remember all those school shootings that only really stopped happening because of the Pandemic, right?  So some kid has a gun in his room and the teacher, having that 'NO GUNS IN SCHOOL!  GUNS IN SCHOOL TERRIFYING!' thing in her head and she reacts to one on her screen, a student in a virtual classroom.  Her classroom.  Perhaps assuming that he put them there for the purposes of intimidation.

Then instead of stepping back and maybe emailing the kid to ask him to remove them from the sight of the camera as they might upset other students, they pull the usual "We're school administrators, WE ARE THE LAW!" bullshiat and send out the cops.

And that last part really is the key here.  We've all seen stories of school administrators doing absurd things because they want to assume that they have complete power of life and death over their students.  This really isn't anything more than that.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.


Wow you must really love the taste of boot leather given your enthusiasm for licking it
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: Courtney Karen says the police officers were in her home for about 20 minutes and found no violations. No laws were broken and no dangers present. They left without any further action, but Courtney Karen wasn't done.

The horror! Karen consented to a search and the cops left after 20 minutes! Get her the manager!

When you're black, they shoot you holding the BB gun before you even leave the store.


I think the teacher was being the "Karen" in this case, not the mother. And I'll be completely fair here, the only reason why this is getting a HERO tag is because of the notion that guns = BAD.

Let's not live up to the stereotype about liberals banning guns.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let us be clear. The HERO tag is for the MOTHER who is now angered because of what the school did.

The "safety officer" or whoever it was that caused this mess is the one in the wrong here.

Maybe someone will find something in this person's picture or home and get him fired for something he did or owns privately.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its silly of course, teacher was a twunt, school is a bunch of twunts.

but..

What dope had any kind of weapons on display on their school lesson camera?

Answer? a kid showing off a bit.

I guess he learned not to show off.
 
Flerkenpie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mathamagical: Wow you must really love the taste of boot leather given your enthusiasm for licking it


Yo, tentacle!
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You do not even TALK to the police without a lawyer. Letting them into the house is out of the frigging question. They're like vampires once they're in your house.


FTA: "Courtney says the police officers were in her home for about 20 minutes and found no violations. No laws were broken and no dangers present. They left without any further action, but Courtney wasn't done."

Sounds like an absolutely outrageous situation.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Wow, that's a lot of breathless hysteria for.... what? The cops got called, they found nothing, no one got disciplined.... nothing happened.

THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!

Enjoy your privilege, lady. If your son was black, no doubt they would have found "drug paraphernalia" in the room and trace amounts of marijuana.


i was thinking SWAT team response- one of those weird 12 hr. standoffs that end in nothing< because to apologize would be a sign of weakness..
 
farkstorm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my Zoom virtual background

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many 11-year-old boys have BB guns?"  Tell that to Tamir Rice's mom, because apparently he couldn't have one.
 
bk3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[quote="FTFA"]"So, I answered the door. The police officer was, he was very nice. He explained to me that he was coming to address an issue with my son's school," Courtney told Project Baltimore. "And then explained to me that he was here to search for weapons, in my home.
Looks like the officer isn't aware that it is legal to own weapons.  Being legal to possess, there is no justification to search for them.  Perhaps the officer needs to take a US Civics class.

tudorgurl: She's a mandated reporter.


Yes if she actually saw something that should not be.  If she saw the mom using a crack pipe in the background, she must report it.  If she saw evidence of child abuse, she must report it.  But observing what you believe to be objects which may be legally possessed... you have no obligation to report it.  Looks like you are her are not aware that it is legal to own weapons.  Perhaps you and her should take a US Civics class... wait she's a teacher.  Why is she a teacher if she's this ignorant of the basics?
 
Left Leg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused - are farkers liberal libbys or conservative nutjobs?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcus Aurelius:

You do not even TALK to the police without a lawyer.

Unless I can't breathe, then I'm damn sure gonna try to tell em.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Jesus, I had a 22 and a 12 gague in my room at that age.


Were school shootings a nearly weekly occurrence at the time? While I admit this is overstepping can you really blame the teacher for being worried?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: Its silly of course, teacher was a twunt, school is a bunch of twunts.

but..

What dope had any kind of weapons on display on their school lesson camera?

Answer? a kid showing off a bit.

I guess he learned not to show off.


George Floyd sho nuff learned not to show off counterfeit $20s.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: TWX: tudorgurl: TWX: Congratulations, lady.  You've just won, "being a test case," in today's episode of, "uncharted legal waters"!

She's a mandated reporter. If she hadn't said anything, she would lose her license and, in some states, be prosecuted and could actually face jail time and fines.

arrogantbastich: Last I checked, it wasn't illegal to own a gun. This is what right wing tea kettles always cry about.

Benevolent Misanthrope: Mandated reporter? Of what? A kid having BB guns? A kid taking archery lessons?

I watched the video in TFA.  Several of the items don't offer ready indication that they're toys.  Only one has an obvious red tip, and bear in mind that the video quality of a webcam on a student-issued laptop probably pretty damn poor.

Here's a screenshot from the professional video from the news station:

[Fark user image 850x824]

Guns are generally prohibited in K12 education. Even the sort of "rifles" that JROTC drill teams use are just the wooden stocks with plain pipe screwed in.

A teacher might feel obligated to report if seeing what looks like rifles, even if they're legal to own.  Unfortunately due to the sensibilities of many people, asking as an aside might well be out of the realm of acceptable./had a BB gun as a kid//it did not look like a real gun///it was not stored on-display

That would be the only obligation to report - guns are prohibited AT SCHOOL.  This opens up all kinds of privacy issues for students and their families, with busybody pants-wettingly terrified teachers sending the f*cking cops to homes for no good reason, because they thought they saw something.


You could always not have the weapons displayed in frame.  That would pretty well solve the problem.  The kid is either a dim bulb or trolling.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Marcus Aurelius: The dopes let a cop into their house without a warrant.

You do not even TALK to the police without a lawyer.  Letting them into the house is out of the frigging question.  They're like vampires once they're in your house.

This.


Seriously.  They are out to get you.
 
bk3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: vudukungfu: Jesus, I had a 22 and a 12 gague in my room at that age.

Were school shootings a nearly weekly occurrence at the time? While I admit this is overstepping can you really blame the teacher for being worried?


Yes.  The mere existence of a gun - let alone something that looks like a gun - does not constitute any sort of emergency situation, unsafe situation, cause of alarm, etc.  And they're on the farking wall, not in anyone's hands.  They aren't hurting anything.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bk3k: [quote="FTFA"]"So, I answered the door. The police officer was, he was very nice. He explained to me that he was coming to address an issue with my son's school," Courtney told Project Baltimore. "And then explained to me that he was here to search for weapons, in my home.
Looks like the officer isn't aware that it is legal to own weapons.  Being legal to possess, there is no justification to search for them.  Perhaps the officer needs to take a US Civics class.

tudorgurl: She's a mandated reporter.

Yes if she actually saw something that should not be.  If she saw the mom using a crack pipe in the background, she must report it.  If she saw evidence of child abuse, she must report it.  But observing what you believe to be objects which may be legally possessed... you have no obligation to report it.  Looks like you are her are not aware that it is legal to own weapons.  Perhaps you and her should take a US Civics class... wait she's a teacher.  Why is she a teacher if she's this ignorant of the basics?


And we already know that this isn't a case of mandated reporting because the school said the screenshot isn't anywhere to be had. Destruction of evidence isn't a suggested course if action.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: gaspode: Its silly of course, teacher was a twunt, school is a bunch of twunts.

but..

What dope had any kind of weapons on display on their school lesson camera?

Answer? a kid showing off a bit.

I guess he learned not to show off.

George Floyd sho nuff learned not to show off counterfeit $20s.


Please don't
 
Displayed 50 of 122 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.