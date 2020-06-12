 Skip to content
(CNN)   Washington State calls up the guard, but for a better reason than shooting demonstrators   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
1173 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2020 at 12:17 AM



9 Comments
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh.  I did not know they could do that.
Local heroes indeed!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nearly everyone in my office who has lived in WA for more than 5 years and not claimed unemployment benefits in the last 15 years has recently had a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in their name. Someone is sitting on a motherlode of stolen identity information, IMHO.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't they just hire more people?  This seems like a really weird use of the National Guard.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Go Huskies
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nearly everyone in my office who has lived in WA for more than 5 years and not claimed unemployment benefits in the last 15 years has recently had a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in their name. Someone is sitting on a motherlode of stolen identity information, IMHO.


Probably either the Premera data breach a while back or the credit reporting breach.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God. Because when I read that 10,000 active military troops that were issued fixed bayonets to go put down the protests I get concerned. Just a little.

Thank God they are not turning against the American people. Because Chump ordered this and the highest ranking military member rejected his request.

We almost lost this country.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finding a better reason is pretty tough, though.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You folks filing for unemployment, I hear the National Guard is hiring.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Thank God. Because when I read that 10,000 active military troops that were issued fixed bayonets to go put down the protests I get concerned. Just a little.



Fixed bayonets? Goodness! Were they forming infantry squares and mounting cavalry charges, too?

/half a league, half a league
 
