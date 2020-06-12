 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   18-year-old girl becomes pregnant so dad blames: A) The daughter. B) The boyfriend. C) Her mom for not being a good parent and keeping track of the teenager's menstrual cycles   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
52
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 10:49 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She didn't become pregnant subby, she fell pregnant. It was an accident, like slipping on a banana peel.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hey numbnuts, you could have gotten her on the pill for like 20 bucks a month.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Combustion: Hey numbnuts, you could have gotten her on the pill for like 20 bucks a month.


But it's poison! It's like vaccines!

The article said that the post came from somewhere in the United States. I'm shocked they didn't blame the Mexican or black kid down the street.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not her mom's job. It's a job for the Missouri state government. They have a spreadsheet.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was under the impression that due to the longevity of sperm and variation in ovulation and the speed at which the egg migrates through the fallopian tube, that there really isn't an especially good way to know for certain when a woman is not going to get pregnant from unprotected sex.

If that is the case, then blame, should someone feel inclined to assign it, would seem to rest most directly with the couple that did the deed, knowing that pregnancy is a common result from sex.  Blame, again if someone should feel inclined to assign it, might also secondarily lay with the parents of the couple, for not teaching them that this sort of thing is a likely result and possibly not advocating for the use of protection.

Now all of this said, news articles written through comment posts on reddit are hardly the pinnacle of journalistic integrity.  Rarely does anyone choosing to make such a posting ever tell the whole story, and rarely do they tell more than their own perspective filtered to describe themselves in a particular light.  This kind of situation is incredibly common, but the way any particular circumstance is described needs to be taken with a grain of salt.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What are the odds that these people are some brand of fundie?
How much you want to bet that they NEVER taught her about the pill or even what a rubber was because
they are fundie nutjobs? Did she even know how to not form babby if she didnt want too?
If every sperm is sacred, and every babby a blessing...Then what so pissy?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sounds like "dad" is a power tripping asshole.   The daughter (his step-daughter) had to move out, because he gave his wife an ultimatum, the daughter or him.   She chose poorly.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Writing anonymously on Reddit

Reddit via the Daily Mail.  Well now I'm convinced this is a thing that actually happened.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does he work for ICE?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: She didn't become pregnant subby, she fell pregnant. It was an accident, like slipping on a banana peel.


I think she fell on a dick
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Dad" probably knocked her up himself.
 
AeAe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jeez, get an abortion.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: She didn't become pregnant subby, she fell pregnant. It was an accident, like slipping on a banana peel.


If the banana she fell on had a peel, she wouldn't be pregnant.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fear the Clam: "Dad" probably knocked her up himself.


Or wishing he had.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The back of her head looks alright.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Combustion: Hey numbnuts, you could have gotten her on the pill for like 20 bucks a month.

But it's poison! It's like vaccines!

The article said that the post came from somewhere in the United States. I'm shocked they didn't blame the Mexican or black kid down the street.


The trash cans were t knocked over
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Combustion: Hey numbnuts, you could have gotten her on the pill for like 20 bucks a month.


And fill his daughter's womb with tiny little petrified baby corpses?* As if.

Seriously, that would have required a frank acknowledgement that his daughter was a human being with a growing sense of independence and a burgeoning sex drive. And no conservagelical I've ever met has ever impressed me with their ability to face reality.

*Yes, some of them actually believe this.  This is a thing.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Combustion: Hey numbnuts, you could have gotten her on the pill for like 20 bucks a month.

But it's poison! It's like vaccines!

The article said that the post came from somewhere in the United States. I'm shocked they didn't blame the Mexican or black kid down the street.


It was on Reddit (supposedly) have you seen some of those subs?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
maybe next time she'll suck dick.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He sounds like a Trump voter.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Combustion: Hey numbnuts, you could have gotten her on the pill for like 20 bucks a month.

But it's poison! It's like vaccines!

The article said that the post came from somewhere in the United States. I'm shocked they didn't blame the Mexican or black kid down the street.


Wait for it, son...............
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sinko swimo: maybe next time she'll suck dick.


well, she ispregnant.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ....does he wear these to keep his knuckles from dragging the ground?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I'm reading this correctly, the stepfather gave the letter writer/mother an ultimatum to choose who to kick out of the house: her pregnant 18 year old daughter or her unreasonably demanding spouse of 6 years.

She says the daughter was planning to move out anyway so she's the one who left. Yet the mom was still buying menstrual supplies for her. If you need your mom to buy your personal care items, you definitely are not going to have a good time with paying for rent and utilities, let alone a baby.

Mom seems like a caring person and I really think she should let the daughter move home, try to be supportive of whatever her daughter decides to do, and kick out the weirdo who thinks moms know adult daughters cycles.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they live in Tennessee?  If they do, the dad could be directly responsible and he's pissed that his wife didn't warn him.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Salmon: The back of her head looks alright.


It does have the ponytail to steer with
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lets see..

- daughter failed for not being on the pill
- bf failed for not wrapping his cock
- parents failed for failing to explain that nookie has consequences if the above does not occur

That eing said, she's 18.  Her body, her decisions led to this... so it sucks to be her. That being said, there are options...  not that those would be considered in this particular family.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 hours ago  
D) fb-
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mikaloyd: feckingmorons: She didn't become pregnant subby, she fell pregnant. It was an accident, like slipping on a banana peel.

I think she fell on a dick


It was a million to one shot, Doc Dad

/giggity
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At 18 a girl can get pregnant by holding hands.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dad's a Neanderthal. Daughter is a little shiat trying to pass the blame off -- in this day and age, she should have at least thought of condoms. (Don't rely on one day boyfriends to.)

They don't apparently belong to a religious cult so Dad had no real cause to give Mom the 'her or me' ultimatum.

If daughter was as screwed up as they hint, the only way pregnancy could have been prevented was to have it sewn up -- but she'd probably have coaxed the Dr. into putting in a zipper.

Not the mom's fault. Better get rid of hubby also.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here is a list of all the ways to absolutely 100% guarantee that your teenage daughter never gets pregnant:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: I was under the impression that due to the longevity of sperm and variation in ovulation and the speed at which the egg migrates through the fallopian tube, that there really isn't an especially good way to know for certain when a woman is not going to get pregnant from unprotected sex.

If that is the case, then blame, should someone feel inclined to assign it, would seem to rest most directly with the couple that did the deed, knowing that pregnancy is a common result from sex.  Blame, again if someone should feel inclined to assign it, might also secondarily lay with the parents of the couple, for not teaching them that this sort of thing is a likely result and possibly not advocating for the use of protection.

Now all of this said, news articles written through comment posts on reddit are hardly the pinnacle of journalistic integrity.  Rarely does anyone choosing to make such a posting ever tell the whole story, and rarely do they tell more than their own perspective filtered to describe themselves in a particular light.  This kind of situation is incredibly common, but the way any particular circumstance is described needs to be taken with a grain of salt.


This is why smart boys surf the Red Tide.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bonzo_1116: TWX: I was under the impression that due to the longevity of sperm and variation in ovulation and the speed at which the egg migrates through the fallopian tube, that there really isn't an especially good way to know for certain when a woman is not going to get pregnant from unprotected sex.

If that is the case, then blame, should someone feel inclined to assign it, would seem to rest most directly with the couple that did the deed, knowing that pregnancy is a common result from sex.  Blame, again if someone should feel inclined to assign it, might also secondarily lay with the parents of the couple, for not teaching them that this sort of thing is a likely result and possibly not advocating for the use of protection.

Now all of this said, news articles written through comment posts on reddit are hardly the pinnacle of journalistic integrity.  Rarely does anyone choosing to make such a posting ever tell the whole story, and rarely do they tell more than their own perspective filtered to describe themselves in a particular light.  This kind of situation is incredibly common, but the way any particular circumstance is described needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

This is why smart boys surf the Red Tide.


That is f*ckin gross.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Lets see..

- daughter failed for not being on the pill
- bf failed for not wrapping his cock
- parents failed for failing to explain that nookie has consequences if the above does not occur

That eing said, she's 18.  Her body, her decisions led to this... so it sucks to be her. That being said, there are options...  not that those would be considered in this particular family.


Depending on US location there may not actually *be* options without crossing state lines or hopping a flight to Chicago.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't want to be picky but given she is 18 and also pregnant I think we can call her a 'Woman' not a 'Girl' at this point?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody didn't teach their daughter the benefits of the beej.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: What are the odds that these people are some brand of fundie?
How much you want to bet that they NEVER taught her about the pill or even what a rubber was because
they are fundie nutjobs? Did she even know how to not form babby if she didnt want too?
If every sperm is sacred, and every babby a blessing...Then what so pissy?


When my twins were first in college, they were required to attend a sex ed course. First day, they tell me, the teacher asked, "How many of you had, for sex ed at home, your mother taking you aside when you turned 16, and said, don't do it, but if you do, use protection?"

They tell me the two of them were the *only* ones in the class who didn't raise their hands.

Btw, they're in their 30s, I have a daughter thar's older, and a son. I have, count them, one grandkid (and hear I'm going to have a second).

But then, more than 25 years ago, I read that unwed teenagers who gave birth, 4 to 3, called themselves fundamentalist Christians.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Por que tan serioso: Bonzo_1116: TWX: I was under the impression that due to the longevity of sperm and variation in ovulation and the speed at which the egg migrates through the fallopian tube, that there really isn't an especially good way to know for certain when a woman is not going to get pregnant from unprotected sex.

If that is the case, then blame, should someone feel inclined to assign it, would seem to rest most directly with the couple that did the deed, knowing that pregnancy is a common result from sex.  Blame, again if someone should feel inclined to assign it, might also secondarily lay with the parents of the couple, for not teaching them that this sort of thing is a likely result and possibly not advocating for the use of protection.

Now all of this said, news articles written through comment posts on reddit are hardly the pinnacle of journalistic integrity.  Rarely does anyone choosing to make such a posting ever tell the whole story, and rarely do they tell more than their own perspective filtered to describe themselves in a particular light.  This kind of situation is incredibly common, but the way any particular circumstance is described needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

This is why smart boys surf the Red Tide.

That is f*ckin gross.


know what's really gross?


dirty diapers.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Lets see..

- daughter failed for not being on the pill
- bf failed for not wrapping his cock
- parents failed for failing to explain that nookie has consequences if the above does not occur

That eing said, she's 18.  Her body, her decisions led to this... so it sucks to be her. That being said, there are options...  not that those would be considered in this particular family.


Given the parents, it's not beyond possibility that the daughter is completely ignorant about basic reproductive biology.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bonzo_1116: TWX: I was under the impression that due to the longevity of sperm and variation in ovulation and the speed at which the egg migrates through the fallopian tube, that there really isn't an especially good way to know for certain when a woman is not going to get pregnant from unprotected sex.

If that is the case, then blame, should someone feel inclined to assign it, would seem to rest most directly with the couple that did the deed, knowing that pregnancy is a common result from sex.  Blame, again if someone should feel inclined to assign it, might also secondarily lay with the parents of the couple, for not teaching them that this sort of thing is a likely result and possibly not advocating for the use of protection.

Now all of this said, news articles written through comment posts on reddit are hardly the pinnacle of journalistic integrity.  Rarely does anyone choosing to make such a posting ever tell the whole story, and rarely do they tell more than their own perspective filtered to describe themselves in a particular light.  This kind of situation is incredibly common, but the way any particular circumstance is described needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

This is why smart boys surf the Red Tide.


That can still lead to pregnancy:  https://americanpregnancy​.org/getting-​pregnant/can-get-pregnant-period/
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dad's often get upset when their daughter turns out to be like the woman they married.  Can't remember the name of the song of the singer.  Maybe Hank Williams Jr.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Writing anonymously on Reddit...

StoppedReadingRightThere.jpg

/I'm ashamed of myself for even clicking the link
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Por que tan serioso: Bonzo_1116: TWX: I was under the impression that due to the longevity of sperm and variation in ovulation and the speed at which the egg migrates through the fallopian tube, that there really isn't an especially good way to know for certain when a woman is not going to get pregnant from unprotected sex.

If that is the case, then blame, should someone feel inclined to assign it, would seem to rest most directly with the couple that did the deed, knowing that pregnancy is a common result from sex.  Blame, again if someone should feel inclined to assign it, might also secondarily lay with the parents of the couple, for not teaching them that this sort of thing is a likely result and possibly not advocating for the use of protection.

Now all of this said, news articles written through comment posts on reddit are hardly the pinnacle of journalistic integrity.  Rarely does anyone choosing to make such a posting ever tell the whole story, and rarely do they tell more than their own perspective filtered to describe themselves in a particular light.  This kind of situation is incredibly common, but the way any particular circumstance is described needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

This is why smart boys surf the Red Tide.

That is f*ckin gross.


That's why you lick it clean before slamming the wang to it.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mikaloyd: feckingmorons: She didn't become pregnant subby, she fell pregnant. It was an accident, like slipping on a banana peel.

I think she fell on a dick


'Million to one shot, Doc!'
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Lets see..

- daughter failed for not being on the pill
- bf failed for not wrapping his cock
- parents failed for failing to explain that nookie has consequences if the above does not occur

That eing said, she's 18.  Her body, her decisions led to this... so it sucks to be her. That being said, there are options...  not that those would be considered in this particular family.


You can get pregnant even on the pil. It can happen, like if someone is taking antibiotics, it lowers the effectiveness of the pill. That's how I got pregnant with my daughter.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not mine!
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Writing anonymously on Reddit

Reddit via the Daily Mail.  Well now I'm convinced this is a thing that actually happened.


Reddit via the Daily Mail and *then* posted to Fark. Think of the filtering it needed to get to here!

It's like the Oroborus of stupidity.
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: feckingmorons: She didn't become pregnant subby, she fell pregnant. It was an accident, like slipping on a banana peel.

I think she fell on a dick


Million to one shot Doc!.....
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.