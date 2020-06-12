 Skip to content
(CafeMom)   Finally a story to make the Farkettes cringe and cross their legs   (thestir.cafemom.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
*mind blown*

How many pussy jokes can you make on a single story? This article is this stuff of legends.

/should have caturday tag
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Wanting to be prepared, she filled the water with bathtub.

... I'm sorry, what?
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Did the cat have a peanut allergy?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Cat scratch fever?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Was she lying like the woman in this ad on the page?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ow, ow, ow, ow.  And I thought it was bad the time I had to give my sister's cat an emergency bath (trust me, it had to be done), and the kitty made a very serious (but unsuccessful) attempt to bite off a couple of my fingers.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Needed Stitches"
i2.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess those chair slats aren't so funny now, are they?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Wanting to be prepared, she filled the water with bathtub.

... I'm sorry, what?


She was worried a house might hit her tornado.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't you hate it when your cat shreds the curtains?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was just one problem. "The closest thing was my bare vulva," she explained.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 I feel that way every time I see Trump on TV
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would be a dead homeless cat, I'm sorry.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: That would be a dead homeless cat, I'm sorry.


I am just wondering what kinda bat flaps she had hanging off her.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something...something...peanut butter.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody tell this gal about childbirth. I don't think she could take it.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: That would be a dead homeless cat, I'm sorry.


"Free Cat" ?
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you lady for sharing your story and adding to the ever growing growing database of evidence that we are indeed the greatest of apes.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Wanting to be prepared, she filled the water with bathtub.

... I'm sorry, what?

Geez, do we have to draw you a picture or something?

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's really not that difficult:  She filled. The Water. With bathtub.

/Duh.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Don't you hate it when your cat shreds the curtains?


Bad! Bad Farker!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Excelsior: Bootleg: Wanting to be prepared, she filled the water with bathtub.

... I'm sorry, what?
Geez, do we have to draw you a picture or something?

[Fark user image 615x409]

It's really not that difficult:  She filled. The Water. With bathtub.

/Duh.


I know I just finished another beer, but I swear that's Elton John.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally?  That's been my raison d'être for 14 years.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Target Builder: Gyrfalcon: That would be a dead homeless cat, I'm sorry.

"Free Cat" ?


No such thing.  I think even a dead cat will shred your furniture and toss out a hair ball for you to step in barefoot as you carry it out back to bury it.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theflatline: Gyrfalcon: That would be a dead homeless cat, I'm sorry.

I am just wondering what kinda bat flaps she had hanging off her.


i am just wondering if you've been in the same room as a naked human female.  are you even allowed up this late?
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kitty on kitty action. Some would pay more for that.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Was she lying like the woman in this ad on the page?

[Fark user image image 420x219]


Looked like a lot of damage.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: Ow, ow, ow, ow.  And I thought it was bad the time I had to give my sister's cat an emergency bath (trust me, it had to be done), and the kitty made a very serious (but unsuccessful) attempt to bite off a couple of my fingers.


Year ago I tried to give our two cats a bath with some flea shampoo in a few inches of water.

The old one was no problem at all. She pretty much gave up instantly and was letting it all happen while staring at her feet and mewing sadly.
Unfortunately, it turned out that the one-year old cat was overdue for an exorcism.

Suffice it to say that did not go over well; the cat  managed to pull me into the bathtub with her, and then ended up clawing her way all the way up my arms, over my shoulders until she got stuck upside down on my back with all her claws deeply dug in. She was still holding on to my back after I got out of the tub, and I needed help to pry her off since I couldn't actually reach her myself.

/Ouch.
//At least I was wearing pants
///She won
////Very friendly, cuddly cat when there's no water involved.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one have a cat and not know how they work? If she dropped a spoon down the disposal, would she leave it running, then jam her hand in it to get it out, and then complain about he busted fingers? Was there not a towel handy to let him climb out with? None in the closet? Darwin has his eye on this one for sure.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your cat is not a sex toy, lady.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vulva stiches....

At least it didn't involve any gendarmes.
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you bathe cats in a sink.  You are able to control the cat better.  That, or an orange sack.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Wanting to be prepared, she filled the water with bathtub.

... I'm sorry, what?


Only when Zen master you be, can you understand.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

biatchqueen: That's why you bathe cats in a sink.  You are able to control the cat better.  That, or an orange sack.


Does Trump do pet cleaning in his spare time?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the cat was just curious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stringbad: biatchqueen: That's why you bathe cats in a sink.  You are able to control the cat better.  That, or an orange sack.

Does Trump do pet cleaning in his spare time?


That would require larger hands, so no.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman's "down there" and the n-word are about the last two unspeakable things in media which can only be alluded to.  Pretty sure they'll say pussy before they'll say
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare her cat scratch her Volvo. The paint touchups are definitely going to lower its Kelley Blue Book value now.
 
Program User
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had three kittens, and trained them to tolerate water very quickly and purposefully.  One still disliked water, but not nearly enough to fight about it.  The second was pretty chill about it, like he was about almost everything.

The third became a problem of a different sort.  You couldn't take a bath or do dishes in the kitchen sink without his participation.  I had to change out a lever-style kitchen sink faucet because he figured out how to turn the water on, but not off.

I raised them all to be weird cats, though.  They came when called (usually), played fetch, learned several simple tricks like "sit", "shake" and "lie down" and used the toilet instead of a litterbox.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Ow, ow, ow, ow.  And I thought it was bad the time I had to give my sister's cat an emergency bath (trust me, it had to be done), and the kitty made a very serious (but unsuccessful) attempt to bite off a couple of my fingers.


Cats are easy to bathe. Just dump some dishsoap in the toilet. Toss the cat in and quickly slam the lid down and sit on it. You don't have to scrub, because at this point, cats are self agitating.
Then you flush a few times to rinse, and using a broom handle, lift the lid and get the fark out the way.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

433: A woman's "down there" and the n-word are about the last two unspeakable things in media which can only be alluded to.  Pretty sure they'll say pussy before they'll say


Slot?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

433: A woman's "down there" and the n-word are about the last two unspeakable things in media which can only be alluded to.  Pretty sure they'll say pussy before they'll say


Gaper?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: theflatline: Gyrfalcon: That would be a dead homeless cat, I'm sorry.

I am just wondering what kinda bat flaps she had hanging off her.

i am just wondering if you've been in the same room as a naked human female.  are you even allowed up this late?


It was actually a joke.

However,

And all vaginas are wonderful. Some dangle some do not. Some guys nuts drag the ground and some hug the base.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Xanadone: Ow, ow, ow, ow.  And I thought it was bad the time I had to give my sister's cat an emergency bath (trust me, it had to be done), and the kitty made a very serious (but unsuccessful) attempt to bite off a couple of my fingers.

Cats are easy to bathe. Just dump some dishsoap in the toilet. Toss the cat


Difficulty: cats can levitate if they don't approve of the only landing spot in reach, in which case they are magnetically attracted to your face -- sharp end first.
 
Juc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Couldn't be any worse than child birth if she survived the encounter.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Excelsior: MythDragon: Xanadone: Ow, ow, ow, ow.  And I thought it was bad the time I had to give my sister's cat an emergency bath (trust me, it had to be done), and the kitty made a very serious (but unsuccessful) attempt to bite off a couple of my fingers.

Cats are easy to bathe. Just dump some dishsoap in the toilet. Toss the cat

Difficulty: cats can levitate if they don't approve of the only landing spot in reach, in which case they are magnetically attracted to your face -- sharp end first.


They do seem to be able to achieve controlled flight in somecases, and execute course correction without any kind of RCS.

If it was just turning on their center of gravity, I would be fine with it, but those farkers fly...
 
