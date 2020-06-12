 Skip to content
(News One) Black man found hanged outside courthouse. Police say it's suicide, but certainly doesn't sound like a suicide (newsone.com)
141
    Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California, Antelope Valley, Palmdale, California, Suicide, Lancaster, California, Robert Fuller, Fuller's death  
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hanged, subby.

Unless you're perpetuating some kind of stereotype about the penis size of black men, that is.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark's sake.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I came here to see what the fark experiences would say.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meat is hung, people are hanged.

No cameras on the property, I take it?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: fark's sake.


Yeah, there could be some scary fallout from this, regardless of whether it's a suicide or not. If it isn't, then people are going to be out for blood, and all this shiat is going to start all over again. If it's suicide, a bunch of people won't believe it, no matter how much evidence is presented, and shiat will start all over again, with people screaming "cover up!". And either way, the family is going to get dragged into it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LouisZepher: Meat is hung, people are hanged.

No cameras on the property, I take it?


The cameras malfunctioned.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Language over time changes. Hanged is dated terminology. Its become hung.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if it was suicide, Trump's 'good people' will try to take credit for it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A black man was found hung by a tree near city hall in my hometown of Palmdale, CA," wrote one Twitter user. "Officials were so quick to rule his death as a suicide...why the fark would he kill himself in front of city hall!? we need answers/ footage QUICK."

So this got me going ... until I saw this:

Authorities not only linked Fuller's death to suicide, but they also suggested the coronavirus pandemic might have something to do with his death.

Authorities also confirm that the sky is white, the sea is white, the sun is white, the earth is white and they don't see color, they only see white.

I'd like to know if the family saw any signs of mental distress or illness.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Hanged, subby.

Unless you're perpetuating some kind of stereotype about the penis size of black men, that is.


And they was right
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: Meat is hung, people are hanged.

No cameras on the property, I take it?


That's not what she told me...
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange Fruit - Billie Holiday

Southern trees bear a strange fruit
Blood on the leaves and blood at the root
Black bodies swingin' in the Southern breeze
Strange fruit hangin' from the poplar trees

Pastoral scene of the gallant South
The bulgin' eyes and the twisted mouth
Scent of magnolias sweet and fresh
Then the sudden smell of burnin' flesh

Here is a fruit for the crows to pluck
For the rain to gather
For the wind to suck
For the sun to rot
For the tree to drop
Here is a strange and bitter crop

Don't go listening to it unless you want to cry, the pain in her voice is bone chilling and if you have hyperphantasia like me it conjures a scene of imagery so grotesque it's seared into my mind.

I hope they find out what happened to him, and if that poor man was lynched I hope his killers are brought to justice. May his soul rest in peace.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: LouisZepher: Meat is hung, people are hanged.

No cameras on the property, I take it?

That's not what she told me...


Don't worry, it happens to lots of guys.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide is very typically a private thing.  Doing it in a public park is very strange for sooo many reasons.  Judging it a suicide that fast is red flag central.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find this extremely disturbing at every level.

Palmdale / Lancaster are not known for their progressive attitude on racial / ethnic issues.


Sure, he could have hanged himself. It's not very likely though.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: ...No cameras on the property, I take it?


Well, not any more........
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: No cameras on the property, I take it?


You can't go 2 blocks without being on camera
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Suicide is very typically a private thing.  Doing it in a public park is very strange for sooo many reasons.  Judging it a suicide that fast is red flag central.


It does sound suspicious, but it could have been a political protest. Wouldn't be the first time commit suicide in a public place to make a point

/see  Thích Quảng Đức, Malachi Rischter
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat.  Either way we've failed yet another kid who deserved better.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here we go again
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W.T.F.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Language over time changes. Hanged is dated terminology. Its become hung.


it's
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But yeah, here we farking go.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: No cameras on the property, I take it?


I know that park and it is pretty big.  I don't remember seeing any cameras and I or my friends would have noticed. depending exaclty where  the body was, the access is pretty easy.

There are ways to tell if he died from hanging where he was found or if he was killed, transported and then hung.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's certainly not going to increase peaceful protests across the country if foul play is found during the autopsy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's a little early to be announcing anything in this climate. It's rather suspicious.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless there's a witness, or footage, I don't see how anyone can know or how any justice is possible. I guess you could just round up any local loudmouths and ask them if they hanged a guy, but I doubt you'd get very far.  DNA test the rope maybe?  As far as saying it's a suicide, their still waiting on autopsy apparently.  If he had other injuries, that would be suspicious.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: "A black man was found hung by a tree near city hall in my hometown of Palmdale, CA," wrote one Twitter user. "Officials were so quick to rule his death as a suicide...why the fark would he kill himself in front of city hall!? we need answers/ footage QUICK."

So this got me going ... until I saw this:

Authorities not only linked Fuller's death to suicide, but they also suggested the coronavirus pandemic might have something to do with his death.

Authorities also confirm that the sky is white, the sea is white, the sun is white, the earth is white and they don't see color, they only see white.

I'd like to know if the family saw any signs of mental distress or illness.


It's farking Palmdale.

Odds are, meth was involved.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No f*cking way it was suicide. That was a lynching.

Certain swaths of America is choosing very publicly to die on this hill.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: But yeah, here we farking go.


Yes, I'm certain reason and objectivity will prevail on all opinion-holders.

/need video!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: Meat is hung, people are hanged.


That depends on if the murderers considered the victim "people" or "meat".
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: NateAsbestos: fark's sake.

Yeah, there could be some scary fallout from this, regardless of whether it's a suicide or not. If it isn't, then people are going to be out for blood, and all this shiat is going to start all over again. If it's suicide, a bunch of people won't believe it, no matter how much evidence is presented, and shiat will start all over again, with people screaming "cover up!". And either way, the family is going to get dragged into it.


Dragged is not the best choice of worda
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it really was suicide, that goes way beyond epic level trolling.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark: oh please let it be murder, oh please oh please oh PLEEAASE

/farking gross assholes
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: DoBeDoBeDo: Suicide is very typically a private thing.  Doing it in a public park is very strange for sooo many reasons.  Judging it a suicide that fast is red flag central.

It does sound suspicious, but it could have been a political protest. Wouldn't be the first time commit suicide in a public place to make a point

/see  Thích Quảng Đức, Malachi Rischter


People who commit suicide in a public place for the sake of making a point generally do so when people are watching. They also usually intentionally leave behind something to tell people why they did it, be it a suicide note, a manifesto, or even just telling someone beforehand.

Also, your two examples chose self-immolation instead of hanging.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Suicide is very typically a private thing.  Doing it in a public park is very strange for sooo many reasons.  Judging it a suicide that fast is red flag central.


^

Unless you're doing it as some sort of protest or bring attention to something.  Like the bhuddists who self immolate.  But then you're trying to get a crowd so you don't just sneak yourself someplace it wouldn't he seen in action.  If he was going for flair he wouldve done it when a bunch of people wouldve seen it.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: LouisZepher: No cameras on the property, I take it?

You can't go 2 blocks without being on camera


And I bet every one pointing at this scene just happened to malfunction at the same time?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Suicide is very typically a private thing.  Doing it in a public park is very strange for sooo many reasons.  Judging it a suicide that fast is red flag central.


Strange but not super uncommon either, depending on some factors. Self immolation is a example.

Suicide in general is just not rational.

Not saying he committed suicide and not saying he didn't.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Suicide is very typically a private thing.  Doing it in a public park is very strange for sooo many reasons.  Judging it a suicide that fast is red flag central.


a girl i knew hung herself from a bridge in my hometown. very public.

this sounds like a good old fashioned lynching. in a very bad way
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well that's farked up.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: Meat is hung, people are hanged.

No cameras on the property, I take it?


They malfunctioned.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough information
Tragic and scary no matter which way it turns out
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: LouisZepher: No cameras on the property, I take it?

I know that park and it is pretty big.  I don't remember seeing any cameras and I or my friends would have noticed. depending exaclty where  the body was, the access is pretty easy.

There are ways to tell if he died from hanging where he was found or if he was killed, transported and then hung.


Not with MEs that cover up for cops.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked a few hundred suicides, a great many of them were hangings. There's some very obvious things you can look for to see if it was a suicide or a murder. Almost nobody in the world is going to willingly let themselves be hanged by another person. Were their signs of struggle, were there drag marks, or other injuries on the deceased person's body that would indicate that they did not come along willingly? Toxicology may also play a huge part, was the person intoxicated or high on drugs? Were those drugs or other intoxicants enough to render the person unconscious and thereby make it more likely that they could be hanged without offering resistance?

Talking with family can be helpful, sometimes. A lot of suicidal people, especially adults, won't ever reach out to family or their family may not seen any indicators of distress. They may minimize important details, or outright lie about them, because they're unwilling to accept that a loved one has killed themselves. Still others will, even if there's 100% proof that a death is a suicide, will never believe it.

Anecdotally, I've seen an increase in mental health issues since the COVID lockdowns happened, to include attempts or actual/successful suicides.

Suicide by hanging is not exactly a rare thing. A murder by hanging is rare these days, however.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Hanged, subby.

Unless you're perpetuating some kind of stereotype about the penis size of black men, that is.


I think you mean lynched.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities not only linked Fuller's death to suicide, but they also suggested the coronavirus pandemic might have something to do with his death.

Bullshiat.  Complete and utter bullshiat.

Inquests take longer than this when there's a f*cking suicide note.  And anyone who accepts at face value anything a cop has to say about the death of a person of color right now is a goddamned idiot.

They better be prepared to prove beyond the merest shadow of a doubt that this was a suicide, because the quick blaming of coronavirus (WTF??) and the ultra-quick publicizing that he killed himself just screams "COVER-UP!".
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: LouisZepher: Meat is hung, people are hanged.

That depends on if the murderers considered thRee e victim "people" or "meat".


The opinions of racist murderers don't count.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Butterflew: Strange Fruit - Billie Holiday

Southern trees bear a strange fruit
Blood on the leaves and blood at the root
Black bodies swingin' in the Southern breeze
Strange fruit hangin' from the poplar trees

Pastoral scene of the gallant South
The bulgin' eyes and the twisted mouth
Scent of magnolias sweet and fresh
Then the sudden smell of burnin' flesh

Here is a fruit for the crows to pluck
For the rain to gather
For the wind to suck
For the sun to rot
For the tree to drop
Here is a strange and bitter crop

Don't go listening to it unless you want to cry, the pain in her voice is bone chilling and if you have hyperphantasia like me it conjures a scene of imagery so grotesque it's seared into my mind.

I hope they find out what happened to him, and if that poor man was lynched I hope his killers are brought to justice. May his soul rest in peace.


It's an amazing song.

P.S. - Had to look up hyperphantasia, and I can't imagine what that's like. Joke unintended. I cannot. I have no imagination, it's somehow linked to empathy which tends to be illusive.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take it that tonight's Fox News coverage is going to be about a weed meme that the victim posted on Facebook.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Fark: oh please let it be murder, oh please oh please oh PLEEAASE

/farking gross assholes


Point to one person who is wishing for it to be a murder. Or you can just tell us that you're upset that this makes racists look bad.
 
