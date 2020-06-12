 Skip to content
(Twitter)   No. Please. Stop   (twitter.com)
    Dumbass, shot  
Original
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes
2 hours ago  
Well that'll show.....someone!
 
whidbey
2 hours ago  
This is right out of Nazi Germany.

Right here.   Right now.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
2 hours ago  
So, now Michigan GOP voters will have to either request their own ballots or go vote in person?

To whom is this exactly stiggin' it?
 
Mikey1969
1 hour ago  

whidbey: This is right out of Nazi Germany.

Right here.   Right now.


How? It's no different from the jackasses who shot their Keurig machines to "protest". These people are burning their own applications to vote by mail, thereby choosing to deny themselves something, not other people.
 
Bootleg
1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: So, now Michigan GOP voters will have to either request their own ballots or go vote in person?

To whom is this exactly stiggin' it?


Poll workers? Now they have to deal with these dumb assholes.
 
markie_farkie
1 hour ago  
That kind of sounds like asking men to stick their dick and balls in a meat grinder to address massive population decline.
 
Nadie_AZ
1 hour ago  
Ballots first, books second.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild
1 hour ago  
Pfffttt. Y'all ain't gon' do shiat.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm
1 hour ago  
If they really want to be stigginit they should also burn their cconfederate flags so antifa cant take them away from them
 
SurfaceTension
1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: whidbey: This is right out of Nazi Germany.

Right here.   Right now.

How? It's no different from the jackasses who shot their Keurig machines to "protest". These people are burning their own applications to vote by mail, thereby choosing to deny themselves something, not other people.


Because we don't vote with coffee pods.   They are destroying a means to democracy.

The mentality is akin to book burning.
 
Diogenes
1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ballots first, books second.

[Fark user image 425x307]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney
1 hour ago  
I'm impressed at the time in which our country went to shiat. Must've always been shiat.
 
swaniefrmreddeer
1 hour ago  
How the f*ck do these people remember to breathe? At least their stupidity is aimed in the right direction this time.
 
Frank N Stein
1 hour ago  
I'm still convinced the bra-burning movement was started by dudes who just wanted to see hard nips through shirts.
 
rosekolodny
1 hour ago  
YEAH.  Screw the democratic process!
 
Billy Liar
1 hour ago  
In a state that does all elections by mail, so getting a kick.
"No!  Everybody needs to stand in a line all day to possibly get the chance to vote!  That's how democracy works!"
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
Oh please. It'll be a dozen people, half of which will be there by chance because they were walking their dog. They'll have so few ballots to burn they'll have to add firestarter logs to keep it going longer than thirty seconds.
 
Isitoveryet
1 hour ago  
I do hereby burn this stack of junk mail that is symbolic of my absentee application.
 
Bslim
1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
1 hour ago  

whidbey: Mikey1969: whidbey: This is right out of Nazi Germany.

Right here.   Right now.

How? It's no different from the jackasses who shot their Keurig machines to "protest". These people are burning their own applications to vote by mail, thereby choosing to deny themselves something, not other people.

Because we don't vote with coffee pods.   They are destroying a means to democracy.

The mentality is akin to book burning.


but aren't they just burning their right to vote? If they take their ball and go home that is okay, because we have plenty of balls and players to go around. And they are more fun and less racist.
 
skozlaw
1 hour ago  
AsIAs a lobamlong, eeply triggered

You know what phone, I'm done fixing your farked up "corrections" and I'm leaving that line in the post to shame you.

Anyway, as a lib, the only thing that would trigger me even more is if they just don't vote at all. That'll show me.
 
Weird Hal
1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ballots first, books second.

[Fark user image 425x307]


Crosses first, Keurigs second, Nikes third, ballots fourth, books fifth.
 
Forty-Three
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
1 hour ago  
OK. LOL, please proceed.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
Perhaps this "GOP activist" is actually antifa.
 
gump59
1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: YEAH.  Screw the democratic process!


Hm, time to create a ring wing extremist sounding online identity and start calling them out on their lack of conviction ... And lack of balls (don't want to lose momentum as they try to look up "conviction").  Burning their absentee ballots symbolically isn't enough, need to burn their actual votes to show they really mean business.  Stick it to the libs!  Boycott 2020!
 
UberNeuman
1 hour ago  
If they really want to impress, dowse the paper and themselves in gasoline and light it up.
 
Forty-Three
1 hour ago  
/poorly-attempted self-punch
 
gregario
1 hour ago  
Ah. Grew up in GR, now in Kalamazoo. Damn Dutch reformed dumbshiats.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
Glad I live in a sane state that doesn't make me stand in line to vote.
 
tnpir
1 hour ago  
Perhaps at the end, some could throw this GOP activist could ALSO be thrown into the fire?
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  
Step 1. Burn absentee ballots en masse so you cannot vote your conservative political ideologies into power.

Step 2. More liberal votes are counted, meaning your opposing political party wins.

Step 3. Conservatives start blaming liberals for rigging votes and cheating.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Republicans burning their ballots to pwn the libs?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
1 hour ago  
Yes Virginia, they are getting dumber.
 
bmix
1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
1 hour ago  
The GOP needs to change their symbol.

netclipart.comView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: whidbey: This is right out of Nazi Germany.

Right here.   Right now.

How? It's no different from the jackasses who shot their Keurig machines to "protest". These people are burning their own applications to vote by mail, thereby choosing to deny themselves something, not other people.


Because the nazis loved to hold rallies where they burned things, typically books, as a way of affirming a mutual hatred.

This isn't rocket surgery, chief.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
Third wave of COVID hits when it gets cold there. They can't leave their house to vote. Biden wins. Go on.
 
PvtStash
1 hour ago  
OK so my unpopular opinion is that democracy is not a  good idea because the aggregate of us cannot move forward and evolve into anything betters, as long as the aggregate is brought too low by too many that are genuinely too unintelligent to participate in the required meaningful discourse that is the fuel of democracy.


And here they are kinda just proving me right basically.

Ask this question:

How does a really unintelligent person attempt to engage in politics/political demonstration?

No need to guess, just look right over there and bear wittiness to it.

Anyone going to put up the debate to say why those voices must be counted?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
1 hour ago  
Yes. This works.
You burn your ballot/application, you don't vote!
Suppress yourselves, idjits.
 
wxboy
1 hour ago  
"Oops, sorry.  The second wave of Covid that came as a result of you idiots pushing for everything to open and not wearing masks now means it's too dangerous to allow in-person voting.  You need to vote absentee.  What's that?  You burned your absentee ballot application, so you can't vote now?  That's a shame."
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
Can't get more Trumpian than a dumpster fire of liberty
 
Slackfumasta
1 hour ago  

whidbey: This is right out of Nazi Germany.

Right here.   Right now.


Thanks for that earworm.

Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now (Official Music Video)
Youtube MznHdJReoeo
 
SafetyThird
1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: I do hereby burn this stack of junk mail that is symbolic of my absentee application.


newtimesslo.comView Full Size


We're joining you!
 
Bslim
56 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: whidbey: This is right out of Nazi Germany.

Right here.   Right now.

Thanks for that earworm.

[YouTube video: Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now (Official Music Video)]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sforce
55 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
54 minutes ago  

whidbey: Mikey1969: whidbey: This is right out of Nazi Germany.

Right here.   Right now.

How? It's no different from the jackasses who shot their Keurig machines to "protest". These people are burning their own applications to vote by mail, thereby choosing to deny themselves something, not other people.

Because we don't vote with coffee pods.   They are destroying a means to democracy.

The mentality is akin to book burning.


Yes This.

If they have already convinced their voters to burn their own ballots, then they've convinced their voters not all ballots are equal.

They are very close to already declaring the election invalid because of mail-in ballots.
 
Somacandra
52 minutes ago  
I was skeptical, but...

https://www.wzzm13.com/article/news/p​o​litics/elections/republican-absentee-b​allot-protest/69-8610886a-5abb-4393-89​4d-0963a02c02ef

I guess it's real?
 
