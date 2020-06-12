 Skip to content
(CNBC)   CDC warns U.S. may reimplement strict coronavirus measures "if cases go up dramatically". Good luck with that   (cnbc.com) divider line
82
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No they won't. That time is past.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Only a vaccine will stop it now.  But on the plus side, once half the population has had it, it'll really slow down.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.  But on the plus side, once half the population has had it, it'll really slow down.


It took Europe a few centuries to develop meaningful herd immunity to the black plague without vaccinations, and even then it still has periodic localized outbreaks.

So, yay?
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Still waiting on that miracle disappearance...
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Somacandra: No they won't. That time is past.


It wasn't done even remotely competently.  There is no such thing as being past a time where you need to do the right thing.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So mandatory togas?

Animal House-Toga! Toga! Toga! Toga! short version
Youtube y1Mk7idVfcA
 
lizzational
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I already had it...waiting on secondsies.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Outshined_One: Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.  But on the plus side, once half the population has had it, it'll really slow down.

It took Europe a few centuries to develop meaningful herd immunity to the black plague without vaccinations, and even then it still has periodic localized outbreaks.

So, yay?


But did they have amazing, amazing testing, number one in the world testing numbers?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i will be out to protest the virus. since it is OK to be out to protest anything.
 
eiger
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I really doubt at this point anyone is going to act aggressively. The federal government has washed its hands of the whole thing because Trump wants to move on and the GOP doesn't want to pass any more asssitance.

And what state government could, in good conscience, issue strict stay-at-home orders when the federal government refuses to help people who will be harmed by them, and they can't do it because they are going broke?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At this stage of the game, so many people have had it, and are now immune, that it will start to fizzle out on its own.  But that's not to say it won't mutate.

I don't think that the country will accept another shut down.  Even this one was really only effective for a few weeks.  After that we started going out more.  Just keeping distance and wearing a mask.  They don't want to start over again.

In any case, I don't really expect another spike.

All of that sounds great for some random guy on the internet.  But in reality, I don't know shiat.  I'm just judging by what I see.  I could be completely wrong.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can we at least wall off Orange County b/c apparently wearing a farking mask is asking too goddamn much?
https://www.latimes.com/california/st​o​ry/2020-06-12/a-revolt-against-wearing​-masks-creates-a-new-coronavirus-dange​r-as-california-reopens
 
eiger
‘’ 6 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: At this stage of the game, so many people have had it, and are now immune, that it will start to fizzle out on its own.  But that's not to say it won't mutate.


All evidence suggests that hardly anybody, as a proportion of our total society, has had it.

My hope was that people being somewhat responsible would prevent spike (i.e. enough people stay inside or wear masks to at least dampen the spread), but spikes seem to be happening in some states right now.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

El Trolo: Still waiting on that miracle disappearance...


It miraculously disappeared in the mind of Trumpers, and people with ADD and only are focusing on the riots. Despite the Rona still clearly being in the news.

But when Trump loses, you can bet your ass it will be on every Republican "news" channel for years. At 1 billion percent increase.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 6 hours ago  
mILLIONS will die.

Probably including me.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More people need to be wearing masks under their chins like half of the people that wear them do now. (Or under their noses.)

Makes me want to scream.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dryknife: More people need to be wearing masks under their chins like half of the people that wear them do now. (Or under their noses.)

Makes me want to scream.


Robocop executed thousands for wearing medical grade n95's like that during the shortage.  Their deaths made it possible for hospital staff to have PPE again.  Don't believe this malarkey about increasing production.  It was all that murderin' what did it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: At this stage of the game, so many people have had it, and are now immune, that it will start to fizzle out on its own.


LOL so wrong. On all counts.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 6 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: At this stage of the game, so many people have had it, and are now immune, that it will start to fizzle out on its own.  But that's not to say it won't mutate.

I don't think that the country will accept another shut down.  Even this one was really only effective for a few weeks.  After that we started going out more.  Just keeping distance and wearing a mask.  They don't want to start over again.

In any case, I don't really expect another spike.

All of that sounds great for some random guy on the internet.  But in reality, I don't know shiat.  I'm just judging by what I see.  I could be completely wrong.


No, you clearly don't know shiat.  A very small amount have had it and there is no conclusive evidence that they are immune!  So please STFU.
 
gump59
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AppleOptionEsc: El Trolo: Still waiting on that miracle disappearance...

It miraculously disappeared in the mind of Trumpers, and people with ADD and only are focusing on the riots. Despite the Rona still clearly being in the news.

But when Trump loses, you can bet your ass it will be on every Republican "news" channel for years. At 1 billion percent increase.


What riots?  For quite some time now, the only part rioting has been the police.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Trocadero: Can we at least wall off Orange County b/c apparently wearing a farking mask is asking too goddamn much?
https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2020-06-12/a-revolt-against-wearing​-masks-creates-a-new-coronavirus-dange​r-as-california-reopens


Would help if the cops in California weren't going around ordering people to take off their farking masks.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image image 666x375]


Pattern recognition is hysteria now?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

El Trolo: Still waiting on that miracle disappearance...


Like a miracle, the major news outlets will stop reporting on it.  And just like that, the news will be gone.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been seeing more and more blue paper masks discarded in gutters, parking lots etc., laying among the ubiquitous plastic dental picks and cigarette butts.
 
ENS [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People around here are still doing performative mask wearing (slapping it on before walking into the supermarket but routinely getting within half an inch of someone while perusing the shelves).

Outside of retail it's basically a free for all. We're in the phase of opening that allows for outdoor dining and if you drive around that basically means tightly clustered, maskless drunk people on stools doing shots.
 
Percise1
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With the CDC allowing states to chart their course, we're likely to see a mix of responses to case increases on a state-by-state basis.

Excuse me the fark what now?
The CDC is allowing fark all now? Pretty sure the predisent is pretending like this is a done deal and pushing states to go for broke. Some governors are smart, others are trumpsuckers, but the CDC is "allowing"?
Whoever wrote that article needs a punch to the spleen.
 
Percise1
‘’ 5 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: At this stage of the game, so many people have had it, and are now immune, that it will start to fizzle out on its own. But that's not to say it won't mutate.

I don't think that the country will accept another shut down.  Even this one was really only effective for a few weeks.  After that we started going out more.  Just keeping distance and wearing a mask.  They don't want to start over again.

In any case, I don't really expect another spike.

All of that sounds great for some random guy on the internet.  But in reality, I don't know shiat. I'm just judging by what I see.  I could be completely wrong.


Thanks for your input, and I'm really glad you qualified it at the end.
 
chewd
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.


LOL americans are far too paranoid for that.
 
shaggai
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen. Boys and Girls. Dying time is here!
Thunderdome Intro - Dying Time
Youtube pHU6K47qgc8
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AppleOptionEsc: El Trolo: Still waiting on that miracle disappearance...

It miraculously disappeared in the mind of Trumpers, and people with ADD and only are focusing on the riots. Despite the Rona still clearly being in the news.

But when Trump loses, you can bet your ass it will be on every Republican "news" channel for years. At 1 billion percent increase.


Look, as someone who believes in masks and distancing and is a lifelong ADD sufferer let me just say...I'll be right back...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Outshined_One: Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.  But on the plus side, once half the population has had it, it'll really slow down.

It took Europe a few centuries to develop meaningful herd immunity to the black plague without vaccinations, and even then it still has periodic localized outbreaks.

So, yay?


You know what they also had zero fatalities from car crashes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 hours ago  

chewd: Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.

LOL americans are far too paranoid for that.


and you get Autism, to boot!
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: mILLIONS will die.

Probably including me.


You got any good stuff nobody has called dibs on yet?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

chewd: Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.

LOL americans are far too paranoid for that.


stop it. WTF. millions of americans get vaccinated every year of their lives. get yer head out yer ass.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sinko swimo: chewd: Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.

LOL americans are far too paranoid for that.

stop it. WTF. millions of americans get vaccinated every year of their lives. get yer head out yer ass.


Shhh both of them are idiots. Don't stop the show for the rest of us.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.  But on the plus side, once half the population has had it, it'll really slow down.


Only a vaccine was ever going to stop it, but once you let the people go out and live somewhat normally, they were never going back in.  Especially when you have people who think having to wear a mask for an hour in a store is some kind of grave injustice.  Telling people they have to go back inside because cases are going up would be an absolute shiatshow.
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: mILLIONS will die.

Probably including me.


Everyone will eventually die.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Outshined_One: Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.  But on the plus side, once half the population has had it, it'll really slow down.

It took Europe a few centuries to develop meaningful herd immunity to the black plague without vaccinations, and even then it still has periodic localized outbreaks.

So, yay?


IANA epidemiologist but they also didn't have sanitation systems, plumbing, handwashing, and that was bacterial.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
30 Karens will always disagree, but 30 Helens will follow the CDC
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Goimir
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Y'all think this is the second wave coming.  We're still not out of the first.

The second wave comes after the first goes to zero.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Goimir: Y'all think this is the second wave coming.  We're still not out of the first.

The second wave comes after the first goes to zero.


you are so farked. we had more deaths from overdoses in BC this month. as long as i dont shoot bad smack, i should live. america cant get haircuts. losers.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Outshined_One: Marcus Aurelius: Only a vaccine will stop it now.  But on the plus side, once half the population has had it, it'll really slow down.

It took Europe a few centuries to develop meaningful herd immunity to the black plague without vaccinations, and even then it still has periodic localized outbreaks.

So, yay?


The Black plague is still around and isn't viral. It's bacteria. You don't get immunity from that. What probably ended of it is up to debate  but quarentine and hygiene improvement. Which was probably because enough people died there was less people to dirty up.
 
torch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well cases are driven by testing velocity, so negative test results go up even faster, driving the infection fatality rate to below 0.1. The Terror Porn machinery doesn't tell the whole story. Like deaths steadily decreasing since April.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't care had sex my nails done and hair cut; ready for 3 more months of quarrentine.
 
Goimir
‘’ 5 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: Goimir: Y'all think this is the second wave coming.  We're still not out of the first.

The second wave comes after the first goes to zero.

you are so farked. we had more deaths from overdoses in BC this month. as long as i dont shoot bad smack, i should live. america cant get haircuts. losers.


Well the suburbs of Wilkes-Barre had more ODs as well so this proves...

Sorry you live in a shiathole?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Blah, blah, blah. We're on to riots, and a protesting. Any no Rona gonna stop it. But it's all good. Governors and Mayor's say it's cool.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But my freedums! I'd rather die! DIE!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Goimir: some_beer_drinker: Goimir: Y'all think this is the second wave coming.  We're still not out of the first.

The second wave comes after the first goes to zero.

you are so farked. we had more deaths from overdoses in BC this month. as long as i dont shoot bad smack, i should live. america cant get haircuts. losers.

Well the suburbs of Wilkes-Barre had more ODs as well so this proves...

Sorry you live in a shiathole?


vancouver canada. 170 deaths from OD last month
 
