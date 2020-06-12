 Skip to content
(Axios)   Minneapolis city council unanimously votes to reevaluate local policing   (axios.com) divider line
32
    More: News, Police, local police department, Minneapolis City Council, community safety, members of the Police Department, Black people, big picture, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz  
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excellent.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...


They could help solve those crimes for a "security fee" or as a favor, but there may come a time where that favor needs to be repaid ...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark yes. This is the model for the rest of the country.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't start sucking each other's cocks yet. This is literally step one of doing it. And they can backtrack at any point, even after they have the new Law Enforcement department set up and working.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who gets to keep the Humvees and .50 cals?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: Who gets to keep the Humvees and .50 cals?


Dibs
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...


Yeah I expect them to go full on blue-qaeda over this, as they clearly have no morals or actual ethics.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we allowed to watch The Andy Griffith show anymore?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: blue-qaeda


Doesn't roll off the tongue. I'd go with something like Blujahideen
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet.  If it works other cities can more easily be convinced to adopt it.  If it doesn't, at least its in a city with no michelin star restaurants so I don't need to visit.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: Are we allowed to watch The Andy Griffith show anymore?


Cancelled.

You're walking on thin ice. You'll be cancelled too
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, hell to tha fark yeah!
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Don't start sucking each other's cocks yet. This is literally step one of doing it. And they can backtrack at any point, even after they have the new Law Enforcement department set up and working.


Whats that saying about absolute power......it corrupts.....something...

Ah well...

I am certain there will be no problems!  But all joking aside I pray it works well.  Of the People by the people!

Can you imagine if it works.  And ALL the bully cops are out of jobs!!
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Fark yes. This is the model for the rest of the country.


Actually you have a very good point. It might make some sense if this were enacted nationwide.  The obvious fatal (literally) flaw in this plan is no matter how harmonious and peaceful you make your newly defenseless community through 'investing' in it, unless you also invest in a wall around it, criminals from less privileged places will come in to take advantage of the situation.  I can't believe nobody else realizes this, but maybe I'm just the only devious degenerate on Fark.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if all the out of work bullies will form a gang
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...

Yeah I expect them to go full on blue-qaeda over this, as they clearly have no morals or actual ethics.


Some of my more bitter associates are expecting evidence to surface on two things: the police willingly and maliciously let certain places burn, and second, "rogue" cops trained some of the out-of-towners who were making trouble.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Socialists defund the police
2. Rich people hire private security forces
3. Socialists proclaim the need for 'security forces for all'
4. Socialists invent the police
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crackpancake: Wonder if all the out of work bullies will form a gang


Form? They already have one, it appears.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...

Yeah I expect them to go full on blue-qaeda over this, as they clearly have no morals or actual ethics.

Some of my more bitter associates are expecting evidence to surface on two things: the police willingly and maliciously let certain places burn, and second, "rogue" cops trained some of the out-of-towners who were making trouble.


"Hey, what are your plans tonight"

>>"I wanted to riot and loot, but just don't know how"

"No problem, I hear the cops over on 7th are are teaching people how to break a window with a brick"

>>"Oh great, I've always wanted to learn. I hope it's not hard"
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...


That countdowns really unnecessary

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/swat-cop​-​gets-8-years-for-bank-robbery-near-min​neapolis/
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: mainsail: neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...

Yeah I expect them to go full on blue-qaeda over this, as they clearly have no morals or actual ethics.

Some of my more bitter associates are expecting evidence to surface on two things: the police willingly and maliciously let certain places burn, and second, "rogue" cops trained some of the out-of-towners who were making trouble.

"Hey, what are your plans tonight"

>>"I wanted to riot and loot, but just don't know how"

"No problem, I hear the cops over on 7th are are teaching people how to break a window with a brick"

>>"Oh great, I've always wanted to learn. I hope it's not hard"


More like how to stay out of a FLIR camera, but you do you.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mainsail: GrinzGrimly: mainsail: neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...

Yeah I expect them to go full on blue-qaeda over this, as they clearly have no morals or actual ethics.

Some of my more bitter associates are expecting evidence to surface on two things: the police willingly and maliciously let certain places burn, and second, "rogue" cops trained some of the out-of-towners who were making trouble.

"Hey, what are your plans tonight"

>>"I wanted to riot and loot, but just don't know how"

"No problem, I hear the cops over on 7th are are teaching people how to break a window with a brick"

>>"Oh great, I've always wanted to learn. I hope it's not hard"

More like how to stay out of a FLIR camera, but you do you.


I'm sure.

If there is one thing we know about the rioters, it's that they view the police as authority figures and listen to what they have to say.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Don't start sucking each other's cocks yet. This is literally step one of doing it. And they can backtrack at any point, even after they have the new Law Enforcement department set up and working.


Yeah, that read very much like a walk back.

I don't live in Minneapolis (I'm on the St Paul side of town), but supplanting the MPD with an expanded Hennepin County Sheriff seems like an idea that might just work.

There's the twin benefits of an elected Sheriff vs the political hacks that occupy the office of Chief, plus a different, less malignant union in the place of the one that nobody trusts anymore.

Not to mention that there's a deep pool of applicants from the existing MPD that the Sheriff's office could draw from while at the same time kicking the known trouble makers to the curb.
 
wantingout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
they will take it under advisement, file all the necessary forms, and schedule a debate for sometime in the next 5 years?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Who gets to keep the Humvees and .50 cals?


DIBS!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope they are able to successfully navigate this and the city has a great result.  It's important that they are successful.

thatboyoverthere: Don't start sucking each other's cocks yet.


Awww.  *kicks rocks*
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: mainsail: GrinzGrimly: mainsail: neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...

Yeah I expect them to go full on blue-qaeda over this, as they clearly have no morals or actual ethics.

Some of my more bitter associates are expecting evidence to surface on two things: the police willingly and maliciously let certain places burn, and second, "rogue" cops trained some of the out-of-towners who were making trouble.

"Hey, what are your plans tonight"

>>"I wanted to riot and loot, but just don't know how"

"No problem, I hear the cops over on 7th are are teaching people how to break a window with a brick"

>>"Oh great, I've always wanted to learn. I hope it's not hard"

More like how to stay out of a FLIR camera, but you do you.

I'm sure.

If there is one thing we know about the rioters, it's that they view the police as authority figures and listen to what they have to say.


You're a special kind, aren't you? For a history lesson, look up what the Ulster Constabulary did in their off hours with UDA kids. Lots of them learned all sorts of skills.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrinzGrimly: mainsail: neongoats: Benevolent Misanthrope: Rise in "unsolvable" violent and property crimes (committed by police officers and their associates) in 10...9...8...

Yeah I expect them to go full on blue-qaeda over this, as they clearly have no morals or actual ethics.

Some of my more bitter associates are expecting evidence to surface on two things: the police willingly and maliciously let certain places burn, and second, "rogue" cops trained some of the out-of-towners who were making trouble.

"Hey, what are your plans tonight"

>>"I wanted to riot and loot, but just don't know how"

"No problem, I hear the cops over on 7th are are teaching people how to break a window with a brick"

>>"Oh great, I've always wanted to learn. I hope it's not hard"


You want to hear about what the Police can get up to? Go to Ireland and say you support the Black and Tans. You'll learn real quick!
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thatboyoverthere: Don't start sucking each other's cocks yet. This is literally step one of doing it. And they can backtrack at any point, even after they have the new Law Enforcement department set up and working.


The single most important short-term step is just ending the current union contract and disbanding the current force.  Even if you hired back the best* 50% of the officers with new leadership and some policy changes, and forbade unionization for 5 years, you'd see a huge improvement in culture.

But they should by all means go the whole ten yards and completely remake the city's civil service structure.  It's more than just Minneapolis on the line here.  As whidbey said, this is setting the bar for the rest of the nation.

*positive psych evals, BA education minimum, no use of force complaints
 
