 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, a very special Fark livestream: It's Drew vs the Top Fark Submitters in Quiplash. We may have a spot or two remaining so pipe up in the Fark comments if you want to be considered. Bonus: Audience votes award points also   (twitch.tv) divider line
30
    More: Live, Twitch  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 12 Jun 2020 at 7:12 PM (1 minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not a problem if you're unfamiliar with the game - think Cards Against Humanity where you write the answers instead of play them.  Two rounds of two questions, then a final round of one question
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've played Quiplash a time or two...I'd love to play (or be in the audience if things are full). It's fun for the whole Fark family!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I should be there...but I'm the guy herding release this week and theoretically could be working.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wanna do this but I wont be available tonight
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quiplash is a good time - my family and friends rediscovered the Jackbox games with quarantine.  That, along with Fibbage and the ridiculous Tee K O, are fun and very inventive.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Piping up!!
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you need a client app for that?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FNG: Do you need a client app for that?


Nope it runs through a browser connection at jackbox.tv.  Need zoom though for the screenshare and/or audio chat
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My middle kid Chance is bugging me to let him play
 
FiendishFellow05
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the hell, if there's room for a liter, I'm interested. Otherwise, I'll just watch the hilarity.
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: My middle kid Chance is bugging me to let him play


DO IT
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: FNG: Do you need a client app for that?

Nope it runs through a browser connection at jackbox.tv.  Need zoom though for the screenshare and/or audio chat


Thanks!
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn... You do all the fun stuff now that I went back to work... Not that it wasn't fun before ha ha, but I think I could get an honorable mention, an audience participation
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The English Major: Drew: My middle kid Chance is bugging me to let him play

DO IT


Seconded!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not actually fun.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI: Bracketeering supports 16 players.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Would love to do this...depends on how clean I have to keep it.  :)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do you have to buy Quiplash to play? to be in the audience? Or just sign into a game?

I think I am a bit slow for this kind of thing, but several of the answers yesterday were the same as mine, so I think I have the concept clear in my head.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Do you have to buy Quiplash to play? to be in the audience? Or just sign into a game?

I think I am a bit slow for this kind of thing, but several of the answers yesterday were the same as mine, so I think I have the concept clear in my head.


nope.  just go to jackbox.tv and enter the code for the game.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeto2: brantgoose: Do you have to buy Quiplash to play? to be in the audience? Or just sign into a game?

I think I am a bit slow for this kind of thing, but several of the answers yesterday were the same as mine, so I think I have the concept clear in my head.

nope.  just go to jackbox.tv and enter the code for the game.


That's also how you participate from the audience
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

leeto2: Would love to do this...depends on how clean I have to keep it.  :)


Keep it as clean as Chance and you will do OK.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

leeto2: brantgoose: Do you have to buy Quiplash to play? to be in the audience? Or just sign into a game?

I think I am a bit slow for this kind of thing, but several of the answers yesterday were the same as mine, so I think I have the concept clear in my head.

nope.  just go to jackbox.tv and enter the code for the game.


Thanx. I think I should try being in the audience for a while. That's enough fun for me. And there is safety in numbers and lurking.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brantgoose: leeto2: Would love to do this...depends on how clean I have to keep it.  :)

Keep it as clean as Chance and you will do OK.


Which pretty much means don't worry about it, he sets the bar low
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Drew: brantgoose: leeto2: Would love to do this...depends on how clean I have to keep it.  :)

Keep it as clean as Chance and you will do OK.

Which pretty much means don't worry about it, he sets the bar low


totally in
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brantgoose: leeto2: Would love to do this...depends on how clean I have to keep it.  :)

Keep it as clean as Chance and you will do OK.


Is that above or below Rugbyjock standards?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I downloaded Zoom for my iPad so I'm in if I can figure it out.

I suppose the code will be announced at 8?  Just in time for the half hour of "can you year me?  Drew are you there?  You're muted.  Now?"

lol
 
Twitch Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guesspionage is fun - Card Sharks type "what percentage of people hang the toilet paper overhand" higher/lower gameplay, and if your audience is big enough it'll poll them and use their results instead of the pre-packaged results.

Survive The Internet can be hilarious if people understand the contexts of the rounds.

Bracketeering is great, especially the blind/triple blind rounds.

The "Enough About You" version of Fibbage is great for a laugh too.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
T -1 hour and counting. I swear to god, if this thing that I'm not paying flr doesn't come off absolutely perfect, I will post disappointing cat memes at least once.

There's a lot on the line here, gentlemen. Don't screw it up. Or, screw it up so tremendously that it amuses me. Or do whatever, because I love this crap.

Yes. The stakes are that high.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Twitch Boy: Guesspionage is fun - Card Sharks type "what percentage of people hang the toilet paper overhand" higher/lower gameplay, and if your audience is big enough it'll poll them and use their results instead of the pre-packaged results.

Survive The Internet can be hilarious if people understand the contexts of the rounds.

Bracketeering is great, especially the blind/triple blind rounds.

The "Enough About You" version of Fibbage is great for a laugh too.


Are those all Jackbox games?
 
Twitch Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeto2: Twitch Boy: Guesspionage is fun - Card Sharks type "what percentage of people hang the toilet paper overhand" higher/lower gameplay, and if your audience is big enough it'll poll them and use their results instead of the pre-packaged results.

Survive The Internet can be hilarious if people understand the contexts of the rounds.

Bracketeering is great, especially the blind/triple blind rounds.

The "Enough About You" version of Fibbage is great for a laugh too.

Are those all Jackbox games?


Yup.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.