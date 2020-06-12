 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Another passionate entitled white woman, railroaded by our liberal cancel culture just like Colonel Oliver North, Officer Stacey Koon, and cartoon smokesperson Joe Camel   (businessinsider.com) divider line
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 Awesome headline.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe Trump has inadvertently been good for America after all.   Racism is out in the open and people are being called on it.   He's like George Wallace but with way more followers.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uggh
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am sure Party City Will finds way to move on without her valuable contribution to the team.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Stud Gerbil: Maybe Trump has inadvertently been good for America after all.   Racism is out in the open and people are being called on it.   He's like George Wallace but with way more followers.


I too had this thought the other day - because one does have to wonder if we'd be having these same discussions if we weren't at this absolute low point that we as a country are at right now.

It just sucks that there had to be so much collateral damage.....
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about Pepe?  We can't forget about Pepe!
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Definitely wouldn't had Hillary been elected. Would be all rainbows and unicorns the last few years. COVID would also be a non issue.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Folks, isn't this just typical of liberals who would rather play hacky sack than lock up the homeless?
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Got the "kill em all" in right at the end...the icing on the party city cake
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you get fired from Party City, your options are severely limited.

/dollar store, hobby lobby, trump administration
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is a difference between firing someone over extremely racist statements or actual violent crap that could drag down the company or seriously hurt people, and "cancelling" someone or getting them fired for a joke they told more than a decade ago, or taking something they said or have done out of context just to "punish" them.

Cancel culture is something that can be abused by anyone for whatever reason. Cancel culture is not justice. It is very subjective and easily manipulated as it is empowered by the court of public opinion and not facts, and usually without it taking into consideration context by which something was said or done.

(Ex. A truly white Caucasian fashion designer says "I don't like black". This fashion designer can easily be "cancelled" and painted as a racist. BUT what was the context of the statement? Later on we find out the fashion designer was saying he doesn't like black color on clothes or fashionable articles because they're too boring to him.)

(Ex 2. From a Dragon Ball episode. A soldier tries to shoot a villain who looks like the hero, but the villain's name is "Black". Someone tells the soldier that the person in front of them isn't the villain, but is in fact, the hero. "Don't shoot! He's not Black!" he announces.)

Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.


TFA Says she explicitly mentioned Party City by name. If so, she could be confused as acting as a representative of Party City, so they must respond.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sim Tree: gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.

TFA Says she explicitly mentioned Party City by name. If so, she could be confused as acting as a representative of Party City, so they must respond.


In that case, fire her immediately.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.


Watch the video before you compare it to a Biden sign in a front yard.  Offs some people are lazy.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Definitely wouldn't had Hillary been elected. Would be all rainbows and unicorns the last few years. COVID would also be a non issue.


I know right?! I also wish she won! I hear you brother
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.


No. It is 100% their business. Racists don't magically turn off the racism when they go into work. Do you really think having a racist working with customers on a regular basis would be good for business?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Definitely wouldn't had Hillary been elected. Would be all rainbows and unicorns the last few years. COVID would also be a non issue.


At the very least, she would have left the pandemic-response infrastructure intact, but what's a few hundred thousand dead Americans when there are emails to worry about?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's just Marge "Racist Rant" Hessler down in accounting.  She's very pleasant on most days.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreenSun: There is a difference between firing someone over extremely racist statements or actual violent crap that could drag down the company or seriously hurt people, and "cancelling" someone or getting them fired for a joke they told more than a decade ago, or taking something they said or have done out of context just to "punish" them.

Cancel culture is something that can be abused by anyone for whatever reason. Cancel culture is not justice. It is very subjective and easily manipulated as it is empowered by the court of public opinion and not facts, and usually without it taking into consideration context by which something was said or done.

(Ex. A truly white Caucasian fashion designer says "I don't like black". This fashion designer can easily be "cancelled" and painted as a racist. BUT what was the context of the statement? Later on we find out the fashion designer was saying he doesn't like black color on clothes or fashionable articles because they're too boring to him.)

(Ex 2. From a Dragon Ball episode. A soldier tries to shoot a villain who looks like the hero, but the villain's name is "Black". Someone tells the soldier that the person in front of them isn't the villain, but is in fact, the hero. "Don't shoot! He's not Black!" he announces.)

[YouTube video: DBS- Don't shoot he's not Black]


Yeah your example of the context issue doesn't happen.

Canceling doesn't exist.  Name one person who was "canceled" and I'll show you doing just fine right now.  It's more like "quick outrage" and then back at it.
Cancel Culture Isn't A Thing, You Snowflakes - Some More News
Youtube szybEhqUmVI
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mcsiegs: gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.

Watch the video before you compare it to a Biden sign in a front yard.  Offs some people are lazy.


Well, if she is saying all sorts of nasty stuff, I don't need that blasting in my home and polluting things.

Thankfully someone mentioned the fact that she invoked her employer, which means "go directly to unemployment, do not pass go"
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.


you should have dressed the right-to-work issues in your state
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's not white. Sounds and looks Hispanic.
 
Summerlin
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just watched the video and am a little confused. Am I the only one who thought she looked, um, black?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
dkulprit
‘’ 3 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: bobbyjoebobby: Definitely wouldn't had Hillary been elected. Would be all rainbows and unicorns the last few years. COVID would also be a non issue.

At the very least, she would have left the pandemic-response infrastructure intact, but what's a few hundred thousand dead Americans when there are emails to worry about?


Fark user imageView Full Size


We know the reason they don't care.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: She's not white. Sounds and looks Hispanic.


Puerto Rican https://twitter.com/IzzyNyce/status/1​2​71125148674994178
 
fakeaccount
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why the hell is Party City even open?  Isn't there a pandemic still going on?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ByOwlLight: gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.

No. It is 100% their business. Racists don't magically turn off the racism when they go into work. Do you really think having a racist working with customers on a regular basis would be good for business?


If someone violates standards of behavior on the job, fire them. If they can keep their shiat together for their shift and perform their job, then who cares.

Hell, there are many people in the service sector who probably hate every single customer equally - yet somehow they bury the rage deep, and wait on the table of Karens who will inevitably stiff them on the tip.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

zepillin: gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.

you should have dressed the right-to-work issues in your state


I believe in right to work that starts and stops at the threshold of the building, or when you decide to invoke the company for extra curricular purposes.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fakeaccount: Why the hell is Party City even open?  Isn't there a pandemic still going on?


Some idiots are throwing parties.

It's dumb, but whatever.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Stud Gerbil: Maybe Trump has inadvertently been good for America after all.   Racism is out in the open and people are being called on it.   He's like George Wallace but with way more followers.

I too had this thought the other day - because one does have to wonder if we'd be having these same discussions if we weren't at this absolute low point that we as a country are at right now.

It just sucks that there had to be so much collateral damage.....


Cancer doesn't make you go bald. Chemotherapy does.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tpmchris
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is NOT a White. That is a Brown.
 
Chaiselongue
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GreenSun: There is a difference between firing someone over extremely racist statements or actual violent crap that could drag down the company or seriously hurt people, and "cancelling" someone or getting them fired for a joke they told more than a decade ago, or taking something they said or have done out of context just to "punish" them.

Cancel culture is something that can be abused by anyone for whatever reason. Cancel culture is not justice. It is very subjective and easily manipulated as it is empowered by the court of public opinion and not facts, and usually without it taking into consideration context by which something was said or done.

(Ex. A truly white Caucasian fashion designer says "I don't like black". This fashion designer can easily be "cancelled" and painted as a racist. BUT what was the context of the statement? Later on we find out the fashion designer was saying he doesn't like black color on clothes or fashionable articles because they're too boring to him.)

(Ex 2. From a Dragon Ball episode. A soldier tries to shoot a villain who looks like the hero, but the villain's name is "Black". Someone tells the soldier that the person in front of them isn't the villain, but is in fact, the hero. "Don't shoot! He's not Black!" he announces.)

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BASWkiLG​Yo0]


Don't be willfully stupid...
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tpmchris: That is NOT a White. That is a Brown.


Hispanic is of any race white brown black

maybe not yellow so much

she likely considers herself to be white

if she doesn't have much indigenous blood she is white
 
lizyrd
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.


Okay, I'll bite.

Your example: I see my local Party City employee state on social media that she had an abortion. Depending on my beliefs, this may affect whether I want to interact with her during my next paper plate purchase. Is she going to treat me differently because she had an abortion, though?  Does the thought cross my mind that she might be less than helpful when I buy balloons or try to return the extra package of patriotic napkins I bought?

What really happened: she was publicly identified as an employee of this store in conjunction with a video ranting about black people. Might a black person suspect they will not be treated well at Party City if their employees publicly engage in that kind of behavior?

See, one of these things might make some customers dislike the employee, but gives zero indication about how the employee engages with any particular customer. The other indicates that the employee has an active dislike for an entire class of people, which could indicate poor treatment (or the perception) of potential customers.
 
puzzled
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Party City doesn't want you ..........
 
Mi-5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: drjekel_mrhyde: She's not white. Sounds and looks Hispanic.

Puerto Rican https://twitter.com/IzzyNyce/status/12​71125148674994178


She's claiming she's Italian
 
GreenSun
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Barack Obama takes on 'woke' call-out culture: 'That's not activism'
Youtube qaHLd8de6nM
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mi-5: drjekel_mrhyde: drjekel_mrhyde: She's not white. Sounds and looks Hispanic.

Puerto Rican https://twitter.com/IzzyNyce/status/12​71125148674994178

She's claiming she's Italian


Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lizyrd: gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.

Okay, I'll bite.

Your example: I see my local Party City employee state on social media that she had an abortion. Depending on my beliefs, this may affect whether I want to interact with her during my next paper plate purchase. Is she going to treat me differently because she had an abortion, though?  Does the thought cross my mind that she might be less than helpful when I buy balloons or try to return the extra package of patriotic napkins I bought?

What really happened: she was publicly identified as an employee of this store in conjunction with a video ranting about black people. Might a black person suspect they will not be treated well at Party City if their employees publicly engage in that kind of behavior?

See, one of these things might make some customers dislike the employee, but gives zero indication about how the employee engages with any particular customer. The other indicates that the employee has an active dislike for an entire class of people, which could indicate poor treatment (or the perception) of potential customers.


Additionally, it's an dumb move to go on a racist screed advocating mass murder.  It's a completely idiotic move to record said racist screed.  And it takes a Trump-level imbecile to post your recorded racist screed on social media.

That level of sheer, unadulterated stupidity should give any employer good cause to question her judgment, which is a core skill required by pretty much every job, ever.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Stud Gerbil: Maybe Trump has inadvertently been good for America after all.   Racism is out in the open and people are being called on it.   He's like George Wallace but with way more followers.


Hitler was fantastic for civil rights in America. As a catalyst of course, not a champion. And another lesson of history - we forget the lessons of the last war as the veterans die off (don't cross grandpa). The early 20th century was horrible for black Americans, as civil war vets died off. And nazism came back in a hurry as our WWII vets have mostly checked out. The hope is that we at least learn the right lessons in a war. They'll be forgotten in two generations.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Definitely wouldn't had Hillary been elected. Would be all rainbows and unicorns the last few years. COVID would also be a non issue.


Trump 2020:  Hillary Would Have Been Just As Bad
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gar1013: Haven't watched the video, but unless she mentioned her employer, or made specific threats of violence, it's really none of their business what she does in her free time.

Before you respond, tell me if you would be fine with a company firing someone because they complained about Trump, put a Biden sign in their front yard, had an abortion, or engaged in sex work at some point in their life.

I wouldn't want that to happen to someone.


Those are right thinking individuals and have nothing to fear.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: bobbyjoebobby: Definitely wouldn't had Hillary been elected. Would be all rainbows and unicorns the last few years. COVID would also be a non issue.

Trump 2020:  Hillary Would Have Been Just As Bad


Biden 2020: hey! I'm not Trump!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Rapmaster2000: bobbyjoebobby: Definitely wouldn't had Hillary been elected. Would be all rainbows and unicorns the last few years. COVID would also be a non issue.

Trump 2020:  Hillary Would Have Been Just As Bad

Biden 2020: hey! I'm not Trump!


Both sides are bad, so vote Democrat.
 
Flerkenpie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bobbyjoebobby: Rapmaster2000: bobbyjoebobby: Definitely wouldn't had Hillary been elected. Would be all rainbows and unicorns the last few years. COVID would also be a non issue.

Trump 2020: Hillary Would Have Been Just As Bad

Biden 2020: hey! I'm not Trump!

hi Alex Jones!
 
