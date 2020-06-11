 Skip to content
St John's fencing coach goes full KKK, or ЖЖЖ or something, in racist rant. Never go full ЖЖЖ
21
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He may have a point, but it is dull.
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the video, he starts by saying, "Because the most trouble [is] coming from where? ... from black people." Later, he said: "Because they don't want to work, they steal, they kill, they [do] drugs, everything comes from [black people]. The majority."

Jesus Fark.  In 2020.  Holy shiat.

Then, it somehow got worse.

Ummm... No, I really don't believe...

"I think ... what's his name, Lincoln, made a mistake," Vaksman said, a reference to President Abraham Lincoln ending slavery in 1863 by signing the Emancipation Proclamation.

I stand corrected.  JFC.  Go back to Ukraine, you racist f*ck.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am certain that the Brave Pioneers in our midst will have zero problems with a University exercising their right to release staff without notice.

Right?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think ... what's his name, Lincoln, made a mistake

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Teepee teepee teepee?

that's racist.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was told that people like this didn't really exist, and if they did then they are surely Democrats.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ЖЖЖ is pronounced SHHHH!

Which is what you say to KKK members.
 
orbister
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I stand corrected. JFC. Go back to Ukraine, you racist f*ck


"Go back to your own country" sits a little oddly alongside criticising someone for racism. I know what you mean, though.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's probably already getting offer to be on Trump's team.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good.  Let's root all these farkers out.  They skated by for the last three years, egged on by the President, but the tide has turned.  Talk shiat, get fired.   I like it.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As these people out themselves can we just carve a little warning sign into their foreheads a la Inglorious Basterds?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Good.  Let's root all these farkers out.  They skated by for the last three years, egged on by the President, but the tide has turned.  Talk shiat, get fired.   I like it.


Egged on.
Giving me ideas
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lots of racists coming out of the woodwork lately. But just like roaches when they come out of the woodwork, they get stomped on quickly. Good.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People really should have expected to take a fence from him.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm so goddamn sick of racist white people I don't know what to do!!!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA: He is originally from Ukraine

Weak.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I think ... what's his name, Lincoln, made a mistake

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x524]


He should have caught a matinee?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ISO15693: ЖЖЖ is pronounced SHHHH!

Which is what you say to KKK members.


I think those are also ancient symbols for 666.

Or maybe nein nein nein

I'm no cunning linguist to know
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ISO15693: ЖЖЖ is pronounced SHHHH!

Which is what you say to KKK members.


You've got the wrong letter. That one is Jzeh
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like how the 'rona is claiming victims even if they don't catch it. If it wasn't for the lockdown, dude probably wouldn't be doing virtual clinics. Thanks to 'rona and Zoom, his racist rant was documented and saved for all to see. Nice work, 'rona.
 
emtwo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

talkertopc: He's probably already getting offer to be on Trump's team.


He's the next Secretary of State, guaranteed.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

