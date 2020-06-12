 Skip to content
(NBC News) Master race thwarted by not using incognito mode on their phone (nbcnews.com)
43
    More: Dumbass, North Carolina, United States, Black church, church leaders, African American, John Malcolm Bareswill, morning of June, Virginia  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 9:09 PM



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


WILLIAM SADLER?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good one making that threat across state lines and giving two states and the federal government jurisdiction.

Dumbass.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TWX: Good one making that threat across state lines and giving two states and the federal government jurisdiction.

Dumbass.


In descending order of taking this seriously: Virginia, North Carolina, Feds

And people say nothing has changed since the 1960s.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Master race indeed.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, thank God that awful sh*t has stopped.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yikes ... that dude looks like the kind of guy who would burn a black church down.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why the F is a twitch livestream autoplaying in the ads?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They had already traced the call to his phone, finding his internet searches in it is just a cherry on the racist sundae.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Liquid_Bacon: Why the F is a twitch livestream autoplaying in the ads?


I'm going to guess that's because it's one of Drew's little side projects.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Might be someone could burn his house down instead.
 
brownribbon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OP thwarted by not knowing how incognito mode works.
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank god stupid people are dumb
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All these dumb racists bubbling to the surface lately and getting arrested and fired is fantastic. Reminds me of someone else who the second their ideology is threatened throws a temper tantrum like a child with hollow threats at those he perceives as the enemy.. Too bad he can't be arrested, fired or both until November.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He doesn't even look like he's up to filthy console peasant standards.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He should have used KKKonqueror, the World White Web Browser
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Liquid_Bacon: Why the F is a twitch livestream autoplaying in the ads?


Drew said oops and sorry.

And incognito mode does nothing for when you flat out call someone. They have records of that.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He has hung onto the same hairstyle since 1977, so all this "change" has him rattled.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Speaking of racists, the Patriot Front was in my city last week putting up fliers that said things like "Better dead than red". They have a facebook page and are apparently planning a protest coming soon.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whether or not private/incognito mode would work depends on whether the search was done under HTTPS and whether he went directly to the church's website rather than just reading their contact info off of the little info box in Google or whatever.

If the search wasn't done under HTTPS, then the full URL for the searches including GET parameters will have been transmitted in plain-text and would show up in his phone company's data records, even if it doesn't get saved in the browser history.  If done under HTTPS, then the GET params would be encrypted before the full request was sent, and the only thing his data records would show would be a request to Google or wherever of X length.

If he went to the chuch's website directly to get contact info, then that will show up in his data records, HTTPS or not.  He'd need a good no log VPN to get around that.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Coming out of the woodwork? Hell, it's like the woodwork has just been removed entirely.
 
obl
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just call it a race riot and it's all cool.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About that...

https://threatpost.com/google-faces-p​r​ivacy-lawsuit-over-tracking-users-in-i​ncognito-mode/156269/

"A $5 billion class-action lawsuit filed in a California federal court alleges that Google's Chrome incognito mode collects browser data without people's knowledge or consent.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal court in San Jose, California, alleges that Google compiles user data through Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager and other applications and website plug-ins, including smartphone apps, regardless of whether users click on Google-supported ads, according to a report in Reuters.

Google uses this data to learn about private browsing habits of Chrome users, ranging from seemingly innocuous data that can be used for ad-targeting-such as information about hobbies, interests and favorite foods-to the "most intimate and potentially embarrassing things" that people may search for online, according to the complaint."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet I know where his chin is going to be for a few years.
 
Goimir
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LrdPhoenix: Whether or not private/incognito mode would work depends on whether the search was done under HTTPS and whether he went directly to the church's website rather than just reading their contact info off of the little info box in Google or whatever.

If the search wasn't done under HTTPS, then the full URL for the searches including GET parameters will have been transmitted in plain-text and would show up in his phone company's data records, even if it doesn't get saved in the browser history.  If done under HTTPS, then the GET params would be encrypted before the full request was sent, and the only thing his data records would show would be a request to Google or wherever of X length.

If he went to the chuch's website directly to get contact info, then that will show up in his data records, HTTPS or not.  He'd need a good no log VPN to get around that.


TLDR:

"They backtraced it because he wasn't behind 7 proxies"
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: [media3.s-nbcnews.com image 639x705]

WILLIAM SADLER?


Kevin sorbo?
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Master Race"?

But, I mean, they all seem so lackadaisical about their job of Conquering The World, why on earth do they even think they want to rule it? That's *work*, I mean, now, they can just sit back and tweet, they don't have to work....
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm curious about the idea of what he did. Is it just habit that he did that? Is it a time honored KKK instinct? WTF makes a grown ass-man think that's something he should do?

Nevermind the like-minded police who are unlikely to go as far as maybe these ones did ..
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spike Jones Der Fuehrer's Face
Youtube dZlFBSRrSR0
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: All these dumb racists bubbling to the surface lately and getting arrested and fired is fantastic. Reminds me of someone else who the second their ideology is threatened throws a temper tantrum like a child with hollow threats at those he perceives as the enemy.. Too bad he can't be arrested, fired or both until November.


Their lives are so shiatty kicking down and latching onto some perceived attributes of race, that even if it were superior they contributed nothing personally to, looks like an improvement.

It's like "our team won the sports thing." No you sat there and watched it on tv.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RedVentrue: Might be someone could burn his house down instead.


good call! bring the Church members over to have a 'candlelight vigil' LOL! but seriously, they would probably forgive him and pray for his misguided soul. and if he had any heart he would turn himself over to the Lord and be saved. y'all could use some Jesus.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, if I really wish that we lived in a world where people like this did not exist. But since we do I am eminently grateful for all the stupid ones like this moran. If he were any dumber he would have made the call on speaker phone while standing next to a couple of police officers with exceptional hearing.
 
Usernameinvalid
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The white trash is coming to the surface. FINALLY
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 2 hours ago  
" What are you in for?"
" I didn't use incognito mode when I threatened a black church on the telephone."
" You monster! Guard...I want out!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real jewel is at the bottom of the article: G. Z. Terwilliger, which isn't one of Velma's expressions prosecuting that genius.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Their" phone?
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Usernameinvalid: The white trash is coming to the surface. FINALLY


Y'know, you ain't kidding about "trash". All the "white supremecists"... tell me that they feel as though they can't compete with "ethnics"*, or women, or *anyone*, so they need Special Status.

There's the corner, there's your dunce cap.

* I say "ethnics", because race is a bs word. Tell me a chihuahua and a Great Dane are "different races".
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I came in here to nerd-rail on OP for not knowing what incognito mode is or how it works, but I see my higher-level nerds were well ahead of me.
 
Ratman023
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: The real jewel is at the bottom of the article: G. Z. Terwilliger, which isn't one of Velma's expressions prosecuting that genius.


His Cousin Robert keeps ol GZ in business.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GregoryD: Liquid_Bacon: Why the F is a twitch livestream autoplaying in the ads?

Drew said oops and sorry.

And incognito mode does nothing for when you flat out call someone. They have records of that.


Given all the phone number spoofing going on for spam calls it's not going to take a competent defense attorney much to convince the jury that you didn't place the call if that's the only evidence against you.
 
nijika
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Should have just said what everybody else does, "I was hacked".
 
