(The Times of India)   "The tantrik used to kiss hands of devotees, saying it would make all their problems go away. He claimed his 'kiss-cure' worked on Covid patients, too." Narrarator: He was correct   (timesofindia.indiatimes.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cure covid with this one simple tantrik that they don't want you to know about!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alarmed, the local administration has rounded up 29 people who went around peddling their 'jhaad-phoonk'...

The last thing I want is some guy coming around peddling his jhaad phoonk, that's for sure.

Although Jhaad Phoonk would be a great name for a Khaliji James Brown cover band.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lawsuit from Gene Simmons in 3... 2... 1...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

It's 2020. People need to grow up and stop believing in woo-woo over science.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: And nothing of value was lost.

It's 2020. People need to grow up and stop believing in woo-woo over science.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: And nothing of value was lost.

It's 2020. People need to grow up and stop believing in woo-woo over science.


What about snu snu?

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kiss cure?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldJames: [Fark user image 275x183][Fark user image 304x166]
Kiss cure?


Featuring their smash hit, "Friday, I'm in Beth"..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldJames: [Fark user image 275x183][Fark user image 304x166]
Kiss cure?


Ever notice that you never see them in the same room at the same time?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They sent in the COVID Squad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy Wayne?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It made all his problems go away as well.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's really not what I had in mind when I first read tantrik kissing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Go drink from the holy waters of the Gangees. If the pollution doesn't kill you then you can survive anything. Namaste.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images.firstpost.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Alarmed, the local administration has rounded up 29 people who went around peddling their 'jhaad-phoonk'...

The last thing I want is some guy coming around peddling his jhaad phoonk, that's for sure.

Although Jhaad Phoonk would be a great name for a Khaliji James Brown cover band.


"Get up! Get on up, Habibi!"
 
advex101
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has anybody told Trump about this miracle cure?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fraud dies from committing fraud.
 
Luse
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Go drink from the holy waters of the Gangees. If the pollution doesn't kill you then you can survive anything. Namaste.


I thought it was "Imastay" as in I'll come back to this stupid ass class again because it signals how woke I am.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Crewmannumber6: Holy Wayne?


batman doesn't exist, shamans are not real, and everything is science and neurology these days, haven't you heard.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hottopic.scene7.comView Full Size


Worth a try...
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kirablue42: Crewmannumber6: Holy Wayne?

batman doesn't exist, shamans are not real, and everything is science and neurology these days, haven't you heard.


Yeah, not my reference. Nice try though
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need a war on religion and woowoo ideas.  Mandatory science education.  Children shouldn't even be allowed to visit their parents unless they are performing at or above grade level and at an appropriate age for their grade.  Any child who is not at the appropriate age/grade level shall be put into special education dormitories where they will be drilled until they are performing at age/grade level.  If they never complete the 12th grade level with satisfactory marks, they stay in there until they do.  Even if they die of old age in the dormitories.  Also anybody in the dormitory for failing marks shall be declared legally a child.  Therefore they cannot consent to sex.  So no sex.  In case of war or corona 2, the dormitories will be sanitized, instead of letting out the dangerous woowoo believers.

Problem solved.  Everybody on the outside will be science educated and not believe in woowoo.  And those that do believe in woowoo will be legally a child and in the science reeducation camps.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard the tantrik also believe in homeopathic sex.  Or something like that
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need a war on religion and woowoo ideas.  Mandatory science education.  Children shouldn't even be allowed to visit their parents unless they are performing at or above grade level and at an appropriate age for their grade.  Any child who is not at the appropriate age/grade level shall be put into special education dormitories where they will be drilled until they are performing at age/grade level.  If they never complete the 12th grade level with satisfactory marks, they stay in there until they do.  Even if they die of old age in the dormitories.  Also anybody in the dormitory for failing marks shall be declared legally a child.  Therefore they cannot consent to sex.  So no sex.  In case of war or corona 2, the dormitories will be sanitized, instead of letting out the dangerous woowoo believers.

Problem solved.  Everybody on the outside will be science educated and not believe in woowoo.  And those that do believe in woowoo will be legally a child and in the science reeducation camps.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: AmbassadorBooze: We need a war on religion and woowoo ideas.  Mandatory science education.  Children shouldn't even be allowed to visit their parents unless they are performing at or above grade level and at an appropriate age for their grade.  Any child who is not at the appropriate age/grade level shall be put into special education dormitories where they will be drilled until they are performing at age/grade level.  If they never complete the 12th grade level with satisfactory marks, they stay in there until they do.  Even if they die of old age in the dormitories.  Also anybody in the dormitory for failing marks shall be declared legally a child.  Therefore they cannot consent to sex.  So no sex.  In case of war or corona 2, the dormitories will be sanitized, instead of letting out the dangerous woowoo believers.

Problem solved.  Everybody on the outside will be science educated and not believe in woowoo.  And those that do believe in woowoo will be legally a child and in the science reeducation camps.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


That is exactly the voice I read that in.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Alarmed, the local administration has rounded up 29 people who went around peddling their 'jhaad-phoonk'...

The last thing I want is some guy coming around peddling his jhaad phoonk, that's for sure.

Although Jhaad Phoonk would be a great name for a Khaliji James Brown cover band.


I thought it's the smell of Islamic crusaders after they stop at the titty-bar on the way to wherever they're crusading.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: I heard the tantrik also believe in homeopathic sex.  Or something like that


Homeopathic sex? So if I want to have a giant penis, I should...have sex with someone who has a giant penis?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: SwiftFox: I heard the tantrik also believe in homeopathic sex.  Or something like that

Homeopathic sex? So if I want to have a giant penis, I should...have sex with someone who has a giant penis?


No.  It means you have to have sex with someone who has the tiniest penis in the universe - preferably so microscopic that it defies the laws of mathematics.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: SwiftFox: I heard the tantrik also believe in homeopathic sex.  Or something like that

Homeopathic sex? So if I want to have a giant penis, I should...have sex with someone who has a giant penis?


No.  You should have just a tiny bit of sex.

/welcome to fark
 
