 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   One reason many people like to go RVing is to get closer to nature   (youtube.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

2357 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 2:10 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel awful for that poor deer, but that lady screaming "it's still alive!" made me snort coffee out my nose.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"HE'S STILL ALIVE!!"

It was a soft landing with the caravan crumple zones absorbing most of the energy.

Maybe NSFW language since they both swear, loudly.  FARK!!  SHIAT!!
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PluckYew: "HE'S STILL ALIVE!!"

It was a soft landing with the caravan crumple zones absorbing most of the energy.

Maybe NSFW language since they both swear, loudly.  FARK!!  SHIAT!!


It landed on the bed, totally just trying to take a nap.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Didn't even faze him.  I guess deer don't have much in the way of facial expressions though.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unfortunately it definitely broke it's back leg
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: Unfortunately it definitely broke it's back leg


Hopefully not. I watched it a bunch in slow motion before submitting it and was quite confident that the deer will be ok.  The leg is lame, but based on the footage I'm hoping it's just a solid deep bruising... :(
 
sanriosucks
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, that deer died. They always do, even if they run off just after.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I do it for the hookups.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 hours ago  
so hey, free venison
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Talk to a few auto insurance agents, especially in places with lots of woods, nature areas, etc.  Deer seem to be high on the claim list.  I was told a story from one about a claim from a deer landing on the top of someone's car after it had leaped down off the cliff.  The car was being driven at the moment.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
heh. I looked in the backyard and the neighbour isn't happy with this video.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SumoJeb: I feel awful for that poor deer, but that lady screaming "it's still alive!" made me snort coffee out my nose.


cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size


Clearly, the world needs smarter deer.

Those things are so incredibly dumb. We need to get them to a level where they can at least post in the poltab.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 4 hours ago  
that did not go the way i thought it would

anyone know of a trailer that will survive that kind of hit?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sanriosucks: No, that deer died. They always do, even if they run off just after.


Yeah, the adrenaline will keep him going long enough to run off, but once it wears off I'm pretty sure he's done for.

But there's a silver lining: if you can track him, that's a lot of free venison.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It went from Capri to Caplunk.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theresnothinglft: that did not go the way i thought it would

anyone know of a trailer that will survive that kind of hit?


My first thought was an Airstream. They have aluminum bodies but I think most of them have a window in the front. It's probably cheaper to replace the window than the entire front though.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theresnothinglft: that did not go the way i thought it would

anyone know of a trailer that will survive that kind of hit?


steel horse trailer
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ungulate trifecta in play!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that really considered an RV?
 
starlost
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the brand and model is the absolute bottom of the toilet bowl.30+ years ago you could say gulfstream and get some respect.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

talkertopc: Is that really considered an RV?


Yep. Go to an RV show sometime. You'll see every sort of camping habitat you can think of (and some you didn't). Small trailers, big trailers, small drive-able campers, large drive-able campers, tent rigs that go on a vehicle roof, all sorts of things. They're all considered RVs but there are many styles (or classes) of RVs
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Destructor: Those things are so incredibly dumb.


Ron White Deer Hunting
Youtube dN7Uy17Z6oE
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theresnothinglft: that did not go the way i thought it would

anyone know of a trailer that will survive that kind of hit?


Armored - Official® Trailer 1 [HD]
Youtube XFhIfeLHfQg
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh deer.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
D'Oh Re Mi
Youtube zPrI8db74kA
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whidbey: Didn't even faze him.  I guess deer don't have much in the way of facial expressions though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RV, or as my late wife used to refer to them, Runamucks. Getting closer to nature.

RV. Towing a car. With a motorcycle on the back. Has to have electrical hookup.....

Yep, closer to nature....
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dead Kennedys - Winnebago Warrior
Youtube rMIvywLO2tw
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 hours ago  
someone said RVing to get closer to nature?

A GOOFY MOVIE | Pete & P.J. meet up with the Goofs while camping by a lake
Youtube Rpoh3BHitpA
 
barc0001
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whitroth: RV, or as my late wife used to refer to them, Runamucks. Getting closer to nature.

RV. Towing a car. With a motorcycle on the back. Has to have electrical hookup.....

Yep, closer to nature....


Actually yeah.  Don't be hating on it if you don't know where they're going.  We spent years going around with a van and a trailer when I was a kid, and most of the campgrounds we parked in had electrical hookups and running water.  But they were also in the middle of nowhere usually, inside boreal forests, on lakesides, or up in the mountains.  We'd take our bikes or go for a walk and spend hours exploring.  We absolutely got way closer to nature than sitting around in the backyard in the city.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whidbey: Didn't even faze him.  I guess deer don't have much in the way of facial expressions though.


Most animals will avoid showing they are injured because that would make  them easier pickings for predators.

This deer may have gone off to die from internal injuries but appeared fine up till then.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PluckYew: "HE'S STILL ALIVE!!"

It was a soft landing with the caravan crumple zones absorbing most of the energy.

Maybe NSFW language since they both swear, loudly.  FARK!!  SHIAT!!


First of all, thank you and SumoJeb as I came into the thread to ask "what did she say?!"
Second of all, crumple-zones are areas that fold to absorb impact in order to protect occupants.
That is just cheap materials.

/did come out to the deer's favor though
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, after 32 years of driving I finally 'bagged' a doe last Fall. About $7k in damage of which I was out $1k. I'm getting as many tags as I can get this Fall.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: theresnothinglft: that did not go the way i thought it would

anyone know of a trailer that will survive that kind of hit?

My first thought was an Airstream. They have aluminum bodies but I think most of them have a window in the front. It's probably cheaper to replace the window than the entire front though.


Yes there are hardened RVs out there. They are fat crack expensive (6 figures).

No, an airstream would not survive that. Would be dented, support members broken and they would have to be replaced and it would have to be reskinned.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

m57lyra: Nobody in Peculiar: theresnothinglft: that did not go the way i thought it would

anyone know of a trailer that will survive that kind of hit?

My first thought was an Airstream. They have aluminum bodies but I think most of them have a window in the front. It's probably cheaper to replace the window than the entire front though.

Yes there are hardened RVs out there. They are fat crack expensive (6 figures).

No, an airstream would not survive that. Would be dented, support members broken and they would have to be replaced and it would have to be reskinned.


Like this thing. Not a trailer but I suspect it would survive a collision with a deer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.