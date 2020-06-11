 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   SMU law school revokes admission of unidentified student for unspecified behavior. So let that be a lesson to all of you   (reason.com) divider line
36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One question one might ask would be this: Do you think that private law schools in the 1950s should have revoked admission of students if administrators had concluded that the students had engaged in "pro-Communist offensive behavior"? I expect some would have and did, and again they would have been legally entitled to, but my question is whether they should have.

Well, it's a private law school, my "libertarian" friend, so what they should and shouldn't do with regards to who they admit isn't really any of my business.

But go on and whatabout with your bad self.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's always Liberty.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: One question one might ask would be this: Do you think that private law schools in the 1950s should have revoked admission of students if administrators had concluded that the students had engaged in "pro-Communist offensive behavior"? I expect some would have and did, and again they would have been legally entitled to, but my question is whether they should have.

Well, it's a private law school, my "libertarian" friend, so what they should and shouldn't do with regards to who they admit isn't really any of my business.

But go on and whatabout with your bad self.


So private racism is okay?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Rapmaster2000: One question one might ask would be this: Do you think that private law schools in the 1950s should have revoked admission of students if administrators had concluded that the students had engaged in "pro-Communist offensive behavior"? I expect some would have and did, and again they would have been legally entitled to, but my question is whether they should have.

Well, it's a private law school, my "libertarian" friend, so what they should and shouldn't do with regards to who they admit isn't really any of my business.

But go on and whatabout with your bad self.

So private racism is okay?


I'm saying that the Klan is allowed to use racism in its admission policies, BYU is allowed to force students to be celibate, and SMU can give priority admission to as many communist, racist, prostitutes as it would like.

In reality, what has happened is this libertarian writer has imagined an argument in his mind with a liberal that goes like this.
Libertarian:  This university didn't allow in a racist, and I'm fine with that because I'm a libertarian.
Liberal:  Oh, I agree.  Racism is bad.
Libertarian:  But what if they kicked out communists in the 50s.  How would you feel then?
Liberal:  Oh, I'd be opposed, because I'm a simpleton who only uses his feelings to make decisions and not the cold hard reasoning of Randian Superheroes.
Libertarian:  Gotcha!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm just glad to see my alma mater in the news and it's not about the NCAA death penalty from the 80s
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in my day, you'd just get put on double-secret probation.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In other words, there was never any racist post, no student actually had his admission revoked, but SMU gets some good PR for claiming that it did happen.  Hell, that's what I would have done if I were them.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Likewise, if the statements used racist epithets to insult people, and the school had wanted to stress that it disapproved of racist epithets, it would have said that.

This is how you build a strawman.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Libertarians - Champions of private ownership and self-sufficiency (unless you're mean to racists or rich people)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't really give a shiat, but SMU is probably weighing the risk of letting this clown in vs. giving his (I assume it's a him, though that's probably not fair, as we've seen, there are plenty of racist assholes with a pussy) spot to someone who hasn't plastered their "social media" with racist shiat.

Free market, asshole. SMU is entitled to pull an admission from a racist. Probably doesn't make up for the all the black people I assume they've passed over in favor of white mediocrities, but ... baby steps. It is Dallas.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Volokh

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sad truth is that libertarians can be libertarians' worst enemy.

it's really a non-issue to a non-story.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"A private college made a completely legal decision about who to admit without any interference from the government, and even though I am a libertarian whose entire ideology is based on promoting exactly that, I am furious about that because it was used on a racist!"
 
Broktun
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: There's always Liberty.


https://www.espn.com/womens-college-b​a​sketball/story?id=29298555&_slug_=libe​rty-asia-todd-transferring-cites-racia​l-insensitivities-school
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I don't really give a shiat, but SMU is probably weighing the risk of letting this clown in vs. giving his (I assume it's a him, though that's probably not fair, as we've seen, there are plenty of racist assholes with a pussy) spot to someone who hasn't plastered their "social media" with racist shiat.

Free market, asshole. SMU is entitled to pull an admission from a racist. Probably doesn't make up for the all the black people I assume they've passed over in favor of white mediocrities, but ... baby steps. It is Dallas.


This week on DALLAS!  JR delivers a cutting insult to Barnes, Sue Ellen is drunk again, and a fight breaks out at a swanky South Fork garden party causing several guests to fall in the pool!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

A'isha P.: "A private college made a completely legal decision about who to admit without any interference from the government, and even though I am a libertarian whose entire ideology is based on promoting exactly that, I am furious about that because it was used on a racist!"


I thought it was funny that he immediately went for the communist angle, with the implicit assumption that this would walk the libs into a brilliant logical trap, but didn't realize that this left racism as the implicit conservative counterweight to communism for the liberal.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, the freedom that a "libertarian" is concerned about is the freedom to be racist? No way!
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I wonder to what extent the message that applicants will receive, whether or not it's intended, is that anyone who expresses views that administrators label "racist" (potentially quite a large category) is at similar risk.

That message needs to be received?  If they don't already know this, they're too dumb to be in law school.


Do you think that private law schools in the 1950s should have revoked admission of students if administrators had concluded that the students had engaged in "pro-Communist offensive behavior"?

I guess these administrators are going to look pretty bad in 50 years when everyone agrees that racism wasn't actually harmful.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet it was that pesky Lisa Simpson and her perpetual motion machine.

lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hlehmann: In other words, there was never any racist post, no student actually had his admission revoked, but SMU gets some good PR for claiming that it did happen.  Hell, that's what I would have done if I were them.


Or this is the Law school equivalent of "you know what you did"

and maybe
just maybe they decided that not admitting the person was enough and chaining them to a public online pillory wasn't necessary
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: One question one might ask would be this: Do you think that private law schools in the 1950s should have revoked admission of students if administrators had concluded that the students had engaged in "pro-Communist offensive behavior"? I expect some would have and did, and again they would have been legally entitled to, but my question is whether they should have.

Well, it's a private law school, my "libertarian" friend, so what they should and shouldn't do with regards to who they admit isn't really any of my business.

But go on and whatabout with your bad self.


I just find it repugnant that they think communism, a political philosophy is equal to racism, the oppression of a group of people based on a characteristic they share.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Magorn: hlehmann: In other words, there was never any racist post, no student actually had his admission revoked, but SMU gets some good PR for claiming that it did happen.  Hell, that's what I would have done if I were them.

Or this is the Law school equivalent of "you know what you did"

and maybe
just maybe they decided that not admitting the person was enough and chaining them to a public online pillory wasn't necessary


No, I'm pretty sure it's all a big scam by Liberal SMU to virtue signal.  A young person using racist language on social media?  Who's ever heard of such a thing?!
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pearls before swine: And I wonder to what extent the message that applicants will receive, whether or not it's intended, is that anyone who expresses views that administrators label "racist" (potentially quite a large category) is at similar risk.

That message needs to be received?  If they don't already know this, they're too dumb to be in law school.


Do you think that private law schools in the 1950s should have revoked admission of students if administrators had concluded that the students had engaged in "pro-Communist offensive behavior"?

I guess these administrators are going to look pretty bad in 50 years when everyone agrees that racism wasn't actually harmful.


and more to the point I am reasonably sure Universities both private AND public ROUTINELY did that in the 1950's when Loyalty Oath and McCarthy hearings were all the rage
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And his major was undeclared.

/and gender?
 
susler
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a stupid piece.  I only read half but it looked like the author assumed a whole bunch of facts not in evidence then made argument against the school assuming those facts were true.
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pearls before swine: And I wonder to what extent the message that applicants will receive, whether or not it's intended, is that anyone who expresses views that administrators label "racist" (potentially quite a large category) is at similar risk.

That message needs to be received?  If they don't already know this, they're too dumb to be in law school.


Do you think that private law schools in the 1950s should have revoked admission of students if administrators had concluded that the students had engaged in "pro-Communist offensive behavior"?

I guess these administrators are going to look pretty bad in 50 years when everyone agrees that racism wasn't actually harmful.


When did we agree that Communism wasn't actually harmful?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jaytkay: Wait, the freedom that a "libertarian" is concerned about is the freedom to be racist? No way!


Have you read any of what Rand Paul spews? Or what some of our "libertarian" (people with differing opinions who are my mom's lovers) post? They are both of course pure of heart and mind without a racist bone in their bodies.

/Poe's law applies to my extreme sarcasm in not only my post, but I assume yours as well.
// Some of the I didn't support Trump I voted for Gary Johnson crowd on fark included
\\\ required by fark posting rules.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got caught submitting Reason.com links
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its SMU so the student is probably a spoiled white blonde girl whose daddy bought her way in.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: No, I'm pretty sure it's all a big scam by Liberal SMU to virtue signal. A young person using racist language on social media? Who's ever heard of such a thing?!


Why is it only ever "virtue signaling" when it involves some repugnant shiatheel getting the heavy end of the hammer?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist is whatever you want to call racist. If the guy/girl painted a picture of Jefferson Davis, it doesn't matter how talented a painter he or she might be. If you want to call it racist, it's racist.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: pearls before swine: And I wonder to what extent the message that applicants will receive, whether or not it's intended, is that anyone who expresses views that administrators label "racist" (potentially quite a large category) is at similar risk.

That message needs to be received?  If they don't already know this, they're too dumb to be in law school.


Do you think that private law schools in the 1950s should have revoked admission of students if administrators had concluded that the students had engaged in "pro-Communist offensive behavior"?

I guess these administrators are going to look pretty bad in 50 years when everyone agrees that racism wasn't actually harmful.

When did we agree that Communism wasn't actually harmful?


We agree that Americans who were labeled Communist and persecuted during the '50s were not the threat to America that was claimed.

That's the comparison the author is making.  He's equating racists today with Americans who were wrongly persecuted in the Red Scare of the '50s.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: One question one might ask would be this: Do you think that private law schools in the 1950s should have revoked admission of students if administrators had concluded that the students had engaged in "pro-Communist offensive behavior"? I expect some would have and did, and again they would have been legally entitled to, but my question is whether they should have.

Well, it's a private law school, my "libertarian" friend, so what they should and shouldn't do with regards to who they admit isn't really any of my business.

But go on and whatabout with your bad self.


Libertarians only care about free speech when it's theirs.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Libertarians only care about free speech when it's theirs.


It's a private law school with the title of a religious sect in it's name.
Not a place I'd go seeking free speech.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm just glad to see my alma mater in the news and it's not about the NCAA death penalty from the 80s


*trigger warning*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A'isha P.: "A private college made a completely legal decision about who to admit without any interference from the government, and even though I am a libertarian whose entire ideology is based on promoting exactly that, I am furious about that because it was used on a racist!"

I thought it was funny that he immediately went for the communist angle, with the implicit assumption that this would walk the libs into a brilliant logical trap, but didn't realize that this left racism as the implicit conservative counterweight to communism for the liberal.


Right wingers think that liberals are in love with whatever the opposite they hate and vice versa.

Right wingers love Christianity? That means liberals love Islam.

Right wingers love capitalism? That means liberals love communism.

Right wingers hate abortion? That means liberals love abortion.

Right wingers love eating meat? That means liberals love eating vegan.

So they believe that liberals would drop what they're doing in removing racists from the public sphere if right wingers did the same to a communist, as if liberals wistfully bat their eyes at pictures of Lenin and Marx and build statues of Stalin and Mao to honor their communist buddies.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

