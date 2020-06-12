 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Spidertoad .. spidertoad does whatever a spidertoad insect does to leave Aussie woman revolted after she finds the NOPE creature in her garden (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Creepy, Insect, Beetle, Weevil, Spider, Amanda Hicks, type of weevil, couple of hours, vast group of different weevils  
•       •       •

2336 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 9:50 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
crinz83
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that's the first product to come out of the hasbro/baby ruth merger.. edible cootie
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She may not be no beauty queen, but I wouldn't go as far as saying she is revolting
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmmm...something that looks like a wad of shiat on legs.

Some scientist needs to name it.

"I shall call you Trumpcanticus"
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I swear I had that ninja turtle toy in the 90s
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Six legs... Derp, maybe it's a toad. Wait, toads have 4 legs. Derp, maybe it's a spider. Wait a second... 8 legs. I give up, I don't know what it is.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amanda Hicks encountered the mysterious creature outside her home...

"So Hicks, it's another bug hunt?"
"Sure is, Hudson!"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is definitely Mothra.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ALL GLORY TO THE SPIDERTOAD!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was going to go with "only a mother can love", but that thing looks like mothers eat their own young.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Amanda Hicks encountered the mysterious creature outside her home...

"So Hicks, it's another bug hunt?"
"Sure is, Hudson!"


It's Queensland. I say we take off and nuke the site from orbit.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*THAT* is a farking *weevil*??

It's one thing to find them in your flour....  but I think I'd torch the kitchen after finding that...
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hissatsu: Six legs... Derp, maybe it's a toad. Wait, toads have 4 legs. Derp, maybe it's a spider. Wait a second... 8 legs. I give up, I don't know what it is.


Don't worry, that's what the experts are for. According to the article, experts say it's not a spider OR a toad.

Aren't you glad we have experts?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.