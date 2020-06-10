 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   Arizona is seeing a spike in deaths related to: A) the heat B) coronavirus C) los dos Welcome to Phoenix: It's a heat island of death
28
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Now, the virus that we're talking about having to do - you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat - as the heat comes in," Trump said in February. "Typically, that will go away in April."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 109 in my part of Tucson currently.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A.  Or C. What?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Current tempterature in Phoenix, AZ at 2:20 pm PDT: 

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: It's 109 in my part of Tucson currently.


Y'all doing ok with the fires out there?

/In Glendale
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup.  I did about half of a 5 mile Black Lives Matter walk Wednesday  https://www.azcentral.com/story/sport​s​/high-school/2020/06/10/phoenix-high-s​chool-basketball-rivals-march-unity-ov​er-social-injustice/5321363002/

we started at about 915, and it was probably 95 already if not hotter.  halfway through the route took us (me, my wife, our neighbor) near our house and we were all like, "uh.....i'm down with the cause and all, buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuttt...."  and we walked home.  I took a long shower and napped until noon.  kicked my ass.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: It's 109 in my part of Tucson currently.


Dang, what part is that?  I'm "only" at 105 here.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: C18H27NO3: It's 109 in my part of Tucson currently.

Y'all doing ok with the fires out there?

/In Glendale


Still only 10% contained. I don't think any houses are under serious threat, but they've evacuated a few as a precaution.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the hot sauce at Los Dos Molinos?

it's been years, but if i'm remembering it correctly that isn't out of the question.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turned down a job in Phoenix years ago.

They flew me down for the interview.

But I was having trouble with the heat - in April.

It's too damn hot 14 months out of the year...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's a dry cough...
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they're dying of "heat stroke" like Floridians are dying from "pneumonia"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably a combination of both. hard to fight a fever and sweltering heat at the same time.
 
azxj
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: the hot sauce at Los Dos Molinos?

it's been years, but if i'm remembering it correctly that isn't out of the question.


You ain't wrong!  Good stuff!  Immediately what I thought of as well when I read the headline!
 
azxj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, and it's awful here - it's a million degrees and you die the second you step outside.  Everyone stay away.

/obligatory
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they test for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus? It has been affecting peoples in wide range of ways.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azxj: johnny queso: the hot sauce at Los Dos Molinos?

it's been years, but if i'm remembering it correctly that isn't out of the question.

You ain't wrong!  Good stuff!  Immediately what I thought of as well when I read the headline!


thinking about it, it's probably been 27 years.

fark, i'm old.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people not peoples
/damn Firefox spellcheck for not detecting that.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like that scene in the made for TV movie The Chronicles Of Riddick when the cast of characters are escaping the prison, and the sunrise, only to run right into the Necromonger search party.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was predicted they would lie and say the COVID deaths were due to "heat".
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x255]


Ah yes, the old Kinison "world hunger" bit. Funny thing, though; he ends it by saying, "we have deserts here but we don't live in them a**hole." But we *do* live in places like Phoenix, Palm Springs and Vegas. The Ethiopian famine was due to large part due to Salessie's brutal regime coupled with a long drought. Oh well, Sam's tirade made for good comedy at the time (even if it was totally inaccurate).
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...and people who need medical care because of the heat will have a harder time getting it because we reopened prematurely, don't regulate use of masks in public, aren't doing enough testing and contact tracing, and so caused a COVID-19 spike that's caused our hospitals to declare a state of emergency.

I gotta hope like hell I don't have any kind of serious accident or health issue that requires a hospital.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No, but it's a dry heat ! Jokes yet ?
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mad Canadian: Turned down a job in Phoenix years ago.

They flew me down for the interview.

But I was having trouble with the heat - in April.

It's too damn hot 14 months out of the year...


Yeah, the four seasons here are roughly Spring, Summer, Ultra-Summer, and Summer 2.
 
