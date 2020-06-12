 Skip to content
(NYPost)   'Brilliant' Brooklyn resident thinks he found a clever bit of marketing by describing himself as an "IMMUNE HOST" on his Airbnb listing for a "Williamsburg Penthouse Guestroom." Airbnb disagrees and calls him out for being a putz   (nypost.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
does he confer his self-assumed immunity to everyone who stays there or do they still retain the ability to contaminate the premises for the next guest
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also, prove it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Invincible: Also, prove it.


Okay, first, let me take the condom off...
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is she hot?
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well if he's IMMUNE should they be using him as a testing monkey?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He did test positive for antibodies.  I mean, that doesn't prove he's immune but it does lower his risk and if he's post infection that would mean he isn't contagious.  I'd argue with 'immune' but not necessarily with mentioning that he has had it.  He, based on our understanding of the disease, is less likely to get it again or pass it on to someone else.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I haven't seen a cast iron radiator in a long time.
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Trocadero: Invincible: Also, prove it.

Okay, first, let me take the condom off...


I'm not falling for that again, Mr President. Fool me twice, can't get fooled again
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HoratioGates: He did test positive for antibodies.  I mean, that doesn't prove he's immune but it does lower his risk and if he's post infection that would mean he isn't contagious.  I'd argue with 'immune' but not necessarily with mentioning that he has had it.  He, based on our understanding of the disease, is less likely to get it again or pass it on to someone else.


Yes, in theory, based on similar viruses, he may be immune for some period of time. How long for covid-19? How not-communicable is he if re-exposed? Herd immunity to Covid is an unproven hypothesis at this point. He's probably right, in the way a broken clock is, but airbnb is right not to sign off on it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fig 1. What an Immune Host might look like
Fig 1.2. The level that this man's marketing genius rises to...
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The presence of antibodies doesn't mean immunity, or at least we don't know that it means immunity," says Navya Mysore, a family physician at One Medical.

Why the hell have we not done a study of this yet?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I genuinely hope that one of the things that comes out of this is the death of Air B&B. Air B&B drives up rent by taking long-term rentals off the market in favor of short term, accelerates housing shortages because of that, allows landlords to avoid landlord/tenant laws, and probably kicked a kitten.

/Air B&B turned me into a newt etcetc
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: "The presence of antibodies doesn't mean immunity, or at least we don't know that it means immunity," says Navya Mysore, a family physician at One Medical.

Why the hell have we not done a study of this yet?


Apparently, in Covid's case they have one studies - albeit, there's still no consensus as to whether it actually helps prevent re-infection. IIRC, a WHO study showed that immunity doesn't *appear* to last nearly as long as most pathogens..
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somaticasual: Lars The Canadian Viking: "The presence of antibodies doesn't mean immunity, or at least we don't know that it means immunity," says Navya Mysore, a family physician at One Medical.

Why the hell have we not done a study of this yet?

Apparently, in Covid's case they have one studies - albeit, there's still no consensus as to whether it actually helps prevent re-infection. IIRC, a WHO study showed that immunity doesn't *appear* to last nearly as long as most pathogens..


done*
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: does he confer his self-assumed immunity to everyone who stays there or do they still retain the ability to contaminate the premises for the next guest


Fark user imageView Full Size


We are not sure what, if any immunity it conferss.

I am starting to think it works like cordyceps and makes the infected adopt stupid ideas and wander into public places to spread itself.
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: "The presence of antibodies doesn't mean immunity, or at least we don't know that it means immunity," says Navya Mysore, a family physician at One Medical.

Why the hell have we not done a study of this yet?


Too busy defunding global health organizations and getting haircuts just to stick it to the libs?
 
