 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Moose has same fate as everyone else in Lowell, shot up with drugs   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, Lowell, Massachusetts, Merrimack River, employee of Mount Pleasant Golf Club, Wildlife experts, English-language films, Golf, 2008 singles, Nashua, New Hampshire  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2020 at 8:34 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
At least he got out of his mom's basement for a bit.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I blame the squirrel 🐿
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's got a pretty gaunt face :(

#FacesOfMoothe
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had no idea we had moose in Massachusetts.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FriarReb98: I had no idea we had moose in Massachusetts.


It was originally named Moosachusetts but the local accent changed it up a bit
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a wicked pissah.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel like there's a Lawrence joke in here somewhere but I can't quite put my finger on it
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But did he do the fandango!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hagopiar: I feel like there's a Lawrence joke in here somewhere but I can't quite put my finger on it


In Lowell you get shot up with drugs.  In Lawrence, you just get shot.  The one time I decided to go into Lawrence, it took all of five minutes before I unwittingly found myself smack in the middle of a police standoff at a stop light -- guns drawn (at the car next to me) and everything.  I'd much rather go to Lowell, of the two.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lowell has one nice neighborhood.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

punkwrestler: But did he do the fandango!


Scare a moose! Scare a moose!

Also: Was it a mousse moose?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That moose is still pissed at my sister after the toothbrush incident.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ZAZ: Lowell has one nice neighborhood.


You are being too kind, way too kind....
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hey, Rocky! Watch me pull this dart out of my ass."
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

punkwrestler: ZAZ: Lowell has one nice neighborhood.

You are being too kind, way too kind....


Low
Lower
Lowest
Lowell
(It's really not that bad these days)
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ZAZ: Lowell has one nice neighborhood.


And baseball
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But did said møøse bite your sister?
 
hogans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fear the Clam: ZAZ: Lowell has one nice neighborhood.

And baseball
[Fark user image 314x318]


That *is* the one nice neighborhood.

/I used to live in Billerica, and tried like hell to get back out.  I think I went to Lowell five? times over ten years.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vestona22
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mole Man: [Fark user image image 480x270]


There it is....
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.