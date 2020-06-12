 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   A sex doll so real that a necrophiliac will not be able to tell the difference (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll be the judge of that.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How would they know?
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thisisbiscuit.co.ukView Full Size

This doesn't work??
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it just me or is this the most appropriate advertisement placement of all time?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hahahaha holy shiat I accidentally refreshed the page and it gave me another gem!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: Is it just me or is this the most appropriate advertisement placement of all time?
[Fark user image 425x715]
Hahahaha holy shiat I accidentally refreshed the page and it gave me another gem!
[Fark user image 425x710]


The WD-40 or the American Gladiators??
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

jonjr215:
[Fark user image 425x715]
Hahahaha holy shiat I accidentally refreshed the page and it gave me another gem!
[Fark user image 425x710]

The WD-40 or the American Gladiators??


Both are priceless
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If battery tech ever improves to the point these can be combined with robotics...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do they get headaches? If not then they aren't realistic.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In the age of covid thats what dating looks like
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I could tell they are not real just by looking at photos on the internet, so how realistic can they be?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also available with ultra-realistic track marks on the arms!
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: If battery tech ever improves to the point these can be combined with robotics...


The Samsung models will burst into flame, causing third-degree burns on your weewee?
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This thread needs more Sexy Losers strips.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: If battery tech ever improves to the point these can be combined with robotics...


I'd be scared to stick my dick in a robotic pussy.

All the dolls have ridiculously large breast for their body types, and no they still look like dolls or dead people.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel like I'd like to work at the factory, and not just for the employee discount. What I'm thinking is that I need to figure out how to start my own sex doll reclamation service for after your spouse/loved one dies and you need to dispose of their doll discreetly.
 
Pextor
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Didn't TY make Beanie Babies????
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let me know when it can get up and make me a sammich.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Slackfumasta:

The Samsung models will burst into flame, causing third-degree burns on your weewee?


thatsmyfetish.gif
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The trick is: You keep 'em in the fridge for a few hours so it's really like 'cracking open a cold one.'
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FarkingSmurf:

I'd be scared to stick my dick in a robotic pussy.


*Garbage disposal noises*
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Next White House press secretary?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A stiff that gets you stiff, what's the problem!?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel:

I'd be scared to stick my dick in a robotic pussy.

*Garbage disposal noises*


Thanks for that thought, I'm now crossing my legs uncomfortably.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They do look pretty real. Having sex with em seems like the least imaginative thing I could do.
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: If battery tech ever improves to the point these can be combined with robotics...


Robotic Longevity | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube IKBJxZf-Dgs
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have no interest in lifeless dolls...my partner's enjoyment is a big part of the experience for me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oblig

https://auburnwire.usatoday.com/2020/​0​5/22/sex-dolls-and-a-missing-wife-meet​-bama-fans-terry-and-stephanie-east/
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The uncanny valley window is narrowing.

img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Bunyip: I feel like I'd like to work at the factory, and not just for the employee discount. What I'm thinking is that I need to figure out how to start my own sex doll reclamation service for after your spouse/loved one dies and you need to dispose of their doll discreetly.


Sex doll version of delete my browser history.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do they come with the AI preinstalled, or do they develop it afterwards?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Bunyip: I feel like I'd like to work at the factory, and not just for the employee discount. What I'm thinking is that I need to figure out how to start my own sex doll reclamation service for after your spouse/loved one dies and you need to dispose of their doll discreetly.


OR: Stalkers can show you a picture of their interest, and you can make a doll from that.

Man I felt dirty just typing that....
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mr_Vimes: A stiff that gets you stiff, what's the problem!?


Necrophilia isn't just for men.

KISSED TRAILER
Youtube AakbRH_71gE

/a really good movie, if you can handle the subject matter
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Call me when they can produce this model:

i0.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
jfclark27
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jfclark27:


Did he stick his dick in the pickle slicer?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cold, lifeless eyes. Like a conservative's eyes.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Like any of you losers have a chance.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

uncleacid: Let me know when it can get up and make me a sammich.


... zombmich?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tyrone Slothrop:

Necrophilia isn't just for men.

[YouTube video: KISSED TRAILER]
/a really good movie, if you can handle the subject matter


I'll stick to Miller Lite, thank you very much.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pextor: Didn't TY make Beanie Babies????


*suppresses anal beads joke*
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uncanny valley of the sex dolls demands that you assume the position.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FirstDennis: I could tell they are not real just by looking at photos on the internet, so how realistic can they be?


Just turn your lights to red. (You've got smart lights right?). And away. We. Goooo
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Butterflew: Oblig

https://auburnwire.usatoday.com/2020/0​5/22/sex-dolls-and-a-missing-wife-meet​-bama-fans-terry-and-stephanie-east/


0_o
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From the photo it appears to be realistic imitations of real fake implanted silicone breasts.

/And if you aren't confused enough yet, you can buy fake imitation real dolls for cheaper than real real dolls
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Bunyip: I feel like I'd like to work at the factory, and not just for the employee discount.


I thought you were going to go the Johnny Cash "One Piece at a Time" route, and create your own Frankenstein sex doll over a period of several years from individual stolen parts from mismatched dolls...
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bughunter: The uncanny valley window is narrowing.

[img.memecdn.com image 300x300]


That is not one of these dolls?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PaceyWhitter:

[img.memecdn.com image 300x300]

That is not one of these dolls?


Nope. There was a story on Fark about her some months ago.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Bunyip: I feel like I'd like to work at the factory, and not just for the employee discount. What I'm thinking is that I need to figure out how to start my own sex doll reclamation service for after your spouse/loved one dies and you need to dispose of their doll discreetly.


You could also start a long term storage business where people can have their sex dolls carted off whenever they start a serious relationship, and returned after the break up.  That way you don't have to lose your investment in your doll or have that awkward conversation.  All discreetly of course.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How long until it becomes normal-ish?

I can see new male initiation rituals developing. Instead of a father taking his son to a hooker, he brings him up to the attic and opens a special box.
"Son, I want you to meet Angelique."
 
