(LA Times)   Get your smacking lips ready, kissing is going to be key to our mental recovery after coronavirus   (latimes.com) divider line
    Kiss, kiss potential, Seth Brown's first interaction, true love, Hug, sweet magic of kisses, 32-year-old documentary filmmaker, Venice resident Diya Chopra  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I usually just tongue the alphabet.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIGHT SAID FRED DON'T TALK JUST KISS OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO
Youtube tQYy25emOwg
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEMON · You Are My High (Official Video HD)
Youtube 92rpyUVr1uk
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW?
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so ronery
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: NSFW?


Now that's my kind of board game night. Where do I fit in the lineup?
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is I have no chance at positive mental health?

Cool.  Cool.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: So what you're saying is I have no chance at positive mental health?

Cool.  Cool.


Beat me to it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who gonna suck Anthony Kiedis's kiss?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A kiss is just a kiss
A sigh is just a sigh
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ew. I would argue that kissing will lead to more mental troubles.

/asexual
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can kiss anything, I mean, it doesn't have to be the lips of another person.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LewDux: NSFW?


Thanks for the reminder I am not heterosexual!
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lil Louis - French Kiss
Youtube 3Y8w2W1uy2A
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Smacking lips? As opposed to lips that do... other things?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If kissing and sex are the keys to mental health, I must be in a rubber room somewhere hallucinating everything that's happened this year. And boy, am I a sick, twisted animal.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
El Trolo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

uncleacid: A kiss is just a kiss
A sigh is just a sigh


The fundamental things in life, as time goes by...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In other words, expect the Incel shootings to ramp up dramatically apparently.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great

Here comes the 3rd wave

Wheres my surfboard
 
chawco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When the quarantine ends, there is going to be a giant spurge of online dating.

And I will be there, to go on awkward dates across the table from somebody had a board game cafe or whatever.

And those awkward goodbye hugs... Awwwe yeaaaah...
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Giant Spurge? Like a Voltron of Surge and Splooge?
 
Braggi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess I won't be recovering
 
