(Cincinnati Enquirer)   The party's over in Kentucky as the first indictments are handed down enforcing their new bestiality law. And because it's Kentucky it should be clarified, that law is ANTI-bestiality   (cincinnati.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In our state of Kentucky, it is illegal to have sex with you... and I'm OK with it.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not OK with it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
you sure?
I've seen some beasts in a KY Woolmort wearing wedding rings.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Q:  Why'd the Wildcat cross the road?
A:  His dick was stuck in the chicken.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The law, which took effect on June 27, 2019, made sexual crimes committed against an animal a Class D felony, punishable up to five years in prison.

That's ruff.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Figures it would be Maysville, that backwoods ass hole is full of deviants and meth.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One MORE reason never to visit Kentucky.

...Drew's been pretty quiet lately. Just saying.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A lot of people going to court looking sheepish.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They really screwed the pooch on that one.
 
kabloink
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Woof woof

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
if bestiality is outlawed, then only outlaws will fark beasts.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How did the cops find out? Someone must have squealed
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My old supervisor used to say "I'm farking this monkey, you're just holding the tail." when people made suggestions on how to do something.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
#BeBestiality
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doggone it!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do I have a feeling that the way the law is written furries will get into trouble?

/insert yousickbastard.jpg
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MythDragon: My old supervisor used to say "I'm farking this monkey, you're just holding the tail." when people made suggestions on how to do something.


Never much cared for that guy.
 
AeAe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whenever I see Kentucky, I think that about that smirking racist Covington kid.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I never thought "Fark Squirrel" was meant literally.

But now I have doubts...
 
softshoes
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sheep herders best friend. Used properly the sheep will never get away again.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: MythDragon: My old supervisor used to say "I'm farking this monkey, you're just holding the tail." when people made suggestions on how to do something.

Never much cared for that guy.


What are you complaining about? You got your banana.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they get the same fate in prison.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

softshoes: Sheep herders best friend. Used properly the sheep will never get away again.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 165x220]


You didn't mention the cliff...
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what are Kentuckians who don't have sisters or cousins supposed to do for fun?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When Southerners complain about "big government" intrusion into their "way of life," laws like this are the kind of thing they're objecting to.

The United States will never improve as long as votes cast by these reprobate savages count for more than votes cast by human beings.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would hate to be the person who collected the forensic evidence.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sum Dum Gai: So what are Kentuckians who don't have sisters or cousins supposed to do for fun?


mom and/or dad???
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

uncleacid: I would hate to be the person who collected the forensic evidence.


Didn't need it. The pig squealed.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it because there was never a hot chick involved?

Every photo I've seen of someone busted for that looks exactly as you would expect in to lock.
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wholesaler: Was it because there was never a hot chick involved?

Every photo I've seen of someone busted for that looks exactly as you would expect in to lock.


*** look exactly as you'd expect them to look.
 
Locklear [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tfa: two counts of sexual crimes against an animal and two counts of torture of a dog

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if a turtle is screwing you?
 
MagSeven
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We farked foals together, Raylan."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be interesting to see defendants cross examine their accusers.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Antiba
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

1funguy: What if a turtle is screwing you?


Get reelected unless it's with a dead dog or a live skunk
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: I hope they get the same fate in prison.


Probably not.  Dogs rarely are found in prisons.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still the funniest thread ever... dude who farked his girlfriend's dead dog in front of a daycare center.

https://m.fark.com/comments/2373745/M​a​n-caught-having-sex-with-a-dog-that-ha​d-been-dead-for-several-days-in-full-v​iew-of-a-daycare-center-Dumbass-Scary-​Sick-tags-all-throw-up-in-their-mouths​-a-little
 
Slypork
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Subtonic: foo monkey: MythDragon: My old supervisor used to say "I'm farking this monkey, you're just holding the tail." when people made suggestions on how to do something.

Never much cared for that guy.

What are you complaining about? You got your banana.


Hot Monkey Love
Youtube UthpUhT4R7c
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where the bestiality porn lobby when you need it?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kentuckytoday.comView Full Size

Still OK for these animals to f*ck 300 million people, though
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you need me, I'll be in my lab...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entering Kentucky...
"Mandatory Bestiality, Sir. Here's your poodle."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously it would be "Class D".
 
listernine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biatches be trippin
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: The law, which took effect on June 27, 2019, made sexual crimes committed against an animal a Class D felony, punishable up to five years in prison.

That's ruff.


The vote on the bill was seventy five yeas, twenty five neighs, three woofs, two links and a baaaaaaaa.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: Woof woof

[Fark user image image 299x331]


Fran Dresher has really let herself go.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But they're not related, it's not like the animal is a cousin....

Wait, Kentucky, home of the Turtle. Um, let me think about this....
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How the fark did it take until 2019 to have a law on the books for this?

/one nation, under dog
 
